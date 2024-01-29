UFC Fight Night: Roman Dolidze vs. Nassourdine Imavov: Fight card, start time, live streams

Roman Dolidze vs. Nassourdine Imavov headlines Saturday's live UFC fight night mma card | IMAGO/NathanxRayxSeebeck / USA TODAY Network, IMAGO

The world’s premiere MMA league is back this Saturday (February 3rd) for UFC Fight Night: Dolidze vs. Imavov, which is happening from the highly familiar APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada. The top of the billing is getting a clash of ranked middleweights when the #8 rated, Roman Dolidze, does the ‘man dance’ with the #11 rated, Nassourdine Imavov. The co-main event for this weekend promises to deliver the action as action fighters Renato Moicano and Drew Dober get it popping. The start time for this UFC PPV fight card is set for 10:00 pm ET.

Both fighters in the main event are looking to get back into the win column. Dolidze is returning to action following a decision loss to the perennially ranked Marvin Vettori in March of last year. Before that, Roman was riding a wicked four fight wining wave, having finished three of those matches before the third round. As for Imavov, he was on a three-fight winning streak before that was snapped in a decision loss to pre-champ Sean Strickland. After that, he was involved in a no contest with Strickland teammate Chris Curtis, following an ill-fated clash of heads.

Dolidze vs. Imavo. is kind of a weird matchup. I have to favor Nassourdine on the feet, and Roman on the ground, but who has more of that dog in them? When it comes to x-factor that department, which means far more above 170-pounds, I’d have to vote for Dolidze. With this being a five-round headliner, it’s worth noting that the cardio edge here is probably on the side of Imavov.

The co-main event for this UFC fight night has a great chance of ending early, and feels like one of those ‘two true outcomes’ matchups. Renato Moicano’s last five wins came by way of RNC, while Drew Dober’s last seven victories involved spectacular knockouts! Renato’s getting KO’d or Drew’s gonna snooze! FUEGO!

UFC Fight Night: Dolidze vs. Imavov Full fight card

UFC Fight Night: Dolidze vs. Imavov takes place on January 20th, at the UFC APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main card starts at 7 p.m. ET. The prelims begin at 4 p.m. ET.

If you just so happen to be out in Nevada and want to witness UFC Fight Night: Dolidze vs. Imavov live, you can purchase tickets by clicking here.

UFC Fight Night: Dolidze vs. Imavov can be live streamed on ESPN+ in the United States and Canada. For full streaming details, and compatible devices go here.

The next event after UFC Fight Night: Dolidze vs. Imavov will be UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs. Pyfer on February 10th. That card is also taking place at the ol’ APEX facility in Las Vegas, and will also enjoy a middleweight main event when the 23-8 veteran, Jack Hermansson, dances with the surging 12-2, Joe Pyfer. The co-main will involve an explosive featherweight scrap between Dan Ige and Andre Fili.

