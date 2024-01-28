Sumo Stomp! 2024 Hatsu Basho: Final day results, highlights and analysis

Preview

The 2024 Grand Tournament of Sumo kicks off this Sunday (January 14) in Tokyo and will continue for 15 straight days. This is your home for all the results, along with some highlights and analysis of what all goes down.

The 2024 hatsu basho (New Year Tournament) is exciting for a number of reasons, but chief among them is that ozeki Kirishima can seal a promotion to yokozuna if he wins the whole thing. There are number of other wrestlers looking to make waves in this tournament, you can read about them in my preview below:

Banzuke

Result East Rank West Result 13-2 Terunofuji 🇲🇳 Yokozuna 11-4 Kirishima 🇲🇳 Ozeki Hoshoryu 🇲🇳 10-4-1 Ozeki Takakeisho 🇯🇵 2-2-11 13-2 Kotonowaka 🇯🇵 Sekiwake Daieisho 🇯🇵 9-6 2-4-9 Takayasu 🇯🇵 Komusubi Ura 🇯🇵 6-9 10-5 Wakamotoharu 🇯🇵 M1 Atamifuji 🇯🇵 6-9 5-10 Midorifuji 🇯🇵 M2 Abi 🇯🇵 8-7 5-10 Gonoyama 🇯🇵 M3 Hokutofuji 🇯🇵 4-5-6 7-8 Tobizaru 🇯🇵 M4 Shodai 🇯🇵 4-11 3-12 Ryuden 🇯🇵 M5 Nishikigi 🇯🇵 8-7 7-8 Kinbozan 🇰🇿 M6 Shonannoumi 🇯🇵 4-11 5-10 Ichiyamamoto 🇯🇵 M7 Asanoyama 🇯🇵 9-3-3 2-4-9 Hokuseiho 🇯🇵 M8 Hiradoumi 🇯🇵 8-7 6-9 Mitakeumi 🇯🇵 M9 Meisei 🇯🇵 9-6 8-7 Tamawashi 🇲🇳 M10 Sadanoumi 🇯🇵 6-9 9-6 Tsurugisho 🇯🇵 M11 Oho 🇯🇵 10-5 10-5 Takanosho 🇯🇵 M12 Myogiryu 🇯🇵 5-10 7-8 Churanoumi 🇯🇵 M13 Endo 🇯🇵 5-10 9-6 Kotoshoho 🇯🇵 M14 Onosho 🇯🇵 10-5 5-10 Tomokaze 🇯🇵 M15 Onosato 🇯🇵 11-4 6-9 Takarafuji 🇯🇵 M16 Bushozan 🇯🇵 4-11 9-6 Shimazuumi 🇯🇵 M17 Aoiyama 🇧🇬 0-7-8

Results, Highlights and Analysis

Day 1

Results

Shimazuumi def. Aoiyama via yorikiri (frontal force out)

Onosato def. Bushozan via hatakikomi (slap down)*

Takarafuji def. Tomokaze via okuridashi (rear push out)

Kotoshoho def. Onosho via oshidashi (frontal push out)

Churanoumi def. Endo via yorikiri

Takanosho def. Myogiryu via oshidashi

Oho def. Tsurugisho via sukuinage (beltless arm throw)

Sadanoumi def. Tamawashi via okuridashi*

Mitakeumi def. Meisei via oshidashi*

Hiradoumi def. Hokuseiho via yorikiri

Asanoyama def. Ichiyamamoto oshidashi

Kinbozan def. Shonannoumi via yorikiri

Nishikigi def. Ryuden via suikuinage*

Shodai def. Tobizaru via oshidashi

Takayasu def. Hokutofuji via oshidashi*

Daieisho def. Gonoyama via tsukiotoshi (thrust down)*

Kotonowaka def. Abi via oshidashi

Takakeisho def. Midorifuji via oshidashi*

Hoshoryu def. Atamifuji via yorikiri*

Kirishima def. Wakamotoharu via hikiotoshi (hand pull down)*

Terunofuji def. Ura via oshidashi*

*Must see bouts

Quick Analysis

Sumo is back!

And on Day 1 of the Hatsu Basho, Terunofuji was back too (and he looked like a killer). He was given a softball to start the tournament, with newly promoted komusubi Ura. Teru is 6-1 versus Ura and he showed why. Ura couldn’t move the big man an inch. Terunofuji went for the kimedashi, which is what he used to win last time they met.

But Ura was able to pull out his arm. However, that lead to Terunofuji focusing off his ire onto a single arm of Ura’s, bending it back and threatening to destroy his shoulder. Ura went into panic mode to protect his limb and made himself an easy target for a push out. Check out the whole bout below:

Terunofuji (blue) defeats Ura (pink).

And here’s the replay, you can see how Terunofuji is able to steer Ura around with that arm lock and almost launch him out the ring when he releases him.

Terunofuji (black) defeats Ura (pink).

Kirishima, who is hoping to join Terunofuji in the yokozuna rank, got a win over Wakamotoharu to start his campaign. To win, he stood up his opponent and then hopped way out of danger, leaving Wakamotoharu fighting a ghost and inevitably falling through thin air.

Kirishima (foreground) defeats Wakamotoharu.

The other ozeki got wins on Day 1, too. Takakeisho faced Midorifuji. The little man faked a false start to try and hide his intention to henka Keisho, but it didn’t work. Takakeisho read the situation and was braced for the henka. After that he rushed Midorifuji to the boundary and got an easy shove out.

Hoshoryu picked up his first ever win against Atamifuji. The first time they met, in November, he was cocky in trying to rush out the bigger and stronger man. This time out, though, he showed more respect and elected to try and win with his next level judo prowess.

Hoshoryu (blue) defeats Atamifuji (red).

Hot shot rookie Onosato is also off to a winning start (in his top division debut). He schooled Bushozan with a slick hatakikomi.

Onosato (blue) defeats Bushozan (grey).

Day 2

Results

Takarafuji def. Aoiyama via okuridashi via hikkake (arm grabbing force out)

Shimazuumi def. Bushozan via yorikiri (frontal force out)

Onosato def. Kotoshoho via oshitaoshi (frontal push down)*

Onosho def. Tomokaze via oshidashi (frontal push out)

Endo def. Takanosho via oshidashi

Churanoumi def. Myogiryu via okuridashi (rear push out)

Tamawashi def. Oho via oshidashi

Tsurugisho def. Sadanoumi via oshitaoshi

Hokuseiho def. Meisei via uwatenage (over arm throw)*

Hiradoumi def. Mitakeumi via oshidashi*

Asanoyama def. Kinbozan via yorikiri*

Shonannoumi def. Ichiyamamoto via hatakikomi (slap down)

Tobizaru def. Nishikigi via tsukiotoshi (thrust down)

Shodai def. Ryuden via sukuinage (beltless arm throw)*

Hokutofuji def. Ura via hatakikomi*

Kotonowaka def. Gonoyama via uwatenage*

Daieisho def. Abi via oshidashi*

Kirishima def. Takayasu via oshidashi*

Takakeisho def. Atamifuji via yorikiri*

Hoshoryu def. Midorifuji via oshidashi

Wakamotoharu def. Terunofuji via yorikiri*

*Must see bouts!

Quick Analysis

Wow. Only Day 2 of sumo in 2024 and we have a fascinating tournament on our hands, after Terunofuji was beaten by Wakamotoharu in an incredibly exciting bout. Check it out in all its glory below.

Wakamotoharu (black) defeats Terunofuji (blue).

Wakamotoharu. who is coming off his worst performance in the last 12 months, showed a ton of guts and steel in this bout taking the fight to the monster Terunofuji. Terunofuji withstood the opening pressure (because he’s Terunofuji) and then drove Wakamotoharu back to the straw.

The Wakamotoharu we saw in Kyushu would have given up there, but 2024’s version dug in and fought with all he had. This was such a welcome sight after I felt legitimately concerned for the now former sekiwake in November.

After he stopped Terunofuji’s first assault, we had a stalemate. But it was Wakamotoharu who seized initiative and tried to end that stalemate, twice. The second time he bucked and drove forwards he was able to get a tired (and probably) hurting Terunofuji to the boundary and, lightly, over the straw. That’s the first kinboshi of Wakamotoharu’s career and, from a narrative point, probably his best and biggest win ever, too.

Terunofuji faltering means he gives all the ozeki a leg up on the competition. They all ran through their opposition today. Takakeisho put on a gutsy and powerful display against Atamifuji, Hoshoryu horsed a tricky Midorifuji off the ring and Kirishima surprised by out-muscling Takayasu.

Kirishima (black) defeats Takayasu (burgundy).

Takakeisho (black) defeats Atamifuji (red).

Elsewhere we had Kotonowaka looking masterful in defeating a pesky Gonoyama. Daieisho and Abi also had a fun fire fight in their 21st ever meeting. Battle Pug won to give him the 11-10 advantage in their head-to-head record.

Daieisho (magenta) defeats Abi (black).

Day 3

Results

Bushozan def. Aoiyama via oshidashi (frontal push out)

Shimazuumi def. Takarafuji via yorikiri (frontal force out)*

Onosho def. Onosato via oshidashi*

Kotoshoho def. Tomokaze via hikkake (arm grabbing force out)*

Myogiryu def. Endo via tsukiotoshi (thrust down)

Takanosho def. Churanoumi via oshidashi

Oho def. Sadanoumi via okuridashi (rear push out)

Tamawashi def. Tsurugisho via yorikiri*

Meisei def. Hiradoumi via oshidashi*

Mitakeumi def. Hokuseiho via oshidashi

Asanoyama def. Shonannoumi via yorikiri

Kinbozan def. Ichiyamamoto via oshidashi

Nishikigi def. Shodai via yorikiri

Tobizaru def. Ryuden via yorikiri*

Gonoyama def. Takayasu via fusen (default)

Hokutofuji def. Daieisho via oshidashi*

Kotonowaka def. Midorifuji via katasukashi (under shoulder swing down)*

Hoshoryu def. Ura via sukuinage (beltless arm throw)*

Kirishima def. Atamifuji via yorikiri*

Wakamotoharu def. Takakeisho via tsukidashi (frontal thrust out)

Terunofuji vs. Abi via tottari (arm bar throw)*

*Must see bouts!

Quick Analysis

Kirishima is go good, guys. He’s so so good. He’s fighting like a yokozuna in the making and has gotten to 3-0 without breaking a sweat. On Day 2 he shoved out a master shover and on Day 3 he got Atamifuji with a yorikiri (something the youngster has already shown he’s one of the best at). It feels like he’s not even gotten out of first gear yet, which could be a pretty scary thing for the competition.

Hoshoryu is also 3-0. He beat Ura after Ura went for a 360 reverse lay-up when a simple two-handed dunk would have sufficed.

Wakamotoharu built on his morale boosting win over Terunofuji to score a relatively simple push out on Takakeisho in what is usually an all-violence match-up.

Terunofuji rebounded with a win over Abi, but I think he was pretty lucky to get it. Abi was able to get Terunofuji to the boundary and, if he were a stronger man, could have had him out there. Abi also exposed how frightening slow Teru’s foot speed has become. At one point Abi pulled away and it seemed like he almost had to wait for Teruonofuji to catch-up and re-engage. I think we’re going to see Terunofuji lose a few more bouts in the next couple of days ahead of a possible face-saving tournament pull out (if not out-right retirement).

Further down the banzuke there were some great, and really competitive, bouts.

Kotonowaka got Midorifuji with the katasukashi (Midorifuji’s favourite move!).

Kotonowaka (teal) defeats Mirodifuji (green).

Meisei regrouped to beat a very tough Hiradoumi.

Meisei (black) defeats Hiradoumi (purple).

Asanoyama looked dominant in handling Shonannoumi.

Asanoyama (purple) defeats Shonannoumi (black).

And Shimazuumi got the better of the veteran Takarafuji.

Shimazuumi (green) defeats Takarafuji (blue).

The biggest bummer of the day is Takayasu sitting out due to a, hopefully, minor back issue.

Day 4

Results

Daiamami def. Aoiyama via oshidashi (frontal push out)

Bushozan def. Takarafuji via oshidashi*

Onosato def. Shimazuumi via oshidashi*

Churanoumi def. Tomokaze via oshidashi

Onosho def. Endo via oshdashi

Kotoshoho def. Myogiryu via oshidashi

Oho def. Takanosho via oshidashi

Mitakeumi def. Tsurugisho via okuridashi (rear push out)*

Meisei def. Sadanoumi via oshidashi

Hiradoumi def. Tamawashi via yorikiri (frontal force out)*

Asanoyama def. Hokuseiho via yorikiri*

Ryuden def. Ichiyamamoto via tsukidashi (frontal thrust out)

Nishikigi def. Shonannoumi via yorikiri

Tobizaru def. Kinbozan via okuridashi*

Hokutofuji def. Abi via tsukiotoshi (thrust down)*

Kotonowaka def. Atamifuji via katasukashi (under shoulder swing down)*

Daieisho def. Shodai via oshidashi*

Ura def. Takakeisho via fusen (defualt)

Hoshoryu def. Wakamotoharu via okurinage (rear throw down)*

Midorifuji def. Kirishima via katasukashi*

Terunofuji def. Gonoyama via uwatenage (over arm throw)*

Quick Analysis

Well Gonoyama continues to prove he’s not afraid of anything. The youngster faced his first ever yokozuna this day and responded to the challenge head on. Just like he has whenever he’s faced the ozeki for the first time, Gonoyama speared forwards hoping to smash into his opponent. Unfortunately, Terunofuji is not one for being speared out the ring. He slipped the charge and pulled off a quick and brutal uwatenage. I like the moxie from Gonoyama, though. He’s shown in his young career that he will come at every bout with intensity and often respond to defeats positively. I hope Terunofuji sticks around long enough to see what happens if they fight again.

Terunofuji (left) defeats Gonoyama (right).

I jinxed Kirishima! He lost to Midorifuji on Day 4, with Terunofuji’s stable-mate hitting his favourite under shoulder swing down move. Midorifuji has given Kirishima problems in the past and this time around he was able to stall Kirishima long enough to get his favourite position and yank him down for the win. The loss is a hiccup for Kirishima, but he can’t afford many more if he wants to win this thing.

Midorifuji (green) defeats Kirishima (black).

Wakamotoharu took the fight to Hoshoryu on Day 4 with a stiff forearm shot off the tachiai and then a hard thrust to Hoshoryu’s jaw. Hoshoryu was able to weather the storm, though, and get an angle for a throw. Wakamotoharu evaded getting set up for a standard technique, though, and wriggled into a position to try a last ditch shove. However, Hoshoryu’s balance is god-tier and he was able to execute an unorthodox throw and maintain balance on one foot.

Hoshoryu (blue) defeats Wakamotoharu (black).

Takakeisho didn’t show up for his bout with Ura. He’s dealing with a nerve issue and might return in a few days.

Other bouts of note from the day were the fire fight between Hokutofuji and Abi (Hokutofuji looks back to full strength now) and Tobizaru’s mischievous win over the hard charging Kinbozan.

Hokutofuji (grey) defeats Abi (black).

Tobizaru (purple) defeats Kinbozan (grey).

Kotonowaka is looking like an ozeki in waiting with his performances so far. He punked Atamifuji with his second katasukashi of the tournament. Atamifuji is winless after facing a murderers’ row to start this basho.

Kotonowaka (teal) defeats Takanosho (red).

Day 5

Results

Onosato def. Aoiyama via oshidashi (frontal push out)

Tomokaze def. Shimazuumi via katasukashi (under shoulder swing down)

Onosho def. Bushozan via oshidashi

Takarafuji def. Endo via yorikiri (frontal force out)

Kotoshoho def. Churanoumi via oshidashi*

Oho def. Myogiryu via oshidashi*

Takanosho def. Sadanoumi via yorikiri

Meisei def. Tsurugisho via tsukidashi (frontal thrust out)

Tamawashi def. Mitakeumi via oshidashi

Asanoyama def. Hiradoumi via yorikiri*

Hokuseiho def. Shonannoumi via shitatenage (underarm throw)

Ichiyamamoto def. Nishikigi via oshidashi

Ryuden def. Kinbozan via okuridashi (rear push out)

Shodai def. Midorifuji via oshidashi*

Atamifuji def. Tobizaru via oshidashi*

Daieisho def. Wakamotoharu via tsukiotoshi (thrust down)*

Kotonowaka def. Ura via okuridashi*

Kirishima def. Abi via tsukiotoshi*

Gonoyama def. Hoshoryu via yorikiri*

Terunofuji def. Hokutofuji via yorikiri

*Must see bouts!

Quick Analysis

Gonoyama was ready for this one. After losing to Hoshoryu in Kyushu, which involved a long and awkward stare down (which saw Hoshoryu dressed down by his stablemaster), Gonoyama took the fight to the ozeki and ran him out the ring.

I think sometimes Hoshoryu tries to win the bout during the pre-fight ritual and can be over confident at times. It was quite satisfying to see him put in his place by a young man who just commits to every bout, regardless who he is facing. Gonoyama is often the forgotten man in his generation, but he keeps showing, out of all the youngsters right now, he’s the one who is sticking around and staying competitive against the best of the division.

Gonoyama (left) defeats Hoshoryu (right).

With Hoshoryu taking his first loss of the tournament, he was unable to keep the pace with our two leaders; Kotonowaka and Asanoyama.

Both of them have looked excellent so far. Asanoyama ran through Hiradoumi (who was off to one of the best starts of his career). He swiftly seized upon a split second of indecision from Hiradoumi and stormed him across the ring and out.

Asanoyama (left) defeats Hiradoumi (right).

Kotonowaka was given the tricky task of containing the slippery and incredibly unpredictable Ura. He passed the test and showed plenty of ring awareness and reaction speed along the way.

Kotonowaka (teal) defeats Ura (pink).

Both of them are now at 5-0, but Kotonowaka’s wins have come against much better opposition and he’s showed a lot more craft and variety along the way. Asanoyama’s wins have looked mostly the same; quick and foreceful yorikiri. Asanoyama is of course a former ozeki, so I don’t believe he will fade away once he’s matched with higher ranked foes.

Terunofuji got a good win on Day 5, stuffing a spirited Hokutofuji and working him to the boundary and out.

Terunofuji (blue) defeats Hokutofuji (grey).

Also, I need to share this gif from Churanoumi vs. Kotoshoho. These clashes of heads are way too common in sumo.

Churanoumi (blue) vs. Kotoshoho (teal).

Day 6

Results

Mitoryu def. Shimazuumi via oshidashi (frontal push out)

Bushozan def. Tomokaze via oshitaoshi (frontal push down)

Onosato def. Takarafuji via oshidashi

Kotoshoho def. Aoiyama via oshidashi

Onosho def. Myogiryu via tsukidashi (frontal thrust out)

Takanosho def. Tsurugisho via yorikiri (frontal force out)

Oho def. Endo via oshidashi

Churanoumi def. Sadanoumi via yorikiri

Meisei def. Tamawashi via yorikiri

Ichiyamamoto def. Mitakeumi via hikiotoshi (hand pull down)*

Hiradoumi def. Shonannoumi via yorikiri

Ryuden def. Hokuseiho via fusen (default)

Asanoyama def. Nishikigi via shitatenage (under arm throw)*

Kinbozan def. Shodai via okuridashi (rear push out)

Hokutofuji def. Midorifuji via hatakikomi (slap down)*

Takayasu def. Ura via uwatenage (over arm throw)*

Wakamotoharu def. Kotonowaka via oshidashi*

Atamifuji def. Daieisho via tsukiotoshi (thrust down)

Abi def. Hoshoryu via hikiotoshi*

Kirishima def. Gonoyama via yorikiri*

Terunofuji def. Tobizaru via oshidashi*

*Must see bouts!

Quick Analysis

Oh boy, that was a spicy day on the doyho. Terunofuji vs. Tobizaru was an epic contest and there is a lot of bad blood there. Check out the bout below and then I’ll hit you with the backstory.

Terunofuji (blue) defeats Tobizaru (purple).

As you can see, these two don’t like each other much, as evidenced by the staredown from Terunofuji after the fact and the minimal, bordering on disrespectful, bow from Tobi at the end there.

The last time these two fought it was at the Nagoya basho last year. Tobizaru won that fight thanks to a hard leg kick to one of Teru’s wounded knees (that was the yokozuna‘s first tournament since returning from double knee surgery). After that kick rocked Terunofuji, Tobizaru was able to force him out to earn his second career kinboshi. Teruonofuji dropped out of the tournament a day later due to injury (though he would say it was his back, not the knee Tobizaru targeted). This is the first tournament Terunofuji has fought in since then.

After that happened, Terunofuji punished Tobizaru during a public exhibition event. He overworked Tobizaru with brutal pushing drills known as butsukari. Tobizaru needed hospitalization for dehydration after that display.

Terunofuji released a statement around that time about how he was angered by opponents not having a tight mawashi. He didn’t mention Tobizaru by name, but it seemed pretty clear he was talking about their bout, where Terunofuji pulled Tobizaru’s belt up to his chest.

In this match, Tobizaru again targeted Terunofuji’s knee, hitting it twice, before the yokozuna could get the extra forceful push out. There might be some reprucussions behind closed doors for both men after this.

Terunofuji moves to 5-1 with the win and joins a crowded pack of wrestlers with that record. All of them are one win behind Asanoyama, who stayed perfect at 6-0, with a great win over Nishikigi.

An almost fully healed Nishikigi is the toughest test Asanoyama has had this tournament so far. Asanoyama was able to drive Nishikigi back to the straw, but Nishikigi (who is a brick wall when fully fit) was able to halt him there and respond. Some slick grappling later and Asanoyama was able to execute a nifty throw along the boundary.

Asanoyama (purple) defeats Nishikigi (green).

Among the 5-1 wrestlers is the rookie Onosato, who is beasting his way through the competition (albeit against the lowest ranked wrestlers available). On Day 6 he blasted through former sekiwake Takarafuji.

Onosato (right) defeats Takarafuji (left).

We had another injury pull out on Day 6, with Hokueseiho sitting out due to a knee issue.

Takayasu did return on Day 6, though. He fought Ura in a bout that landed with a sickening thud. Takayasu scored the win, but I hope Ura is ok after he landed on his head and appeared to really crunch his neck.

Takayasu (burgondy) defeats Ura (pink).

The two remaining ozeki in the tournament had mixed results on Day 6. Kirishima horsed out Gonoyama, with a bit of a needless extra push at the end. And Hoshoryu got tricked by Abi (for Abi’s first win of the basho).

Kirishima (black) defeats Gonoyama (blue).

Abi (black) defeats Hoshoryu (blue).

Day 7

Results

Onosho def. Aoiyama via fusen (default)

Shimazuumi def. Kotoshoho via oshitaoshi (frontal push down)

Bushozan def. Churanoumi via oshitaoshi

Myogiryu def. Takarafuji via yorikiri (frontal force out)

Onosato def. Oho via yorikiri

Tsurugisho def. Tomokaze yorikiri

Sadanoumi def. Endo via yorikiri

Tamawashi def. Takanosho via oshidashi (frontal push out)

Asanoyama def. Meisei via yorikiri*

Ichiyamamoto def. Hiradoumi via hatakikomi (slap down)

Mitakeumi def. Shonannoumi via oshidashi

Nishikigi def. Kinbozan via oshidashi

Midorifuji def. Gonoyama via yorikiri*

Atamifuji vs. Abi via oshidashi*

Wakamotoharu def. Takayasu via yorikiri*

Daieisho def. Ura via tsukidashi (frontal thrust out)

Kotonowaka def. Ryuden via yorikiri

Kirishima def. Hokutofuji via yorikiri*

Hoshoryu def. Hoshoryu via yorikiri

Shodai def. Terunofuji via yoritaoshi (frontal crush out)*

*Must see bouts!

Quick Analysis

Terunofuji took his second loss of the tournament on Day 7. This one came against Shodai, someone who has had a lot of success against the yokozuna in his career. Shodai is now 11-9 [-3] against Terunofuji, with two of his wins coming while Terunofuji has held the yokozuna rank.

Shodai is a bad match-up for Terunofuji because he’s a big strong, and slow, pusher. He doesn’t make the fast movements that Terunofuji seizes upon to lock up painful holds. Shodai instead grips and barely move as he works for a push out. Shodai’s speed disadvantage has caused him problems against the rest of the field, but against Terunofuji (who’s beat up knees mean he moves at a snail’s pace) he doesn’t get exposed.

Check out below as he slowly, but powerful, puts Big Teru out for an increasingly rare statement win.

Shodai (black) defeats Terunofuji (blue).

With Terunofuji falling back in the leaderboard, he gets leapfrogged by a shrinking group of wrestlers who are on six wins or more.

Those wrestlers are Kirishima, who beat Hokutofuji in a bizarre match which saw the gyoji go splat along the boundary. The ref falling seemed to distract both men, perhaps Kirishima more so, but the ozeki was able to gut out a good performance and get out a very strong looking Hokutofuji.

Kirishima (black) defeats Hokutofuji (grey).

Kotonowaka got to 6-1, too, after he handled a tricky Ryuden. Ryuden gave his all in the bout, but Kotonowaka’s mix of strength and very heady footwork/arm placement was too much for him.

Onosho and Onosato are also on 6-1, though they are yet to beat anyone in the upper half of the rankings.

Asanoyama won again on Day 7 to keep sole ownership of the lead. He scored yet another textbook yorikiri, this time against a very game Meisei. It’s starting to look like anyone else who wants the first Emperor’s Cup of the year will need to get through him.

Asanoyama (purple) defeats Meisei (black).

Day 8

Results

Nishikifuji def. Bushozan via tsukiotoshi (thrust down)

Onosho def. Shimazuumi via sukuinage (beltless arm throw)

Takarafuji def. Churanoumi via hikiotoshi (hand pull down)

Onosato def. Endo via oshidashi (frontal push out)

Takanosho def. Tomokaze via tsukiotoshi

Tsurugisho def. Myogiryu via uwatenage (over arm throw)

Oho def. Kotoshoho via hatakikomi (slap down)*

Sadanoumi def. Ichiyamamoto via oshidashi (frontal push out)*

Tamawashi def. Asanoyama via sukuinage*

Kinbozan def. Mitakeumi via yorikiri (frontal force out)

Meisei def. Shonannoumi via yorikiri

Nishikigi def. Hiradoumi via oshidashi

Abi def. Shodai via oshidashi*

Atamifuji def. Gonoyama via uwatenage*

Wakamotoharu def. Ura via oshidashi

Kotonowaka def. Takayasu via fusen (default)

Daieisho def. Midorifuji via oshitaoshi (frontal push down)*

Hoshoryu def. Hokutofuji via oshitaoshi*

Tobizaru def. Kirishima via oshidashi*

Terunofuji def. Ryuden via yorikiri

Quick Analysis

The 2024 Hatsu basho is now wide open. With Asanoyama dropping his bout to Tamawashi, we have a four-way tie for the leader position and then five rikishi one win back of them.

Asanoyama lost to the oldest man in the division on Day 7. Tamawashi has looked good this tournament, but it was still a surprise to see him pull off the win against Asanoyama who has looked so good all tournament long. I suspect Asanoyama seems to have picked up an injury the day prior and this surely played a majoy role in what went down today.

When Asanoyama and Tamawashi wrestled along the boundary, both looking to execute a throw, it seemed like Asanoyama buckled when he tried to plant a newly, and heavily, wrapped leg. If this is true, then I think this tournament is at risk of being overshadowed by injury storylines. Hopefully this is not the case and Asanoyama can continue to compete, and do well enough, that he can keep pace at the top of the leaderboard.

Tamawashi (blue) defeats Asanoyama (purple).

The other major injury news included that Aoiyama ruptured his ACL on Day 5. That means he is out of competition for around a year. And at 36-years-old, we might have seen the popular Bulgarian rikishi compete on the dohyo for the last time. That would be very sad for European sumo, which lost Tochinoshin last year.

Additionally, we also saw a scary scene involving Hokutofuji. He needed to be helped out of the arena after taking a harrowing fall, backwards, off the ring thanks to Hoshoryu. Hokutofuji looked to be favouring his heavily strapped knee, which makes me suspect he may have blown out his knee before the fall. If that’s the case, and Hokutofuji’s distress was nothing to do with the impact from that fall, it could mean that another popular rikishi will be out of action for sometime.

Hoshoryu (blue) defeats. Hokutofuji (grey).

Takayasu also stayed on the sidelines today, giving Kotonowaka the default win (which means he is one of the wresters leading with a 7-1 record).

And of course there is still no sign of Takakeisho. And Hokuseiho is also out.

This January has been brutal.

In more positive news, the rookie Onosato continues to look special. He’s also on 7-1 after he blasted through Endo. Onosho is the other wrestler with 7-1, which is probably due to him being under ranked for this tournament.

Onosato (blue) defeats Endo (purple).

The large pack of second place wrestlers feature Kirishima, who failed to capitalize on Asanoyama’s loss today. Kirishima lost to king pest Tobizaru, who continued to prove he can be a tough out for anyone and is liable to fight tooth and nail regardless who he is up against.

Tobizaru (purple) defeats Kirishima (black).

The other 6-2 wrestlers are the expected Terunofuji, Hoshoryu and Daieisho. But they are joined by the surprising Oho (who should fall away when he gets matched with some elites).

Day 9

Results

Endo def. Tomokaze via oshidashi (frontal push out)

Myogiryu def. Bushozan via hatakikomi (slap down)

Takanosho def. Takarafuji via oshidashi

Shimazuumi def. Oho via yorikiri (frontal force out)

Kotoshoho def. Sadanoumi via sukuinage (beltless arm throw)*

Onosato def. Meisei via yorikiri*

Churanoumi def. Mitakeumi via yorikiri

Onosho def. Asanoyama via fusen (default)

Tsurugisho def. Ichiyamamoto via oshidashi

Tamawashi def. Shoannoumi via oshidashi*

Kinbozan def. Hiradoumi via tsukidashi (frontal thrust out)

Tobizaru def. Hokutofuji via fusen (default)

Abi def. Gonoyama via uwatenage (overarm throw)*

Wakamotoharu def. Midorifuji via yoritaoshi (frontal crush out)*

Ura def. Atamifuji via katasukashi (under shoulder swing down)*

Kotonowaka def. Daieisho via yorikiri*

Kirishima def. Shodai via oshidashi*

Hoshoryu def. Ryuden via yorikiri

Terunofuji def. Nishikigi via yorikiri

*Must see bouts!

Quick Analysis

Welp. This tournament has been so injury hit that it’s starting to drain some excitement from the final week of bouts. Asanoyama and Hokutofuji have both withdrawn due to bruising encounters on Day 8. Hokutofuji’s knee and Asanoyama’s ankle both looked seriously injured in their losses. They join a growing list of high level wrestlers who will no longer play a role in the basho.

This is especially hard for Asanoyama, who was looking like he was on track to challenge for the title here. With him leaving the competition, and what went down on Day 9, we have three wrestlers at the top of the leaderboard with a fantastic 8-1 records.

Those are Kotonowaka, Onosho and Onosato.

Kotonowaka earned his eighth win by going chest to chest with Daieisho. He withstood the Battle Pug’s mighty opening charge and then used his own strength and speed to push him across the entire ring and out.

Kotonowaka (teal) defeats Daieisho (fuschia).

Onosho got to 8-1 by default, after he was scheduled to face the now injured Asanoyama.

Onosato received his toughest test to date, in the shape of former san’yaku wrestler Meisei. It didn’t look like a tough test, though. The rookie finished that fight in about two seconds, just like most his other wins this month.

Onosato (blue) defeats Meisei (black).

Out of these three Kotonowaka seems the most legitmate threat to win the cup. He’s already beaten very good opponents and, despite his young age, has plenty of experience of this level of sumo.

Onosho is feasting on lower ranked fighters and I don’t trust him to perform against better opposition (or under more pressure).

Onosato might be ‘him’ (as the kid’s say), but I’m still going to hold judgement until we’ve seen him against a true elite. His physical profile, speed and energy have demoralized more experienced wrestlers so far. In doing so, and winning with such speed, we haven’t seen a great deal of technique out of him. There’s no way he can continue bowling top level wrestlers over, though, so sooner, rather than later, he’s going to need to show some craft in order to keep winning.

He’ll have the opportunity to do that tomorrow. The match-makers have decided they want to truly separate pretenders from contenders by matching Onosato and Kotonowaka against each other. We’ve also got Onosho versus Kirishima on Day 10.

Kirishima is in hot pursuit of those three leaders. He won on Day 9 versus Shodai, but he was very lucky to do so. His confidence seems a little rocked after those losses to Tobizaru and Midorifuji a few days ago.

Kirishima (left) defeats Shodai (right).

Got to give Ura a shoutout today, he got his first actual win of the tournament, after he beat Atamifuji with a beautiful katasukashi.

Ura (pink) defeats Atamifuji (red).

Day 10

Results

Shimazuumi def. Myogiryu via yoritaoshi (frontal crush out)

Kotoshoho def. Tsurugisho via yorikiri (frontal force out)

Sadanoumi def. Bushozan via yorikiri

Takarafuji def. Mitakeumi via yorikiri

Tomokaze def. Hiradoumi via hatakikomi (slap down)

Ichiyamamoto def. Churanoumi via hatakikomi*

Endo def. Shonannoumi via oshidashi (frontal push out)

Meisei def. Nishikigi via yorikiri

Takanosho def. Tobizaru via hatakikomi*

Gonoyama def. Shodai via oshidashi

Abi def. Ryuden via hikiotoshi (hand pull down)

Wakamotoharu def. Oho via oshidashi

Tamawashi def. Atamifuji via oshitaoshi (frontal push down)*

Mirodifuji def. Ura via oshitaoshi*

Kotonowaka def. Onosato via yorikiri*

Hoshoryu def. Daieisho via okuridashi (rear push out)*

Kirishima def. Onosho via hatakikomi*

Terunofuji def. Kinbozan via uwatenage (overarm throw)*

*Must see bouts!

Quick Analysis

In a pivotal bout on Day 10 sekiwake Kotonowaka met makuuchi debutant Onosato. Both men were on 8-1 and looking to take a lead in the tournament. For Onosato, this was the first time he had ever faced and elite rikishi. It was also the first time, in this tournament, that Onosato had come against someone as big, strong, and quick as he is.

And Kotonowaka showed the rookie, who is only three years his junior, that there are levels to this game. He got a great jump off the tachiai and was able to stand up Onosato and prevent the younger man from getting any forward momentum. After instantly wrapping his arms around Onosato, Kotonowaka methodically walked him back. Onosato tried to shift his hips and isolate an arm, but Kotonowaka responded perfectly, each time, rolling out of the attempts while keeping his legs wide and knees bent on route to a routine, but very meaningful, yorikiri.

Kotonowaka (teal) defeats Onosato (blue).

With Onosho falling to Kirishima, Kotonowaka stands alone at 9-1.

Kirishima beat Onosho in a must-win situation for him. If he had lost he would have been two wins behind the leaders and very close to losing his shot at winning this basho (and being promoted to yokozuna). As we’ve often seen, though, when Kirishima has to win — he does just that.

He looked a little nervy against Onosho, though, being pushed back and almost out. However, once Kirishima withstood Onosho’s charge his instincts took over and he was able to win with a slick slap down.

Kirishima (black) defeats Onosho (red).

Tied with Kirishima, Onosho and Onosato for second place are Hoshoryu and Terunofuji.

A number of wrestlers are stacked behind that group at 7-3, including Tamawashi. The oldest man in the division is having a sensational tournament. He beat up another whipper-snapper on Day 10, running Atamifuji around the ring before getting him down with a chaotic oshitaoshi. That dropped Atamifuji, who has looked far from his sparkling late 2023 form, to 4-6.

Tamawashi (blue) defeats Atamifuji (red).

Day 11

Results

Takanosho def. Kotoshoho via yorikiri (frontal force out)*

Tsurugisho def. Churanoumi via yorikiri*

Shimazuumi def. Sadanoumi via yorikiri*

Meisei def. Endo via oshidashi (frontal push out)

Hiradoumi def. Bushozan via hatakikomi (slap down)

Ichiyamamoto def. Takarafuji via hatakikomi*

Tomokaze def. Shonannoumi via oshidashi

Kinbozan def. Myogiryu via oshitaoshi (frontal push down)*

Mitakeumi def. Nishikigi via oshidashi*

Gonoyama def. Ryuden via oshidashi*

Tobizaru def. Midorifuji via oshitaoshi*

Atamifuji def. Shodai via tsukiotoshi (thrust down)*

Wakamotoharu def. Tamawashi via oshidashi*

Abi def. Ura via hatakikomi

Kotonowaka def. Oho via oshidashi*

Kirishima def. Daieisho via tsukidashi (frontal thrust out)

Hoshoryu def. Onosato via shitatenage (under arm throw)*

Terunofuji def. Onosho via yorikiri

*Must see bouts!

Quick Analysis

Kotonowaka remains on top after a surprisingly tough test from Oho on Day 11. Oho showed he’s actually a very strong wrestler, standing up to the forceful pushes of the sekiwake. At one point it looked as though Kotonowaka had lurched too far forwards, but he was able to right himself by peddling his feet and finding the body of Oho, which he then pushed out.

Kotnowaka (teal) defeats Oho (purple).

Maintaining pressure on Kotonowaka are the expected trio of Terunofuji, Kirishima and Hoshoryu. They all won this day to get to 9-2 records.

Terunofuji handled a gutsy Onosho, absorbing his powerful tachiai and then escorting him out of the ring. That moved Onosho back to 8-3 and likely eliminates him from the championship.

Terunofuji (blue) defeats Onosho (red).

Kirishima took his customary win over Daieisho on Day 11. As per usual, Kirishima stood up Daieisho, making a wall against his pushes. He then, predictably, removed that wall to force Daieisho to miss and then allow him to find an angle for the push out.

Kirishima (black) defeats Daieisho (fuschia).

Hoshoryu survived Onosato thanks to his unrivaled judo game. Onosato plowed forwards, as he has all tournament, and Hoshoryu had to be quick, and excellent, to secure his grip for an underarm throw right on the boundary. He was able to get the throw off just in time and with just enough strength needed to torque Onosato’s massive body to the side. Afterwards Hoshoryu looked a little stunned by how challenging that was.

There were lots of other great bouts on this day, too.

Wakamotoharu secured kachi-koshi with a thrilling bout over Tamawashi.

Wakamotoharu (black) defeats Tamawashi (blue).

Tobizaru continued his feud with Terunofuji, by launching the yokozuna‘s stablemate Midorifuji off the dohyo.

Tobizaru (purple) defeats Midorifuji (green).

And Gonoyama beat Ryuden in a Darwin match to stave off a losing record for at least another day.

Gonoyama (blue) defeats Ryuden (bronze).

Day 12

Results

Shimazuumi def. Churanoumi via kotenage (arm lock throw)

Oho def. Bushozan via oshidashi (frontal push out)

Sadanoumi def. Takarafuji via yorikiri (frontal force out)

Tomokaze def. Mitakeumi via yoritaoshi (frontal crush out)*

Myogiryu def. Meisei via hatakikomi (slap down)

Hiradoumi def. Endo via yorikiri

Tsurugisho def. Kinbozan via yorikiri

Tobizaru def. Ichiyamamoto via oshidashi*

Shonannoumi def. Shodai via kotenage

Abi def. Midoriduji via yorikiri

Kotoshoho def. Wakamotoharu via yoritaoshi

Nishikigi def. Atamifuji via yorikiri*

Ura def. Gonoyama via hikiotoshi (hand pull down)*

Kotonowaka def. Onosho via hatakikomi

Daieisho def. Ryuden via hatakikomi

Hoshoryu def. Takanosho via shitatenage (under arm throw)*

Kirishima def. Tamawashi via hatakikomi*

Terunofuji def. Onosato via uwatenage (over arm throw)*

Quick Analysis

The four highest ranked men in this tournament keep on winning, doing exactly what is expected of them. Terunofuji, Kirishima, Hoshoryu and Kotonowaka all won on Day 12, meaning Kotonowaka stays in the lead with an 11-1 record. The other three are just behind him with 10-2 records.

And tomorrow, we’re going to see some fireworks. Kotonowaka has been matched with Terunofuji and Kirishima and Hoshoryu have been paired together.

If Kotonowaka wins, he will move to 12-1 and the winner of the all ozeki match-up will go to 11-2. The losers will be on 10-3. With two days left, those losers will be basically out of contention (only able to force a play-off should the winners lose their remaining two bouts).

If Terunofuji wins, he, Kotnowaka and either Kirishima or Hoshoryu will all have 11-2 heading into the final two days.

Kotonowaka was a little lucky to maintain his lead with his win over Onosho. Onosho was the victim of a slip, which set him up for an easy slap down. We shouldn’t take anything away from Kotonowaka’s 11-1 record, though, he’s earned the bulk of that with excellent displays this tournament.

Kotonowaka (teal) defeats Onosho (red).

I suppose you could say Hoshoryu was a little lucky, too. He drew Takanosho this day. Takanosho showed zero fight IQ by running straight into Hoshoryu’s favourite set-up for a throw.

Hoshoryu (blue) defeats Takanosho (red).

Terunofuji was also able to feast on a wrestler who has shown they only have one gear and one direction they like to go in. The young Onosato tried his best to run through Terunofuji, but he neglected to heed the yokozuna‘s judo skills.

Terunofuji (left) defeats Onosato (right).

Kirishima was given the toughest test this day. Tamawashi came to fight and he had Kirishima in a nervy position before Kirishima was able to find space to hop out of danger and land a great slapdown.

Kirishima (black) defeats Tamawashi (blue).

Day 13

Results

Tohakuryu def. Takarafuji via tsukidashi (frontal thrust out)

Onosato def. Takanosho via oshidashi (frontal push out)

Sadanoumi def. Tomokaze via oshidashi*

Tamawashi def. Churanoumi via oshitaoshi (frontal push down)*

Meisei def. Kotoshoho via tsukiotoshi (thrust down)

Shimazuumi def. Mitakeumi via okuridashi (rear push out)

Oho def. Hiradoumi via oshitaoshi*

Shonannoumi def. Bushozan via tsukiotoshi

Endo def. Ryuden via sukuinage (beltless arm throw)

Tsurugisho def. Shodai via hatakikomi (slap down)

Asanoyama def. Gonoyama via kotenage (arm lock throw)*

Abi def. Ichiyamamoto via tasukidashi

Midorifuji def. Myogiryu via makiotoshi (twist down)*

Atamifuji def. Kinbozan via oshidashi

Wakamotoharu def. Onosho via oshidashi

Ura def. Tobizaru via yorikiri (frontal force out)*

Nishikigi def. Daieisho via hikiotoshi (hand pull down)

Kirishima def. Hoshoryu via nimaigeri (ankle kicking twist down)*

Terunofuji def. Kotonowaka via yorikiri*

*Must see bouts!

Quick Analysis

Oh boy, what a day. With Kirishima beating Hoshoryu (in a bout for the ages) and Terunofuji slamming the door shut on Kotonowaka we have a three-way tie going into Day 14.

The matchmakers have predictably, and appropriately, set things up so whoever wants to win this thing has to go through the yokozuna. Tomorrow we will have Kirishima vs. Kotonowaka and Hoshoryu vs. Terunofuji.

The winner of Kirishima and Kotonowaka will move to 12-2. If Terunofuji beats Hoshoryu, he will also have 12-2. Hoshoryu will then be at 10-4 and be officially out of it.

If Hoshoryu wins, both he and Terunofuji will be 11-3.

In both scenarios the final day match-ups will be Terunofuji vs. Kirishima and Hoshoryu vs. Kotonowaka. If both Terunofuji and Kirishima are coming off wins they will be fighting for the cup. All the other possibilities are rather complicated and we’ll cross that bridge when we come to it (but there are ways for each man to win it all).

If Kotonowaka had won today he would have been fighting tomorrow with a chance to end this thing. But against Terunofuji, someone he has never beaten, he just couldn’t find a way through. Terunofuji was able to halt the young sekiwake‘s charge and then power him across the ring, proving that he’s still got juice in those knees (no matter how hard Tobizaru kicks them).

Terunofuji (blue) defeats Kotonowaka (teal).

Kirishima keps his yokozuna aspirations alive with an amazing play to beat his longtime rival Hoshoryu. Kirishima is a genius when it comes to fight IQ. He knows his opponent’s strengths and, most the time, he has a gameplan designed to nullify those strengths and attack the weaknesses they hide.

Kirishima, who trained at the same judo school as Hoshoryu when they were children, knows all about Hoshoryu’s throws. And, being no slouch at judo himself, he knows how important foot and knee placement is. Off the tachiai Kirishima locked up Hoshoryu in a way that prevented him from stepping inside and throwing Kirishima over his hip. With his favourite move blocked off, Hoshoryu tried to throw Kirishima backwards, over his his knee.

Kirishima saw it coming, though. He stepped back to avoid the attempt and used the same foot he had just retracted to then attack Hoshoryu’s right leg, sweeping his ankle while simultaenously leaning into him with his shoulders. The result was the rarely seen nimaigeri finishing technique. It was beautiful.

Kirishima (black) defeats Hoshoryu (blue).

You can see how much it meant to both men (who are both on record saying how much they hate losing to the other).

Other bouts of note this day were Asanoyama returning from his ankle injury to secure his kachi-koshi with a gorgeous throw on Gonoyama and Ura winning the all-chaos match-up with Tobizaru in spectacular fashion.

Asanoyama (purple) defeats Gonoyama (blue).

Tobizaru (purple) defeats Ura (pink).

Photo finish in Tobizaru vs. Ura.

Day 14

Results

Endo def. Roga via yorikiri (frontal force out)

Takanosho def. Bushozan via hatakikomi (slap down)

Tsurugisho def. Shimazuumi via uwatenage (over arm throw)

Oho def. Takarafuji via katasukashi (under shoulder swing down)*

Onosato def. Sadanoumi via kirikaeshi (tweisting backward knee trip)*

Kotoshoho def. Mitakeumi via yorikiri

Onosho def. Meisei via kubinage (head lock throw)

Tomokaze def. Ichiyamamoto via oshidashi (frontal push out)

Churanoumi def. Shonannoumi via tsukiotoshi (thrust down)

Nishikigi def. Tamawashi via yorikiri

Hiradoumi def. Tobizaru via oshidashi

Gonoyama def. Myogiryu via oshidashi

Midorifuji def. Ryuden via katasukashi*

Abi def. Wakamotoharu via hikiotoshi (hand pull down)*

Asanoyama def. Atamifuji via yorikiri

Ura def. Shodai via tottari (arm bar throw)*

Daieisho def. Kinbozan via oshidashi*

Kotonowaka def. Kirishima via yorikiri*

Terunofuji def. Hoshoryu via fusen (default)

*Must see bouts!

Quick Analysis

And then there were three. Hoshoryu was absent on Day 14, gifting the default win to yokozuna. The loss gives Hoshoryu a 10-4 record, officially eliminating him from the championship. Hoshoryu appears to be in no shape to compete anyway, though, having aggravated a knee injury in his crushing loss to Kirishima on the previous day.

Terunofuji moves to 12-2. He’s joined by Kotonowaka.

Kotonowaka beat Kirishima in a bout where both men looked a little nervy. Ultimately, Kotonowaka was able to force Kirishima out with strength, while avoiding the tricky trips and pull downs that make Kirishima’s game so formidable.

Kotonowaka (teal) defeats Kirishima (black).

This all means that if Kotonowaka (who is matched against Tobizaru) and Terunofuji (who is matched against Kirishima) win tomorrow, they will fight in a play-off for the title.

If Kirishima beats Terunofuji on the last day (something he has never done) and Kotonowaka wins, there would be a three-way tie. In that case, Kirishima and Kotonowaka would then fight for the honour of facing the yokozuna in the final play-off bout.

Other bouts worthy of your attention from the penultimate day are Asanoyama handing Atamifuji a make-koshi, Midorifuji trotting out his elite katasukashi to drop Ryuden and Ura doing Ura things to beat Shodai.

Asanoyama (purple) defeats Atamifuji (red).

Midorifuji (green) defeats Ryuden (bronze).

Ura (pink) defeats Shodai (black).

Final Day

Results

Takarafuji def. Kotoshoho via oshidashi (frontal push out)

Oho def. Tomokaze via okuridashi (rear push out)

Tsurugisho def. Bushozan via hatakikomi (slap down)

Onosho def. Sadanoumi via oshidashi

Onosato def. Tamawashi via hikiotoshi (hand pull down)*

Meisei def. Shimzauumi via tsukiotoshi (thrust down)*

Mitakeumi def. Endo via tsukiotoshi

Myogiryu def. Ichiyamamoto via oshidashi

Churanoumi def. Shodai via yorikiri (frontal force out)

Takanosho def. Gonoyama via tukiotoshi

Hiradoumi def. Abi via hatakikomi*

Kinbozan def. Midorifuji via tsukidashi (frontal thrust out)

Shonannoumi def. Atamifuji via yorikiri*

Wakamotoharu def. Nishikigi via yorikiri*

Ura def. Ryuden via tsutaezori (under arm forward body drop)*

Daieisho def. Asanoyama via hikiotoshi

Kotonowaka def. Tobizaru via uwatenage (over arm throw)*

Terunofuji def. Kirishima via yorikiri*

Terunofuji def. Kotonowaka via yorikiri*

*Must see bouts!

Quick Analysis

We have a winner. Terunofuji proved the doubters (me) wrong, with a strong and energetic finish to the 2024 Hatsu Basho, earning his 9th yusho with a play-off victory over Kotonowaka.

The excellent Sumo Prime Time has all the action below, showing all the decicing matches.

Kotonowaka did what he had to do by beating Tobizaru, giving him a career best 13-2 record. Tobizaru fought like hell, despite the fact a loss would make things harder for his nemesis Terunofuji (Tobizaru was also fighting for a kachi-koshi).

After Kotonowaka won, the pressure was on Terunofuji and Kirishima. And Kirishima was feeling it more than the yokozuna. To force a three-way play-off Kirishima needed to beat Terunofuji, something he had failed to do in 10 prior meetings. In their 11th bout, Terunofuji showed just why Kirishima has failed to find success against them.

Terunofuji quickly closed on Kirishima, pushed him back and then launched him into the first row. The result looked very similar to the first time they met and it goes down as a somewhat embarrassing end to the basho for a man who was hoping to win and earn promotion to yokozuna.

In the play-off Kotonowaka put up a good fight, just as he did earlier in the tournament. He’s one of the few wrestlers who can match Terunofuji for size and strength. But he lacks the grappling and judo that Teruonifuji has, so when Kotonowaka tried to turn and throw his opponent, it was a no-go.

Terunofuji blocked those advances and slowly marshalled Kotonowaka to the boundary and over.

The other must see bout of the day is Ura vs. Ryuden. Ura has struggled mightily this tournament, seemingly crushed by the expectation of his san’yaku promotion (and the elite competition he was matched up against early on). But in the last few days he seems to have relaxed and is back to doing things only he can do.

Against Ryuden he pulled off another one of his bizarre, gravity-defying finishes. Please enjoy.

Our prize winners for this tournament are Wakamotoharu (Outstanding Performance), Onosho (Fighting Spirit) and Kotonowaka (Technique Prize). In addition to scooping that prize, Kotonowaka’s 13 victories means he could be promoted to ozeki for the next tournament (I hope he is).

What’s next?

So that does it for our 2024 Hatsu basho coverage on BE. The next tournament is in March and you can expect similar coverage from me.

Between then, I’ll be on The Level Change podcast to discuss what went down this tournament and to set up the next one.

I’ll also be producing some premium content for the Sumo Stomp! Substack. That will include a deep dive on Ura’s tournament (he was the wrestler subscribers voted to get the spotlight this time around). I’ll also be doing report cards, grading all the makuuchi wrestlers.

If you want to read those pieces, in full, please pick up a paid subscription to Sumo Stomp! (which I keep as cheap as Substack will let me).

How to watch

You can stream this tournament via the Abema TV app. Live sumo on Abema comes only with a paid subscription, which costs around $8 a month. The Abema app is entirely in Japanese with no English version. Matches can also be viewed on the official Grand Sumo app. This is also entirely in Japanese with no English version. The Grand Sumo app also features unavoidable spoilers.

NHK World on YouTube may broadcast the makuuchi match-ups on a 24 hour delay.

Alternative methods to watch sumo, both live and on demand, can be found on Twitch and YouTube.

Don’t want to miss an update? Subscribe to my Substack, Sumo Stomp!, for a heads up on all my sumo content. It’s completely free and a place for fellow sumo stans to hang and chat about what’s happening in the world of sumo.

Join Sumo Stomp! Subscribe to the Substack! Subscribe now!

Share this story

About the author