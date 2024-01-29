Subscribe
MMA News UFC 297 UFC News
0

Dricus Du Plessis reveals what Sean Strickland really said about their fight at UFC 297

Sean Strickland told his fans he won at UFC 297. Dricus Du Plessis said that's not what he heard after their fight.

By: Tim Bissell | 49 seconds
Dricus Du Plessis reveals what Sean Strickland really said about their fight at UFC 297
Dricus Du Plessis and Sean Strickland in that cage at UFC 297. | Dan Hamilton / USA TODAY Network, IMAGO

Sean Strickland doesn’t always speak the truth, shocker

Former UFC champion Sean Strickland talks a lot. And most of it is not worth your time. The most notable incident from UFC 297 was his mean and frightful tirade directed at a reporter who dared ask him about some of the rubbish he’s spouted off about in the past. I’ve had more than my say on that debacle (and had lots of lovely hate mail as a result).

During the fight Strickland didn’t have a ton to say (unlike when he fought an unusually reserved Israel Adesanya to win the title). Instead he was too busy dealing with Dricus Du Plessis’ power-spamming. Some of which opened up a nasty cut over Strickland’s left eye.

Later Strickland took to social media, that place he likes to role-play as an Ubermensch, to talk about the split decision loss. In doing so he blamed a head butt for the cut and said he fought through a round without any vision, because he’s just so tough and manly, y’know?

Sean Strickland and Dricus Du Plessis chatting on Instagram: "I didn't take the coward's way out and tell the doctor I couldn't see and got a no contest. The only reason why you took a round from me is because I couldn't see.. I won that fight, the world knows I won that fight. The belt they gave you will never make you a champion, enjoy." "Why don’t you cry about it… AGAIN"
Sean Strickland and Dricus Du Plessis on Instagram.

In doing his best to turn his loss and PR bomb in Toronto into a victory lap, Strickland seemingly uttered a contradiction. That’s according to Du Plessis, anyway.

UFC 297 Technical Breakdown: How strategy can beat technique

Dricus Du Plessis discussed what Strickland said after their fight

A few days ago Dricus Du Plessis appeared on the channel SuperSport to discuss his title win over Sean Strickland. During that appearance he discussed Strickland’s online comments and compared them to what was said in the immediate aftermath of the fight.

Dricus Du Plessis discusses his fight with Sean Strickland at UFC 297.

“I chatted to him afterwards. But then I saw his Tweet … calling for a rematch in the sense that you get the public behind,” Du Plessis said. “Saying, ‘Oh, you know you didn’t win that fight.’ He came to me in the cage, I think this is the first time publicly I’ll say this, he came to me in the cage right before they announced me as the new champion.

“I went to him and I shook his hand, and I said, ‘You’re a warrior, well done, was a great fight,’ and he said, ‘No, you definitely beat me.’ He said to me, ‘You deserve it, you won that fight, you beat me.’ I said, ‘I also think so. I have to agree with you on that.’”

MMA: UFC 297 - Strickland vs Du Plessis Jan 20, 2024; Toronto, Canada, USA; Sean Strickland (red glove) fights Dricus Du Plessis (blue gloves) during UFC 297 at ScotiaBank Arena. Toronto ScotiaBank Arena Canada USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY 20240121_szo_bh7_0239
Dricus Du Plessis and Sean Strickland won Fight of the Night honours at UFC 297. | Dan Hamilton / USA TODAY Network, IMAGO

“After I won the fight, you could see in his face, he knew,” added Du Plessis. “When the ref held our hands, he knew he wasn’t winning that fight. Then, of course, he talks about the headbutt, which is not true. I remember the exact punch I caught him with that caused the bleeding.”

Du Plessis said the pair had a brief chat in the doctor’s room at UFC 297, too.

“He came to me and said, ‘You’re a warrior. I wouldn’t have wanted to lose to anybody else, because you deserve this.’ But then he goes on Twitter and says, ‘You will never be a champion,’ or something along those lines. Just the way he said it. To ask for a rematch is one thing. But, I have to say, I have nothing against the guy. From what I’ve experienced, I think he’s an emotional guy, but I don’t think he’s a bad dude.”

The UFC has some interesting options for Du Plessis

UFC CEO Dana White (aka Slap Boss) said he scored UFC 297 for Sean Strickland. However, White said he was unlikely to sanction an immediate rematch for Strickland.

If Strickland is not getting the next shot, that seemingly provides a path for former champion Israel Adesanya to take on his ‘African brother‘.

MMA: UFC 290 - Whittaker vs Du Plessis Jul 8, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; UFC Fighter Israel Adesanya after the fight between Robert Whittaker and Dricus Du Plessis during UFC 290 at T-Mobile Arena. Las Vegas T-Mobile Arena Nevada USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY 20230708_szo_cs1_0254
Israel Adesanya when he confronted Dricus Du Plessis in the cage. | Stephen R. Sylvanie / USA TODAY Network, IMAGO

Our man Victor Rodriguez discussed Adesanya’s candidacy for the title fight, as well as a few other options. Check that out here:

Does Israel Adesanya get the next title shot after UFC 297?

Who do you think should fight Dricus Du Plessis next? And what do you make of Sean Strickland’s public comments compared to his alleged private comments?

Let us know in the comment section below. And you don’t have to be nice there, but let’s ease it on the name-calling.

You know you can count on us for quick, consistent quality UFC and MMA coverage. Bloody Elbow is an independent, reader supported publication. Please subscribe to our newsletter to keep up with our best work and learn how you can support the site.

Join the new Bloody Elbow

Our Substack is where we feature the work of writers like Zach Arnold, John Nash and Karim Zidan. We’re fighting for the sport, the fighters and the fans. Please help us by subscribing today.

Subscribe now!
Share this story
About the author
Tim Bissell
Tim Bissell

Tim Bissell is a writer, editor and deputy site manager for Bloody Elbow. He has covered combat sports since 2015. Tim covers news and events and has also written longform and investigative pieces. Among Tim's specialties are the intersections between crime and combat sports. Tim has also covered head trauma, concussions and CTE in great detail.

Tim is also BE's lead (only) sumo reporter. He blogs about that sport here and on his own substack, Sumo Stomp!

Email me at [email protected]. Nice messages will get a response.

More from the author

Bloody Elbow Podcast
Subscribe
Related Stories
Former UFC champ explains why Kayla Harrison’s debut could be disastrous
Ex-champ believes Harrison's UFC debut could be disastrous
Milan Ordoñez | January 29, 2024
0
UFC 300: 145 prospect wants to be noticed, aims to be universally liked
'Break these barriers' - 145 prospect wants to be noticed at UFC 300
Lucas Rezende | January 28, 2024
0
Vince McMahon’s WWE resignation is a double standard that could turn prophecy for UFC and Dana White
McMahon's resignation is a double standard that could turn prophecy for Dana White
Evan Zivin | January 28, 2024
0
Read more stories