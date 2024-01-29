Former UFC champ explains why Kayla Harrison’s debut could be disastrous

How will Kayla Harrison do in her UFC debut?

This edition of the MMA Hangover comes in the wake of major announcements for UFC 300. One is the addition of former PFL lightweight champion Kayla Harrison, who faces a fellow ex-titleholder in Holly Holm.

The biggest catch: the fight will happen at 135 pounds, a first for the 33-year-old Harrison, who, at one point in her judo career, competed at 73kg (171 pounds). For another former champion, Miesha Tate, it could have dire consequences.

Miesha Tate believes Kayla Harrison’s UFC 300 debut could be disastrous

On SiriusXM’s Fight Nation, Tate expressed concerns about Harrison’s recent career decision.

“When I saw it was at 135, I was shocked,” she told RJ Clifford and UFC strawweight Angela Hill. “Because Kayla Harrison begged for a 155-pound division at PFL, and she got it, and I think she’s been great there.

“She’s been tremendous. I know she’s made 145 before, I think it was tough for her. I think 135 is going to really suck the life out of her, and it’s not the best move.”

‘Cupcake’ had her own forgettable experience switching weight classes when she had a one-off stint at 125 pounds against Lauren Murphy in 2022. Regarding Harrison, Tate believes the former Olympic judoka could be giving up a lot of the strength she’d been accustomed to.

“When I went down to 125, although I did it and I still had a pretty decent camp, I just didn’t perform at my best. And I think Kayla is really used to being such a big, strong woman, that she won’t have that on her side,” she explained.

“I’m really curious to see how that’s going to benefit her with someone like Holly, who really does move so well. She really has some of the best footwork in the women’s divisions. And I think that’s going to be tough for Kayla.”

"If you're asking me who I think is going to win that fight, looking at it right now, I'd say Holly."@MieshaTate breaks down the x-factors of the #UFC300 matchup between Kayla Harrison & Holly Holm.



MMA Today | 🎙️ @RJcliffordMMA @AngieOverkill pic.twitter.com/bKdLXtnwt3 — MMA on SiriusXM (@MMAonSiriusXM) January 26, 2024

So, where is the UFC in all of this? CEO Dana White has some words of assurance for those who have doubts.

“Kayla Harrison will make 135,” he said during an Instagram Q&A. “She’s already done a couple practice cuts. She’s already made 135 a couple times. So, yes, she will make the weight.”

Harrison does recognize the need to lose muscle to make weight, which can be a lot more challenging as you age. She did make featherweight in 2020, but four years is a long while ago.

It would be interesting to see how it would play out, and hopefully, it won’t be as bad as how Miesha foresees it.

In Other News

Sage Northcutt withdrew from Shinya Aoki fight because of Urijah Faber’s visa issues

Sage Northcutt at ONE Championship Fight Night 10 post-fight press conference | Christopher Colon / ZUMA Wire, IMAGO

For the second time now, the matchup between UFC alum Sage Northcutt and grappling ace Shinya Aoki has fallen through. In this case, the cancellation happened after two of ‘Super’ Sage’s cornermen ran into visa issues in Tokyo, where the fight was set to take place.

Northcutt released a lengthy statement on Instagram.

“I’m sorry to all my fans and to my opponent Shinya Aoki for not fighting tonight. There were some last-minute visa issues with two of my coaches and they are on their way back to the US right now,” an excerpt reads.

While the 27-year-old didn’t name the cornermen in question, insiders revealed that one of them was UFC Hall of Famer Urijah Faber.

Northcutt says ONE Championship provided him a ‘world champion jiu-jitsu coach’ as a replacement but he had his reasons not to push through.

“Not having my coaches that I trained my whole camp with out there with me to compete against arguably the world’s greatest MMA submission artist of all time wasn’t going to be best for me.”

UFC alum John Lineker stepped up to face Aoki in an open-weight bout and lost inside three minutes via face crank.

Fighters’ Words

Can’t decide which one to take note of: Jon Jones walking around at a whopping 270 pounds or that he’s still able to renew his driver’s license.

Just renewed my drivers license, took a picture and noticed some chubby cheeks right away. The lady asked how much I weigh, I said 270. Lady behind me said well at least you carry it well. 😩☺️ — BONY (@JonnyBones) January 25, 2024

Here he goes again…

McGregor on 300 seals the deal. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) January 27, 2024

… About to leave Mr. Chandler hanging and hopeful.

I get it. He’s coming off an injury, so that said, now that @TheNotoriousMMA is healthy…the question is, why wouldn’t it be #ufc300 ? It’s been 2.5 years… Get off the yacht kid… — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) January 29, 2024

In Case You Missed It

Georges St-Pierre dismisses UFC 300 rumors. The 42-year-old UFC two-division champion admitted he misses the adrenaline of a fight but squashed rumors about a comeback. (link)

Jon Anik apologizes for recent comments. After expressing disappointment toward fan behavior and contemplating a career change, the UFC play-by-play man backtracked and apologized. (link)

Tony Ferguson reveals suffering an injury ahead of UFC 296. According to ‘El Cucuy,’ he suffered an MCL tear ahead of his December 2023 fight with Paddy Pimblett. (link)

Hangover Cure

New York City is one of the most bustling places on Earth. Almost every street corner can make you feel like you’re in a Scorcese movie, with every single one bearing a remarkable story behind it.

What isn’t often explored are the ocean depths behind the Big Apple, which contain much more history than many people likely know. Thankfully, we have National Geographic to unearth all of that.

If you’re a history buff, this is 47 minutes well-spent.

Join the new Bloody Elbow Our Substack is where we feature the work of writers like Zach Arnold, John Nash and Karim Zidan. We’re fighting for the sport, the fighters and the fans. Please help us by subscribing today. Subscribe now!

Share this story

About the author