‘Bedridden’ BJJ star Gordon Ryan claims he’s ‘malnourished and dying’

BJJ star Gordon Ryan gave another update on his health issues. | Louis Grasse / Sports Press Photo, IMAGO

Gordon Ryan’s stomach issues have been well documented, and a couple months after pulling out of two more events, the BJJ superstar recently announced that he will be stepping away from all competitions until ADCC 2024 in August.

“I’ve finally accepted and came to peace with the fact that my body can’t handle the amount of pressure I put it under until my stomach and immune system is 100% better. My immune system simply can’t handle the workload of camp after camp,” Gordon Ryan wrote on Instagram early in January.

“As much as it pains me, I’m going to attempt to step away from all competitions EXCEPT ADCC until my stomach is 100% healthy on paper, by the tests, and by how I feel.”

A slimmer Gordon Ryan during his impressive 2019 ADCC run. | Orlando Ramirez / USA TODAY Network, IMAGO

Gordon Ryan says he’s “malnourished and dying” after losing 20 lbs.

BJJ star Gordon Ryan has since given another health update, while also being a bit overdramatic about things.

“For those of you close to me, you know I’ve been bedridden almost completely for the last month or so with my stomach. Haven’t been able to eat hardly anything or exercise at all. Today is the first day I’ve been able to push more than a light workout (I did legs) in over a month,” Gordon Ryan wrote on Instagram, while posing a photo of himself flexing after a workout.

“I’ve lost 20 lbs (currently around 206), yet I still feel strong and look, well, I’m probably the best looking human being to have ever existed, but that’s besides the point. No matter how many steroids you take, you won’t maintain size off cycle or through sickness if you haven’t built “real” muscle. It’s why you see guys go from 235 to 170 on vs. off cycle. Even though I’m malnourished and dying, I’m still me,” he continued.

“You can’t cut corners and expect proper results. This is something @notheysonnytaught me 7 years ago, and i finally get what she means. More to come and fingers crossed these new meds keep helping.”

BJJ star Gordon Ryan also lost a lot of weight due to stomach issues before

I’m sure having those stomach issues are terrible, and having antibiotics not work properly for his body anymore sounds like a real problem. That said, claiming to be “bedridden,” “malnourished” and “dying” while just being at home and explaining how he can still do light workouts all sounds a bit overly dramatic. Saying all that while also bragging about how he didn’t lose as much muscle as other steroid users was also a bit of a weird flex, but to each his own I guess.

The BJJ all-time great was in seemingly far worse shape in June, when he posted what looked to be a very concerning before and after photo of him at 201 lbs due to the same stomach issues. Literally a week after that post, he was back to his usual jacked self. Soon after, he returned to hard training and eventually competed a couple of months later.

I don’t doubt that he’s been dealing with these health issues, but it might be safe to assume he’s not at all bedridden or close to dying, and will probably be able to head to the mats again soon.

We are aiming to offer the best BJJ, grappling and technique writing of any MMA news site. If you want to see more of this kind of work, please subscribe to the Bloody Elbow newsletter and learn how you can support the site.

Share this story

About the author