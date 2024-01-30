Dana White and Joe Rogan talk UFC antitrust and fighter pay

MMA: UFC on Fox 3-UFC president Dana White and Joe Rogan | Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports / USA TODAY Network, IMAGO

A pair of unrelated videos surfaced yesterday that grabbed our attention, mainly for the inaccuracies contained in both. The first is a short clip of an interview former presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy conducted with Dana White. The second is from the Joe Rogan Experience and features a conversation between Joe and former UFC heavyweight Brendan Schaub. Eddie Bravo was also there but the meat and potatoes of the clip is mainly between Joe and Brendan.

Listen to the FREE preview here

Breaking down Dana White & Joe Rogan’s UFC finance conversations

Dana White will say anything

In the first video with Dana White and Vivek Ramaswamy, the former POTUS candidate asked the UFC president about fighter pay and how the PPV tiers work. Part of Dana’s response was to claim that the athletes that were receiving PPV points were now “partners” with the UFC, as if there were somehow royalties or residuals involved. Vivek’s complete confusion and inability to grasp a single thing Dana said is worth watching. White spinning a yarn of a kinder, gentler, more fair UFC is SOP for him in interviews with people who operate outside the sports media space. Ramaswamy made a prime recipient of whatever UFC propaganda Dana was ready to feed him.

Dana White talks fighter pay.



Full podcast here:https://t.co/oTJisoLOfk pic.twitter.com/MWsKN91Vd9 — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) January 30, 2024

Brendan Schaub knows more than Joe Rogan…

…About the antitrust case, anyway. But, I digress. In the second video with Joe Rogan and Brendan Schaub, we discussed several points that Rogan either misunderstood or was unaware of (if we’re to go by his comments that he “tries to ignore that stuff”), like how the UFC can hold monopoly and monopsony power—or any of the basic facts of the antitrust case. As a matter of fact, Brendan Schaub seemed like an Encyclopedia Britannica compared to the little Joe was able to offer to the conversation.

“Big Brown” on the other hand, seemed keenly interested and surprisingly knew a lot of facts about the case. And despite claiming he wasn’t aware he was a member of the class action case, he certainly knew the approximate percentages of the revenue split, who the chief plaintiff is in the suit (Cung Le) and most importantly, that the fighters deserve the money they’re asking for. While Eddie Bravo was technically in the room, he only interjected a few times to ask questions.

Joe Rogan talks antitrust suit with Brendan Schaub & Eddie Bravo

What else did you talk about besides Dana White & Joe Rogan?

We did manage to get in another topic, the Netflix deal TKO Holdings was able to get finished literally a single day before the horrendous alleged misdeeds of one Vince McMahon came to light. The discussion centered around the UFC’s upcoming deal-end with ESPN and how there are now extra options on the table with streaming giants like Netflix, Amazon and Apple TV.

Spike TV s 2006 Video Game Awards – Joe Rogan and Dana White | Newscom / AdMedia, IMAGO

Bloody Elbow merch available

Bloody Elbow is pleased to announce our partnership with Revgear. They have been a pioneer in the MMA gear industry and have grown into a formidable brand and true leader in the market. Revgear now have Bloody Elbow t-shirts, hoodies and hats so you can show your support for independent MMA journalism.

Join the new Bloody Elbow

Bloody Elbow is an independent, reader supported publication. Please subscribe to our newsletter to keep up with our best work and learn how you can support the site. Please subscribe to our podcast Substack, as well. We’re constantly refining to try and provide our readers and listeners with the best, most current combat sports news and opinions.

You know you can count on us for quick, consistent quality UFC and MMA coverage. Our Substack is where we feature the work of writers like Zach Arnold, John Nash, Karim Zidan and Connor Ruebusch. We’re fighting for the sport, the fighters and the fans. Please help us by subscribing today.

Share this story

About the author