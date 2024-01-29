Heavyweight contender Jailton Almeida nobly ‘loses’ fight to opponent with Down Syndrome

Jason da Silva/USA TODAY Network/IMAGO: UFC contender Jailton Almeida showed his softer side in a friendly match against a special opponent.

Hello, boys and girls. It is Monday once again, which means it’s time for another edition of the Brazil Beat. You know, the weekly roundup of all the news in the Brazilian fighting community (from the UFC and beyond), all conveniently put together in one place by yours truly.

This week, we’ve got UFC heavyweight contender Jailton Almeida losing a friendly decision for a noble cause, PFL champion Larissa Pacheco expressing her frustration with Kayla Harrison, flyweight champ Alexandre Pantoja potentially leaking secret information and much more. So let’s jump in.

Jailton Almeida loses for a good cause

UFC heavyweight contender Jailton Almeida is training for the biggest fight of his career yet, when he takes on Curtis Blaydes at UFC 299, on March 9. However, that has not stopped ‘Malhadinho’ from accepting a wholesome challenge in the meantime.

Invited to make an appearance at Demo Fight 18, the heavyweight accepted to take on Alvare Borges, an athlete with Down syndrome, for an exhibition MMA match. The matchup was made in order to promote inclusion for people born with the syndrome.

After three rounds, Borges was declared the winner via unanimous decision in a fight Jailton Almeida was happy to lose to promote a good cause. On their official Twitter account, MMA Mania posted some videos of the fight.

Alvaro Borges, an athlete with Down syndrome defeated Jailton Almeida via decision tonight at Demo Fight 18 pic.twitter.com/DW39Ca3ntG — MMA Mania (@mmamania) January 28, 2024

This is the kind of wholesome content that restores your faith in humanity, especially in MMA news. I thought having this piece as today’s curtain jerker would make for a better Monday for everyone, so there you go and kudos to Jailton Almeida for being such a good sport.

Larissa Pacheco doesn’t get it

Moving on to the Professional Fighters League just for a second, we’ve got their women’s double champion Larissa Pacheco rather confused about Kayla Harrison’s decision to sign with the UFC.

Although monetary reasons are the first to come to mind when we start wondering about what made the judoka leave the PFL, Pacheco just doesn’t buy it. In an interview with Ag Fight (translated by Bloody Elbow), the Brazilian does not think money alone would be the reason for Harrison’s leave.

“The strangest thing is that Cyborg is still chasing Kayla, because Kayla has already ducked her. In my opinion, you can’t say it’s a matter of money, because Kayla was really well paid. It wasn’t about the money or treatment that she went to the UFC. I can’t understand it. Obviously, we get that Kayla always enjoyed hype more than the actual fight. She’s always trying to get more buzz in the media and in the end not keep her promises. I’m frustrated, in a way. I don’t get why she doesn’t want to fight me.”

I mean, I think we can consider a number of reasons mixed together. Maybe Kayla got a better offer than the PFL for just one or two fights with the UFC, maybe she didn’t want to risk losing to Pacheco again, or losing to Cris Cyborg for that matter. Now she’s facing an over the hill Holly Holm, a much more favorable pairing for her, which I’m sure the UFC will make worth her while.

Alexandre Pantoja spills the beans

Back to the UFC, the flyweight champion might have just leaked some classified information by accident.

In a conversation on Flamengo’s (one of Brazil’s biggest soccer clubs) YouTube channel, Alexandre Pantoja was talking to player Gabriel ‘Gabigol’ Almeida and invited his fellow athlete to come watch his next fight.

So far so good, but Alexandre Pantoja also ended up mentioning that he would be defending his belt on May 4, in Rio de Janeiro, a card, date and city the promotion has not announced yet.

“I’d like to show you the belt and also invite you. I’ll be defending my belt in Rio de Janeiro. On May 4.” Pantoja said (translated by Bloody Elbow).

If true, this could be a big deal for Brazilian MMA. People in Rio de Janeiro haven’t had a PPV card since UFC 283, which marked the UFC’s return to Brazil for the first time since 2020. Although May is still pretty far away, so things could still change until then, of course.

Whindersson Nunes is richer than ever due to boxing

One of Brazil’s most successful comedians and YouTubers has recently discovered an even more profitable way of making a living: celebrity boxing. Having spent all of 2023 just taking part in boxing matches, Whindersson Nunes claims to have made more money from fighting in a year than he did throughout his entire career.

In an interview with Globo Esporte (translated by Bloody Elbow), the 29-year-old explained how unusual the year of 2023 has been for him. Yet, the change was a welcome one for the comedian, not only for all the money he has made, but also because he will have new content for his next shows.

“It was pretty different. Atypical, even. I did three boxing fights. I have a 10-year-old career. I’ve been doing show after show after show. Out of nowhere, I spend a year just year boxing. It was the most profitable year of my life. The year I stopped everything to box. It was great.”

“I have more stories for my shows now.” Nunes said. “I have to live in another country, meet new people even if I don’t want to. I have to go through things I wasn’t expecting. I’ll learn from that.”

Whindersson Nunes was already the owner of one of the biggest Brazilian YouTube channels, he has millions of followers and I’m sure money has not been a problem for him in a while, so I think this had more to do with him trying something new in his life than making money. Nonetheless, a successful comedian like Nunes saying that boxing was the most lucrative thing he has done in his career just goes to show how big the whole celebrity boxing trend has gotten.

Maria Oliveira with a bun in the oven

Fans of former UFC strawweight Maria Oliveira will have to be patient before her next fight.

Recently, ‘Spider Girl’ announced her pregnancy on her official Instagram account (translated by Bloody Elbow), sharing her excitement with followers in a gender reveal video that revealed Maria and her husband are expecting a baby boy.

“I’m going to be a mommy. I’ve been away for four months for this reason. I apologize to the people who enjoy following and seeing me here every day. I needed some time for myself. I wanted to come on here every day and share this with you, but I waited for the right moment. Now I’m sharing with you that my family is getting bigger. There’s three of us now. Welcome, Petter.”

Good luck to Maria. Although her UFC career did not work out, I hope she saved enough and made smart decisions so little Petter can live a decent life. She’s still 27, so she can easily come back from this and resume her career in another promotion, if she wishes to do so.

Brazilian Beat

I’ve decided to go personal again for this week.

Back in 2011, I was still a journalism student looking for an internship before graduating, so I ended up with one at a local radio station and that expanded my musical horizons beyond my wildest expectations.

Working there with me was another intern named Joao Mendes, who was just starting his new power trio band called Molho Negro (Black Sauce), heavily inspired by alternative rock bands such as Foo Fighters, At The Drive-In and The Mars Volta.

Fast forward some years, and Molho Negro has become one of the most well-knonw bands from my home town of Belem, with five studio albums under their belt and shows at some of the country’s biggest festivals.

With distorted guitars and vocals unafraid of screaming, I think they’re one of the best bands to come out of Belem in the last decade. To illustrate, I decided to go with a track from their last album, Estranho (Strange), which came out in 2022. The song, BERRINI, synthetizes the band’s sound pretty well, I believe. So check them out!

That’s it for this week, folks. Stay safe. See you next time!

Lucas out.

Join the new Bloody Elbow Our Substack is where we feature the work of writers like Zach Arnold, John Nash and Connor Reubusch. We’re fighting for the sport, the fighters and the fans. Please help us by subscribing today. Subscribe now!

Share this story

About the author