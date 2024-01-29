UFC has tolerated abuse and hate for so long that’s it’s finally affected a white man – (mma)²

Art by Chris Rini

Before we get back to UFC talk, I want to reference a viral thread on Twitter in which a bartender explained why you gotta “nip it in the bud” when it comes to tolerance of hate, bigotry, etc.

I was at a shitty crustpunk bar once getting an after-work beer. One of those shitholes where the bartenders clearly hate you. So the bartender and I were ignoring one another when someone sits next to me and he immediately says, “no. get out.”And the dude next to me says, “hey i’m not doing anything, i’m a paying customer.” and the bartender reaches under the counter for a bat or something and says, “out. now.” and the dude leaves, kind of yelling. And he was dressed in a punk uniform, I noticedAnyway, I asked what that was about and the bartender was like, “you didn’t see his vest but it was all nazi shit. Iron crosses and stuff. You get to recognize them.”And i was like, oh ok and he continues.

“you have to nip it in the bud immediately. These guys come in and it’s always a nice, polite one. And you serve them because you don’t want to cause a scene. And then they become a regular and after awhile they bring a friend. And that dude is cool too.

And then THEY bring friends and the friends bring friends and they stop being cool and then you realize, oh shit, this is a Nazi bar now. And it’s too late because they’re entrenched and if you try to kick them out, they cause a PROBLEM. So you have to shut them down.

And i was like, ‘oh damn.’ and he said “yeah, you have to ignore their reasonable arguments because their end goal is to be terrible, awful people.”

And then he went back to ignoring me. But I haven’t forgotten that at all.

Dana White doesn’t own the UFC

In the case of the UFC Dana White is the bartender but he doesn’t own the joint. He’s just the manager and he’s gotta answer to Ari Emanuel, Disney, and ESPN who expect one thing from him: money. So Dana looks at Sean Strickland, who walks into the bar saying gay children don’t deserve the love of their parents and people who would accept a gay son are an “infection” and what he sees is the same thing as the bartender in the story above.

The difference is that Dana White, Ari, Disney, and ESPN think about all the other worse people that Strickland is going to bring into the bar and calculate how much money they’re going to spend versus how many of the old customers they’re going to drive away. If hate makes more dollars then tolerance makes sense.

This is the UFC audience Ari wants

This calculation has been playing out for a couple years now, and my colleague John Nash did a great podcast appearance explaining the increased profit margins that come with right wing sponsors. Sean Strickland is no difference, if he increases the attention, the ESPN+ subscriptions, then his bigotry is tolerable. There was a time when the UFC proclaimed to be an ally of the LGBTQ+ community, fining and suspending Nate Diaz and Matt Mitrione for far less than what Strickland has said, but those days are over. The promotion has hitched its wagon to the Trump horse and is riding to the right with no end in sight.

Then on Thursday there was a new twist. Jon Anik, beloved and most competent UFC event commentator, came out on his podcast with the revelation that the hatred had gotten to him so much so that it has him considering walking away from the sport. This is the problem with hate-speech tolerance. You let it fly against gay people, trans people, domestic violence, all because they’re not the target of a promotion that has embraced right wing audience. You let enough Nazi’s in the bar and all of a sudden they’re empowered to hate anyone and everyone. Now a white guy is hearing how they treat and its got him thinking about leaving altogether.

I reached out to a couple MMA fans who are women, gay, trans people, black, asking to hear what their experience in the MMA sphere has been like, whether their identity is ever brought up as a mitigating factor. Whether their opinions on a sport are ever discounted because of who they are instead of what they have to say. The first respondent straight up declined because “the bigotry, homophobia, and online harassment is too much right now in mma and for me.” She did not want to risk increasing her current diet of harassment.

