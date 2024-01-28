Ronda Rousey: Vince McMahon will still have influence in WWE despite resignation 

Ronda Rousey at the press conference announcing WWE Wrestlemania 35 returning to METLIFE Stadium in 2019 at East Rutherford, New Jersey on March 16, 2018. | George Napolitano / MediaPunch, IMAGO

Vince McMahon resigns from WWE, TKO after new allegations

Vince McMahon resigned from WWE and TKO after a new lawsuit was filed against him that alleged sexual abuse, sexual assault and sex trafficking this past Thursday.

“I intend to vigorously defend myself against these baseless accusations, and look forward to clearing my name,” said McMahon. “However, out of respect for the WWE Universe, the extraordinary TKO business and its board members and shareholders, partners and constituents, and all of the employees and Superstars who helped make WWE into the global leader it is today, I have decided to resign from my executive chairmanship and the TKO board of directors, effective immediately.”

Despite his resignation, there are some who have questioned whether McMahon is really gone.

Ronda Rousey doubts McMahon is gone from WWE

Former UFC and WWE champion Ronda Rousey responded to the recent news around Vince McMahon. To ‘Rowdy,’ the WWE founder could still have a say, especially with his ‘avatar’ in creative running things for RAW and SmackDown.

Bruce Prichard is basically Vince’s avatar, if he’s still around Vince still has a hand in the business. Vince was still running things through Bruce when he was “gone” before — Ronda Rousey (@RondaRousey) January 27, 2024

“Bruce Prichard is basically Vince’s avatar, if he’s still around Vince still has a hand in the business,” posted Rousey on X (formerly Twitter). “Vince was still running things through Bruce when he was “gone” before.”

Rousey is referring to the first time McMahon resigned from WWE as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) in 2022 amid sexual misconduct allegations. McMahon returned to WWE in 2023, this time as Executive Chairman of TKO — the publicly traded company formed when WWE and UFC merged this past September.

When McMahon returned, some thought he would have control over creative in RAW and SmackDown again, especially since reports surfaced of his appearances during those shows. Prichard denied that was the case during an interview on The Press Box in March.

“He hasn’t yet. He made it to one TV and really had nothing to say other than, ‘great show, thank you guys.’ In that regard, he is busy working on the business end of things and has given us free rein on the creative end of things to handle it. I think we’ve done a pretty good job so far,” said Prichard (H/T Jeremy Lambert of Fightful).

Ronda Rousey during the WWE Royal Rumble The Dome at Americas Center. | Joe Camporeale / USA TODAY Network, IMAGO

Rousey’s stints in WWE

Ronda Rousey has had two stints with WWE, with her most recent ending after SummerSlam this past August. She lost to Shayna Baszler, who she credited for her post-UFC move.

“[Shayna Baszler] you were the reason I got into this business,” posted Rousey on Instagram. “Now I got no reason to stay.”

Shortly after SummerSlam, Rousey retired. The 36-year-old has since appeared at various shows, including Ring of Honor (ROH). She, alongside friend Marina Shafir, teamed up and defeated Athena and Billie Starkz. Rousey has chosen not to return to the ring, which she says was due to wanting to focus on family.

