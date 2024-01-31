Renato Moicano disses UFC Vegas 85: ‘It’s a Fight Night, nobody cares’

Renato Moicano (L) speaks to announcer Joe Rogan after his win during UFC 281 | Justin Renfroe / ZUMA Wire, IMAGO

UFC Vegas 85 will be hosted at the Apex Center this Saturday night, the latest in a long line of cards that find themselves in a mostly empty arena devoid of fans. Occasionally a heckler will show up, the product of having enough money to pay for that privilege. Most fighters (and fans) seem to agree that the Apex isn’t their first choice of venue, but beggars can’t be choosers, and since the UFC can really keep associated costs at a minimum by continuing to host events there, it’s not likely that things are going to change.

Forget how it looks and sounds and TV. Not giving a fighter who is fighting at the Apex a single ticket so his wife can watch him fight in person is cruel and absurd. pic.twitter.com/B26yvpeAZM — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) January 31, 2024 UFC Vegas 85 flyweight Charles Johnson discusses the Apex

Renato Moicano talks UFC Vegas 85 main event

But that doesn’t mean the fighters have to like being placed on these shows, and since Dana White seems to be embracing the “I don’t control what fighters say. FREE SPEECH!” stance, he shouldn’t have any problem with what Renato Moicano said to MMA Fighting’s Damon Martin about Saturday’s main event and about Fight Night cards in general.

“I’m sorry, I don’t have nothing against these guys, but I don’t even know their names.” Moicano told MMA Fighting. “I’m not saying I should be the main event, but that should not be the main event for sure. Whatever. It’s a Fight Night, nobody cares. Main event, co-main event, nobody cares.”

“It’s good to be in the co-main event in a Fight Night, but I’d rather be the first fight of UFC 299,” Moicano said. “UFC 299 is awesome. It is what it is. Some fighters the UFC just put to have somebody fighting, to have on ESPN, so they have to keep the thing going.

“But if you’re asking me if Dolidze – and I don’t even know his name – if they are main event worthy, I would say not. Maybe they are good fighters, I don’t know. But it’s a Fight Night, nobody cares.”

Moicano isn’t wrong. Roman Dolidze’s name barely carries weight with hardcores, so it’s easy to imagine that Nassourdine Imavov has considerably less notoriety. But that’s the thing here, it’s not about notoriety, fame or fan appreciation. It’s about the UFC’s need to meet a quota. And it’s not just the fans lamenting their plight of having cards that look more like regional events than those of the biggest promotion on the planet. The fighters aren’t exactly happy about having so many of their contests take place in such a sterile atmosphere. But, if a fight on an Apex card falls in the woods, does it even make a sound?

Other pertinent information about UFC Vegas 85

UFC Fight Night: Dolidze vs. Imavov takes place on January 20th, at the UFC APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main card starts at 7 p.m. ET. The prelims begin at 4 p.m. ET. If you just so happen to be out in Nevada and want to witness UFC Fight Night: Dolidze vs. Imavov live, you can purchase tickets by clicking here. UFC Fight Night: Dolidze vs. Imavov can be live streamed on ESPN+ in the United States and Canada. For full streaming details, and compatible devices go here.

