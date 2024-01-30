The 5 greatest UFC rivalries in history

Rivalries are the at heart of any sport. Lakers vs. Celtics. Yankees vs. Red Sox. Ali vs. Frazier. So much of the history of sports is told through lens of the greatest of rivalries. Thus, I figure it’s time to evaluate the greatest rivalries in the history of the UFC.

To begin, I need to define what I mean by greatest. Am I referring to the most entertaining? The most competitive? The most impactful? I’m going to go with the most impactful. That isn’t to say there isn’t a level of entertainment or competitiveness with those rivalries as those factors can be part of what makes them so impactful. But those traits can also be absent. Regardless, keep that in mind as I list the top five rivalries in the history of the UFC.

Greatest UFC Rivals

Ken Shamrock vs. Royce Gracie was one of the original UFC rivalries

5. Royce Gracie vs. Ken Shamrock

It’s easy to forget about this rivalry given it reached its nadir in 1995, a time before many members of the UFC roster were even born. But Gracie and Shamrock is the foundation upon which the world’s largest MMA organization was born. How in the hell could it not make this list? Yes, it came at a time when the sport was far from being refined. Sure, their second contest was largely a snoozer. But would the UFC exist without Gracie and Shamrock. Obviously, I can’t say definitively, but there’s a strong argument to be made it wouldn’t have made it to where it is.

Luck is required in some degree or another for any success story. Luck was certainly in play when Gracie and Shamrock collided in the very first UFC event. Gracie tapped Shamrock out utilizing his gi, catching the Pancrase fighter by surprise. The win for the scrawny looking Gracie over the chiseled Shamrock turned the combat world on its head and made people take notice of what forms of combat were actually effective.

Even though it took many years for the UFC to officially break away from the tournament format, it was this rivalry that began the move towards single fights. Tired of trying to match Gracie and Shamrock in opposite ends of the bracket in hopes of them meeting in the finals, the first non-tournament and non-alternative fight was created for these two to clash at UFC 5. Gracie and Shamrock may not have launched the sport into the national spotlight, but it did ensure the survival of the UFC.

Interestingly enough, in 2016 both fighters returned from retirement and fought again at Bellator, with Royce Gracie winning by TKO, with some controversy on a groin shot.

The rivalry between Daniel Cormier and Jon Jones was one of the greatest in UFC history. | Mark J. Rebilas / USA TODAY Network, IMAGO

4. Jon Jones vs. Daniel Cormier

It’s rare when the two best P4P fighters end up populating the same division. That’s what happened when Cormier ended up moving down to light heavyweight, deciding to allow his teammate, Cain Velasquez, to reign at heavyweight. Thus, it felt inevitable these two would clash. It proved to be a huge bonus for the organization when the personalities of Jones and Cormier proved to be diametrically opposed to one another. As much as I hate the idea of someone’s personal issues being part of the story, Jones’ self-destructiveness was at its peak for this rivalry.

When Jones and Cormier were first circling one another, Jones was still attempting to hide his cocky nature from the public, still attempting to display a humble and god-fearing nature. Of course, he wasn’t fooling anyone, but the efforts were still there. For whatever reason, Cormier managed to bring out the true nature of Jones from behind the curtains, their infamous face-off shoving match proving to be the climax of Jones’ official heel turn. The funny thing is, that’s when Jones started to win over a larger chunk of the fans.

Sure, the second fight was ultimately ruled a no contest. And while neither fight was a blowout, neither were exceptionally close either. Jones scored a unanimous decision the first fight and knocked Cormier out cold in the second, but they were satisfying encounters from an aesthetic perspective. They were also arguably the best fighters in the world regardless of weight class and they happened to hate each other. If that isn’t an awesome rivalry, I don’t know what is.

Tito Ortiz dominated Ken Shamrock in their three fights of their heated rivalry. | Newscom World, IMAGO

3. Tito Ortiz vs. Ken Shamrock

Ultimately, this ended up being one of the most one-sided rivalries in any sport in terms of the results. Ortiz won all three contests in dominant fashion. The last two contests didn’t even see either contest get past the halfway mark of the opening round. Despite that, much as Shamrock’s rivalry with Gracie provided a foundation for the UFC to build upon, Ortiz and Shamrock’s rivalry served as the bridge between the dark days of the sport and the early days of the Zuffa era. The UFC may have cratered without Ortiz and Shamrock.

What was unique about the rivalry is it wasn’t limited to just Shamrock and Ortiz. Ortiz scored wins over Jerry Bohlander and Guy Mezger, two of Shamrock’s pupils from the famed Lion’s Den. Ortiz’s disrespect towards his opposition after beating them enraged Shamrock, who was focusing on his WWF career at the time. Ortiz’s antics had many hoping Shamrock would return to the sport. That isn’t what brought Shamrock back to MMA, but it did ultimately bring him back to the UFC. In the process, some of the greatest non-fighting moments in UFC history were produced.

Given some of the questionable soundbites to leave Ortiz’s mouth over the years, it’s easy to forget how effective he could be at building up hype for a fight when he was on his game. Shamrock’s WWF career helped him hone his ability to build up the rivalry too. They also managed to produce one of the most entertaining seasons of TUF, perhaps even the most entertaining. Ultimately, it proved to be the preeminent generational rivalry, highlighting the evolution of the sport.

2. Conor McGregor vs. Jose Aldo

I understand there are many who would say this isn’t the greatest McGregor rivalry, much less the second best in the history of the UFC. And I’ll be the first to admit the back and forth between McGregor and Nate Diaz featured some of the best soundbites in combat sports history. But in terms of impact, this is the rivalry that made McGregor not just a star, but the biggest name in all of MMA.

The build up for their fight lasted nearly a year. It was obvious the UFC was grooming McGregor to be champion, but this was Jose Aldo we were talking about. No matter how much trash McGregor talked, he had to beat Aldo if he was going to be champion. Aldo had already established himself as an all-time great and he was in his prime. But Mystic Mac also had the appearance of a man of destiny.

The fact that Aldo was forced to pull out of their scheduled contest in summer of 2015 only added to it as McGregor managed to score a comeback victory over Chad Mendes, who had given Aldo the greatest run for his money up to that point.

Forget that the fight only lasted 13 seconds. Forget that the UFC never forced McGregor to defend his featherweight title, something Aldo’s resume should have allowed for. The outcome officially crowned McGregor the undisputed champion of the featherweight division, lending him an air of invincibility that has arguably never been matched. McGregor’s star did get brighter with Diaz and Khabib Nurmagomedov, but it was Aldo who officially made McGregor a household name.

The rivalry between Chuck Liddell and Tito Ortiz had everything. | UPI Photo, IMAGO

1. Chuck Liddell vs. Tito Ortiz

I can understand if one would like to disagree with me, but this was the clear-cut choice for me as soon as I conceived of making this list. This rivalry had everything. Years of build up. Conflicting stories. Dueling personalities. High stakes. Delay after delay. Hell, it’s even interwoven with the rivalry between Ortiz and Shamrock. There’s even a coda, but the only person who seems happy to have that be a part of the story is Ortiz.

Everyone knows the story at this point. While Ortiz and Liddell will debate whether they were friends, neither will deny they were training partners. Ortiz was the brash personality with the title while Liddell quietly plugged away, working his way up the ladder. After it became clear Liddell had done everything within reason to earn his shot at the title, Ortiz managed to do everything in his power to avoid having to step into the cage with Liddell. The proof was in the pudding when Randy Couture managed to trip up Liddell, only for Ortiz to come running back from Hollywood to defend against Couture.

Neither were champion when they finally squared off the first time early in 2004, but that didn’t stop it from being one of the most anticipated fights in the history of the company. Even after Liddell emphatically finished Ortiz, the bad blood continued to boil to the point their rematch at the end of 2006 was initially thought to be the first PPV in company history to break a million buys. It didn’t quite manage to do that, but it was close at a time when the sport was barely making a blip on ESPN. In my opinion, it’s still the measuring stick all MMA rivalries should be compared to.

Much like the Gracie vs. Shamrock rivalry, unfortunately these two legends had to return about two decades after their prime. They had a trilogy that no one really asked for in 2018, where Ortiz finally got a win over a 49-year-old Liddell.

Feel free to disagree

I fully understand there are several other rivalries worthy of consideration. Chael Sonnen managed to raise Anderson Silva’s profile in a way his magic within the cage was never able to. Brock Lesnar and Frank Mir managed to engender enough hate between each other that they produced what was the highest PPV buy rate at the time for UFC 100. McGregor and Diaz certainly could have made this list, but so could McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov. Maybe even McGregor and Poirier.

There’s no shortage of spectacular rivalries over the course of the UFC. Hell, there’s been plenty in other organizations. Pride featured Fedor Emelianenko and Mirko Cro Cop. Kazuski Sakuraba and the Gracies. Shamrock and Don Frye. Bellator featured Eddie Alvarez and Michael Chandler. Perhaps what might be the top rivalry that doesn’t appear settled. Do you know any others? Feel free to voice your opinions in the comments section. Looking forward to checking up on your responses!

Should Anderson Silva vs. Chael Sonnen be incuded? | Mark J. Rebilas / USA TODAY Network, IMAGO

