Dana White makes misleading claims to defend low UFC fighter pay, says ‘journeyman’ Jim Miller made millions

Dana White tried to defend low UFC fighter pay. | Louis Grasse / ZUMA Wire, IMAGO

For the last 16 years, the UFC has been the home of veteran Jim Miller. While he has never experienced a championship, he has set numerous records along the way. And at the ripe age of 40, he continues to pick up win after win, solidifying his status as a legend of the sport.

In an era where fighter pay is a nagging issue, it would be easy to assume that Miller likely isn’t among the top tier in terms of salary. But according to UFC CEO Dana White, ‘A-10’ is doing just fine and low UFC fighter pay is not an issue.

Dana White leaves out key details in faulty boxing pay comparison

In a conversation with Vivek Ramaswamy on the TRUTH podcast, Dana White shared the similarities between boxing and the UFC, where champions get a share of the PPV revenue.

“Whoever the champion is in boxing, gets the lion’s share of the revenue.” Dana White said. The difference, he claims, is that “here (in UFC) it’s dispersed across everyone.”

Dana White talks fighter pay.



Full podcast here:https://t.co/oTJisoLOfk pic.twitter.com/MWsKN91Vd9 — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) January 30, 2024

Dana White also used his normal line about how UFC champions “become a partner” in the business, while conveniently not correcting it when it misled Ramaswamy into believing fighters are true business partners with equity in the company. In reality, White only meant the fighters get a very small cut of the residential PPV revenue for their fights.

The UFC’s standard PPV cut have been very low through the years, with their UFC champion “partners” not getting a cut of the commercial PPV, not even getting a share of the first 200,000 residential PPV buys. They typically only get paid $1 per PPV buy from 200,000 to 400,000 pay-per-view buys, $2 for buys from 400,000 to 600,000 buys, and $2.50 for every buy that’s higher than that.

White is right that boxing stars get the lion’s share of the revenue, but what he conveniently left out is that with the UFC, it’s completely flipped and it’s the owners that keep the lion’s share. Apart from a far bigger share of all PPV sales, boxers also get a cut of every single revenue stream (like tickets, sponsors, etc) and reportedly take home 70-80% of the total revenue.

With the UFC, various reports and even the promotion’s own targets have showed that only the remaining 13-17% of the revenue is estimated to have been “dispersed across” their 500 or so fighters.

Some of Dana White’s statements on UFC fighter pay were a bit misleading. | Louis Grasse / ZUMA Wire, IMAGO

Dana White says ‘journeyman’ Jim Miller made millions in UFC

To further make his case about how low UFC pay isn’t an issue, Dana White used Miller as his example.

“We got a guy right now who’s 40 years old, and he’s on this hot streak, man. His name’s Jim Miller,” Dana White said (quotes by MMA Mania). “He’s been around forever. He’s been around since we bought the company, and he’s still fighting.

“He’s gonna fight on UFC 300 and this is a guy who’s been — I guess you could call him a journeyman in boxing [terms], right? If you ask most people, they wouldn’t know who Jim Miller is, and the guy’s made millions of dollars.”

‘Building great fighters’

According to Dana White, longevity is critical for fighters like Jim Miller who isn’t as known to casual fans. And that’s because the company, he says, focuses more on ‘building great fights with great fighters.

“He’s never made it to that level [of UFC champion]. Guys that would be considered journeymen in boxing never make that kind of money ever.

“It’s because we focus on building great fights with great fighters,” he continued. “If you can stay here for a certain amount of time, you make really good money.

White then gave his definition of what “good money” for the average UFC fighter is.

“It supports your family, you can pay your house off. You’re not gonna have $30-40 million, but you’ll have $6, $7, $8 million. And most people wouldn’t even know who he was.”

Jim Miller has competed with the UFC 43 times, the most for any fighter in history. He managed to receive 15 post-fight bonuses in that span, which also accounts for a big chunk of his payouts. His last disclosed purse before UFC lobbied to keep those private in 2020, was $104,000 to show and $104,000 to win for his 36th fight with the UFC.

While majority of his other 20 fights in the time span were smaller, Bloody Elbow also obtained what is likely among four of the biggest payouts for Miller from 2011-2016:

$147,000 vs. Joe Lauzon — Disclosed Purse: $123,000 (41k/41k+65K bonus)

$106,000 vs. Michael Chiesa — Disclosed Purse: $106,000 (56K+50K bonus)

$174,000 vs. Joe Lauzon 2 — Disclosed: 50K bonus

$140,000 vs. Thiago Alves

Totaling $8,000,000 for 43 UFC fights, if true, would mean an average payout of $186,046 per fight in the UFC.

Miller, who has had a 16-year UFC run, has been an anomaly for his impressively long staying power and record number of fights. He is obviously not even close to the norm though, with a previous report citing how the average length of UFC careers is just 1 and a half years, or 3.3 bouts.

Jim Miller and Michael Bisping during a post-fight interview. | Louis Grasse / ZUMA Wire, IMAGO

Jim Miller gets a much-deserved spot at UFC 300

Miller picked up another finish at UFC Vegas 84 in mid-January when he submitted Gabriel Benitez via rear-naked choke in the third round. Speaking to the press after the fight, he already had his sights set on UFC 300, along with a suggestion for a new nickname.

“I don’t know if Bruce [Buffer] will introduce me as Jim ‘F–ng’ Miller,” he said.

“I think doing that in front of the T-Mobile full of fans would be awesome. I think that would get me super fired up.

“I earned that nickname,” he added. “I earned that nickname by the way I do business inside the octagon and even outside. I earned that nickname from a guy that was matchmaking at UFC 2. When Joe Silva calls you that, it’s pretty cool.

“I’m glad that the fans are behind it. It’s not the easiest nickname to promote, but it’s there.”

Whether or not he gets Bruce Buffer to say his new nickname is something we have yet to see. But he will be part of the UFC’s milestone event in 2024 against Bobby Green.

UFC 300 happens on April 13 at the T-Mobile Arena. The company has yet to announce the event’s headliner.

Jim Miller has a whopping 43 fights in the UFC. | Stephen R. Sylvanie / USA TODAY Network, IMAGO

Additional reporting on finances by Anton Tabuena.

Bloody Elbow has a hard-earned reputation as the source of record for MMA business and legal coverage. If you want to see more of this kind of work, please subscribe to the Bloody Elbow newsletter and learn how you can support the site.

Share this story

About the author