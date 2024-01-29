Subscribe
UFC Fight Cards MMA Events MMA News UFC Event UFC Fight Night: Dolidze vs. Imavov UFC News
0

UFC Fight Night: Roman Dolidze vs. Nassourdine Imavov: Fight card, start time, live streams

All the fights for Saturday's UFC Fight Night: Dolidze vs. Imavov card. With start time, date, fight card and streams info.

By: Eddie Mercado | 7 mins
UFC Fight Night: Roman Dolidze vs. Nassourdine Imavov: Fight card, start time, live streams
Roman Dolidze vs. Nassourdine Imavov headlines Saturday's live UFC fight night mma card | IMAGO/NathanxRayxSeebeck / USA TODAY Network, IMAGO

Preview

The world’s premiere MMA league is back this Saturday (February 3rd) for UFC Fight Night: Dolidze vs. Imavov, which is happening from the highly familiar APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada. The top of the billing is getting a clash of ranked middleweights when the #8 rated, Roman Dolidze, does the ‘man dance’ with the #11 rated, Nassourdine Imavov. The co-main event for this weekend promises to deliver the action as action fighters Renato Moicano and Drew Dober get it popping. The start time for this UFC PPV fight card is set for 10:00 pm ET.

Both fighters in the main event are looking to get back into the win column. Dolidze is returning to action following a decision loss to the perennially ranked Marvin Vettori in March of last year. Before that, Roman was riding a wicked four fight wining wave, having finished three of those matches before the third round. As for Imavov, he was on a three-fight winning streak before that was snapped in a decision loss to pre-champ Sean Strickland. After that, he was involved in a no contest with Strickland teammate Chris Curtis, following an ill-fated clash of heads.

Dolidze vs. Imavo. is kind of a weird matchup. I have to favor Nassourdine on the feet, and Roman on the ground, but who has more of that dog in them? When it comes to x-factor that department, which means far more above 170-pounds, I’d have to vote for Dolidze. With this being a five-round headliner, it’s worth noting that the cardio edge here is probably on the side of Imavov.

The co-main event for this UFC fight night has a great chance of ending early, and feels like one of those ‘two true outcomes’ matchups. Renato Moicano’s last five wins came by way of RNC, while Drew Dober’s last seven victories involved spectacular knockouts! Renato’s getting KO’d or Drew’s gonna snooze! FUEGO!

December 4, 2022, ORLANDO, FL, ORLANDO, FL, United States: ORLANDO, FL - December 4: Jack Hermansson (L) and Roman Dolidze (R) step in the octagon for a 3-round bout at Amway Center for UFC Orlando - Thompson vs Holland : Evevnt on December 4, 2022 in ORLANDO, FL, United States. ORLANDO, FL United States - ZUMAp175 20221204_zsa_p175_047
Roman Dolidze when he defeated Jack Hermannson at a UFC Fight Night event. | LouisxGrasse / ZUMA Wire, IMAGO

UFC Fight Night: Dolidze vs. Imavov Full fight card

Main card

Prelims

January 14, 2023, Las Vegas, NV, LAS VEGAS, NV, United States: LAS VEGAS, NV - JANUARY 14: (R-L) Nassourdine Imavov punches Sean Strickland in their 5-round bout at UFC Apex for UFC Fight Night - Vegas 67 - Strickland vs Imavov - Event on January 14, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV, United States. Las Vegas, NV United States - ZUMAp175 20230114_zsa_p175_032
Nassourdine Imavov when he fought Sean Strickland in his first UFC Fight Night main event. | LouisxGrasse / ZUMA Wire, IMAGO

Start date and time

UFC Fight Night: Dolidze vs. Imavov takes place on January 20th, at the UFC APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main card starts at 7 p.m. ET. The prelims begin at 4 p.m. ET.

Tickets

If you just so happen to be out in Nevada and want to witness UFC Fight Night: Dolidze vs. Imavov live, you can purchase tickets by clicking here.

Live streams

UFC Fight Night: Dolidze vs. Imavov can be live streamed on ESPN+ in the United States and Canada. For full streaming details, and compatible devices go here.

What comes after UFC Fight Night: Dolidze vs. Imavov?

The next event after UFC Fight Night: Dolidze vs. Imavov will be UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs. Pyfer on February 10th. That card is also taking place at the ol’ APEX facility in Las Vegas, and will also enjoy a middleweight main event when the 23-8 veteran, Jack Hermansson, dances with the surging 12-2, Joe Pyfer. The co-main will involve an explosive featherweight scrap between Dan Ige and Andre Fili.

You know you can count on us for quick, consistent quality MMA coverage. Bloody Elbow is an independent, reader supported publication. Please subscribe to our newsletter to keep up with our best work and learn how you can support the site.

Join the new Bloody Elbow

Our Substack is where we feature the work of writers like Zach Arnold, John Nash and Karim Zidan. We’re fighting for the sport, the fighters and the fans. Please help us by subscribing today.

Subscribe now!

Bloody Elbow merch available

Bloody Elbow is pleased to announce our partnership with Revgear. They have been a pioneer in the MMA gear industry and have grown into a formidable brand and true leader in the market. Revgear now have Bloody Elbow t-shirts, hoodies and hats so you can show your support for independent MMA journalism.

Screenshot 2023 11 13 at 1.31.05 PM
Share this story
About the author
Eddie Mercado
Eddie Mercado

Eddie Mercado is a writer and content creator for Bloody Elbow, and has covered combat sports since 2015. Eddie covers everything from betting odds and live events, to fighter interviews and co-hosting the 6th Round post-fight show and the 6th Round Retro. He retired at 1-0 in professional MMA, competed in one Muay Thai match in Thailand, and is currently a purple belt in Jiu-Jitsu under the great Diego Bispo.

More from the author

Bloody Elbow Podcast
Subscribe
Related Stories
UFC contender Johnny Walker knows what he did wrong
Johnny Walker regrets not changing strategy against Ankalaev; 'I messed up'
Lucas Rezende | January 29, 2024
0
Pic: Takeru Segawa’s leg got tenderized by Superlek at ONE 165 
See what Takeru Segawa's leg looks like after Superlek fight
Kristen King | January 29, 2024
0
UFC has tolerated abuse and hate for so long that’s it’s finally affected a white man – (mma)²
UFC has tolerated abuse and hate for so long that's it's finally affected a white man - (mma)²
Chris Rini | January 29, 2024
0
Read more stories