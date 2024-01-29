Pic: Takeru Segawa’s leg got tenderized by Superlek at ONE 165 

Screenshot of the post-fight interviews from Superlek vs. Takeru at ONE 165 | Credit: ONE Championship YouTube Channel

What can you expect from someone named ‘The Kicking Machine’? Kicks. A lot of kicks. Takeru Segawa was the recipient of those kicks, courtesy of Superlek Kiatmoo9 (a.k.a. ‘The Kicking Machine’) at the most recent ONE Championship event, ONE 165 this past Sunday.

Takeru Segawa’s leg was tenderized at ONE 165

Originally scheduled to fight Rodtang Jitmuangnon for his first promotional appearance, Takeru was paired against Superlek, who was set for the first defense of his ONE Kickboxing championship. Throughout 25 minutes, Takeru had his lead leg tenderized by Superlek, which left the challenger with a welt. The ‘Natural Born Crusher’ did have some success, though, as he had Superlek up against the ropes with a flurry of punches midway through the fight.

That said, Superlek weathered the flurry and returned to his original strategy, which was to kick Takeru. In the end, Superlek retained.

A day after his loss, the former K-1 champion revealed the various injuries he was dealing with due to those Superlek Kiatmoo9 kicks.

Warning: Photo is graphic. Please proceed with caution.

沢山のコメント、メッセージありがとうございます。

みんなからの言葉に元気もらってます。

僕の戦いが誰かの生きる力になってくれてたら幸せです。



スーパーレック選手本当に強かった。

腿は筋断裂、今は歩くことも出来ないし

何も考えれないけど

しっかり前向いて生きます。… pic.twitter.com/KXbF02ZYID — 武尊 takeru (@takerusegawa) January 29, 2024 Safe to say Takeru has joined Urijah Faber, Dustin Poirier and Rungwittaya in the worst leg bruising club.

“Thank you all for the comments and messages,” posted Segawa on X (formerly Twitter). “I’m encouraged by everyone’s words. I would be happy if my fight gave someone the strength to live.

“Superlek’s kicks were really strong,” continued Segawa. “I tore a muscle in my thigh, and now I can’t walk or think about anything, but I’m determined to keep moving forward. I’ll take a little break, figure out the answer myself, and report back. Thank you very much for all your support.”

Along with the torn thigh muscle, it was reported that Takeru also had a fractured knee.

Next for Takeru?

During his post-fight interview, it appeared as though Takeru Segawa hinted at what could come next after the loss.

“I really wanted to win and prove that I’m the best in the world… to all my fans… to those who are in the arena… to all who are watching the PPV… I wanted to give you strength,” said Takeru (translation courtesy of X user Combat Cat of Beyond Kick). “I did everything that I currently could, what I could do with my current body to the absolute limit. I really wanted [my fans] to be able to think, I’m so glad I kept supporting Takeru… so I worked hard, even if it would kill me.

“There are a lot of things going on right now like the earthquake and people are experiencing pain, there are many people experiencing suffering and I really wanted to convey to those people through fighting and risking my life… that I could give them strength… and that if you work really hard… good things come your way… but this is the limit to which I can go on,” continued Takeru. “I can’t prepare my body any more than this. Thank you everyone for coming today. Thank you to all my fans who believed in me and came along with me the whole way.”

Hopefully Takeru recovers and we see him fight in ONE again. Superlek did say he would entertain a rematch with the Japanese fighter, so perhaps we could have Superlek vs. Takeru II at a future ONE event.

Full ONE 165 Results

Main Card

Superlek Kiatmoo9 def. Takeru Segawa by unanimous decision (49-46 x3)

Kade Ruotolo def. Tommy Langaker by decision

Shinya Aoki def. John Lineker by submission (rear-naked choke) at 3:00 of Round 1

Nieky Holzken def. Yoshihiro Akiyama by TKO (punches) at 1:40 of Round 1

Marat Grigorian def. Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong by KO (knee, punches) at 1:20 of Round 3

Garry Tonon def. Martin Nguyen by submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:41 of Round 1

Ayaka Miura def. Itsuki Hirata by unanimous decision

Preliminary Card

Yuya Wakamatsu def. Danny Kingad by unanimous decision

Rade Opacic def. Iraj Azizpour by unanimous decision

Bokang Masunyane def. Keito Yamakita by unanimous decision

Gustavo Balart def. Hiroba Minowa by split decision

