Georges St-Pierre misses ‘the adrenaline,’ addresses UFC 300 ‘rumor’

Georges St-Pierre working with Bantao BJJ coach Alex Schild in Phuket, Thailand.

After negotiations for a comeback faltered with UFC, Georges St-Pierre officially retired in 2019. The MMA all-time great says he is at peace with that decision, while also stating how he still misses the “adrenaline” that comes with fighting and getting his hand raised.

GSP admits to missing the feeling of winning fights

While still actively training, a retired Georges St-Pierre admitted that he does miss the high he got from winning each of those championship fights.

“I miss sometimes, the adrenaline, the victory. When you win a fight, there’s nothing that can come close to that, and unfortunately I will probably never have that feeling,” Georges St-Pierre said during a recent seminar at Bangtao Muay Thai & MMA in Phuket, Thailand. “I will never have that feeling again of winning another championship and I miss that feeling. But that’s reality and I’m good with it.

“I have to accept it. Everything that goes up in life, goes down. Everything in life, I believe is a cycle and you have to make peace with it. You have to accept it.”

GSP teaches techniques with Bantao Muay Thai & MMA head coach George Hickman.

Georges St-Pierre shuts down possibility of UFC 300 return

GSP was part of UFC 100, and the promotion did bring back an old star for UFC 200, but the two-division champion shot down the possibility of a comeback for the milestone UFC 300 event.

“It’s a rumor. I’ve never been offered for a fight (at UFC 300). I’ve made that clear (to them) that I have no desire of coming back to fight in mixed martial arts,” GSP stated.

Georges St-Pierre does long for certain aspects of fighting, but he tried to scratch that itch in a much safer avenue.

“I was supposed to compete in a grappling competition,” St-Pierre said about his BJJ match at UFC Fight Pass Invitational that he had to drop out of. “But because I had an injury in November — I partially tore my labrum, my rotator cuff and I’m still not recovered. There’s things that I can’t do right now, like live wrestling, live grappling, I have to be very careful. I can hit pads, but I’m not fully recovered yet.

“For me the grappling thing was just more for a fun thing. There was less risk, and it was more to have the thrill of competition again, and also for the fans. It was a win-win situation for everybody.”

Georges St-Pierre met UFC champ Weili Zhang, who is actually the one in Bangtao that’s preparing for UFC 300.

What’s next for Georges St-Pierre?

Returning for a serious MMA fight seems out of the question for Georges St-Pierre, but other competitive options seem to still be possible — just not anytime soon.

“Now, right now, there’s nothing on the radar,” GSP told the coaches and students in Bangtao, Thailand. “I need time because shoulder injuries take incredibly long to recover. It’s a pain in the butt.

“Everything I say could be subject to interpretation, so if I left the door open, everybody (will say) ‘oh he’s planing a com— so I’d rather say there’s nothing on the radar,” he explained. “I don’t know if there’s something that for a charity comes out one day maybe, but now that’s not what I’m focusing on right now.

“I’m 42-years-old. I’m not the same person I used to be when I was competing,” GSP said. “There was a time I had an incredible drive, I wanted to become champion. Nothing in the world could stop me. Like mentally, I was unstoppable. I had a crazy, crazy drive. If a door was closed, I was going to open another door. If two doors were closed, I was going to get in by force. I was ready to do almost anything to achieve my goal, but I’m not that person anymore.

“That hunger is gone. When that hunger is gone, I think it’s a sign that you need to retire. Unfortunately a lot of fighters, they don’t follow that sign and they retire too late. I didn’t — I never wanted to be one of those guys.”

GSP got to put some work in with the Muay Thai world champs in Bantao.

Georges St-Pierre always spoke about wanting to get out of fighting “healthy and wealthy,” and seems to be at peace for having achieved that. He says the goal has been to train everyday for fun, and getting some high level sessions while vacationing in Phuket does seem to fit that definition.

The Hall of Famer is 26-2 in his storied career, with 13 wins in UFC title fights.

