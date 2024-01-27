UFC top contender cuts goofy promo on bizarre BW title picture

Merab Dvalishvili celebrates his win over Petr Yan. | Louis Grasse / ZUMA Wire, IMAGO

The UFC is giving Sean O’Malley a shot to avenge his one career loss to Chito Vera in March. O’Malley recently claimed he meant to do that (lose to Vera) to set up a revenge match.

UFC 299 looks great, but not everyone is happy. One bantamweight in particular is not happy. Coincidentally it’s the one bantamweight who’s heavily favored to beat O’Malley. I’m talking about Merab Dvalishvili, the teammate of former champ Aljamain Sterling.

Merab Dvalishvili takes aim at wild UFC bantamweight title picture

Dvalishvili seemingly lost his chance to fight for the belt when he campaigned for Aljamain Sterling.

Dvalishvili has a 10-fight win streak that includes wins over two former champions in Jose Aldo and Petr Yan and two former title contenders in Marlon Moraes and John Dodson. Maybe that’s why he’s certain he’ll eventually get his shot

“I’m back with breaking news, everybody!” Dvalishvili revealed in his self-produced promotional video.

“So we know the champ, Sean O’Malley, call out no. 6 guy, Chito [Vera] to avenge his loss. Of course Chito Vera will beat skinny guy again and he will become UFC new champ. Already, Chito Vera called out no. 4, Cory Sandhagen to avenge his loss… Of course, Cory will beat Chito again, and he will become UFC new champ.

“And Cory will call out no. 5 Petr [Yan], to get his loss back. Petr will win against Cory again, and Petr will call no. 2—this handsome guy,” Dvalishvili explained, speaking of himself. “And this handsome guy will beat Petr again.

“And then, here comes the news! I will avenge the loss and call out no. 885, Frankie Saenz, out of the retirement.”

Another lesson … given by Professor Machine/Dr. Merab aka Me 🦾🤣#WhatTheFuckIsThisBullshit pic.twitter.com/v3rZesoVNp — Merab “The Machine” Dvalishvili (@MerabDvalishvil) January 26, 2024

Merab Dvalishvili responds to Henry Cejudo

Dvalishvili also took aim at Henry Cejudo.

“Hey, Henry Cejudo, what are you talking about me?” Dvalishvili asked. “Don’t think I forget about you.”

“Brain damage,” Dvalishvili diagnosed, wearing a set of scrubs and a stethoscope. “We have a result from hospital, Henry Cejudo has a longer tongue than himself. But, no worries. Doctor Merab will fix this problem on February 17th. See you there, Henry. I’m coming for you.”

UFC 298 Card

In addition to the Dvalishvili vs Cejudo #1 contender’s bout, the UF 298 card will feature 145 pound champ Alexander the Great Volkanovski facing Ilia Topuria in the headlining slot. Looking like a darn fine card by UFC 2024 standards.

Featherweight Alexander Volkanovski (c) vs. Ilia Topuria

Middleweight Robert Whittaker vs. Paulo Costa

Welterweight Geoff Neal vs. Ian Machado Garry

Bantamweight Merab Dvalishvili vs. Henry Cejudo

Middleweight Anthony Hernandez vs. Roman Kopylov

Women’s Strawweight Amanda Lemos vs. Mackenzie Dern

Heavyweight Marcos Rogério de Lima vs. Justin Tafa

Light Heavyweight Zhang Mingyang vs. Brendson Ribeiro

Women’s Flyweight Andrea Lee vs. Miranda Maverick

Join the new Bloody Elbow Our Substack is where we feature the work of writers like Zach Arnold, John Nash and Connor Reubusch. We’re fighting for the sport, the fighters and the fans. Please help us by subscribing today. Subscribe now!

Bloody Elbow merch available

Bloody Elbow is pleased to announce our partnership with Revgear. They have been a pioneer in the MMA gear industry and have grown into a formidable brand and true leader in the market. Revgear now have Bloody Elbow t-shirts, hoodies and hats so you can show your support for independent MMA journalism.

Share this story

About the author