Tony Ferguson reveals UFC 296 Paddy Pimblett loss excuse

Tony Ferguson gets overwhelmed at UFC 296. | Mikael Ona / ZUMA Wire, IMAGO

Stepping into the Octagon is a lonely experience. When the time comes, it’s just two competitors in the spotlight, face to face. A fighter’s confidence is one of his or her most essential weapons. Fighting requires ego maintenance.

Which brings us to poor Tony Ferguson. Tferg has been struggling hard with late-career woes. He hasn’t won a fight since 2019 and it hasn’t been for lack of trying. He’s reeled off seven straight losses since Justin Gaethje ended his 12 fight win streak in 2020.

Tony Ferguson reveals MCL tear, bone fragments plagued UFC 296 Pimblett loss

Most recently Tony Ferguson lost to Paddy Pimblett at UFC 296 in an absolute shitshow of a fight.

“Tunnel🧪Vision” 2 Weeks Before Thanksgiving I Fucked My Shit Up During A Practice Sesh, MCL Tear. I Kept It To Myself & Put It Behind Me Til After The Fight. I Trained Like No One Knew, Shit Hurt So Good. Three Weeks Before Fight Time Told A Few Of My Crew🍃 Nothing Changed. I Recently Took Care Of My Leg (My MCL) & Had Surgery Last Thursday One Week After My Elbow/Arm Surgery (Both Arthroscopy’s). Thought I Would Get Them Both Done & Double-Down. Got It Over W/ So I Can Do What I Do Best. 🚣‍♂️💨🍃 Beyond Rage Is An Understatement… I Feel No Despair, Just Repair,.. All Of It🍃 -Champ ⚔️👓 -CSO- 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽 # 2 Weeks/1Week Post-Op # BeTheExample # NoExcuses 🕊️ NoPainNoGain MF’s # HealingFast # Proverbs24:16

Dana White wants former UFC interim champ to retire

The ever compassionate CEO of Power Slap, Dana White wants Ferguson to hang ’em up.

“I would love to see Tony retire,” White told reporters after Ferguson’s latest loss.

“When you talk about a skid, you look at the guys he fought, too,” White explained. “That plays a factor into it and how did he look right up until he lost? Tony tonight looked like he should retire.”

“Listen, Tony’s been an absolute warrior and a dog in this sport,” White said. “I don’t want to disrespect him by publicly talking about him retiring but I would love to see him retire. That’s really where my head’s at.”

Ferguson isn’t the first fighter Dana White has tried to jawbone into retirement. Sadly, Dana’s other attempts to make this happen have mostly gone poorly. Remember when he eased Chuck Liddell into a lucrative job at Zuffa, only to lay him off when Endeavor bought the company and then he bemoaned Chuck’s return to MMA?

He also asked former MW champ Chris Weidman to retire after UFC 292 but who listens to Dana at a time like that?

According to Dana White, Weidman ‘blew one of the CLs’ in his knee, likely caused by Tavares’ kicks. And when asked about the ex-champ’s future, the UFC president didn’t hesitate with his response.

“I love Chris Weidman. I love him, I love his family, and I think he should retire. We talked to the doctor, the doctor thinks (Weidman) blew one of the ‘CLs’ (in his knee). The guy’s just coming back from a gruesome injury,” he told reporters.

“Father Time is not our friend at all, but definitely, if you’re a professional athlete.

“Depending on the damage to the knee, you’re talking another year. I would say, ‘Chris, I love you. Please retire.’”

Bloody Elbow merch available

Bloody Elbow is pleased to announce our partnership with Revgear. They have been a pioneer in the MMA gear industry and have grown into a formidable brand and true leader in the market. Revgear now have Bloody Elbow t-shirts, hoodies and hats so you can show your support for independent MMA journalism.

Join the new Bloody Elbow Our Substack is where we feature the work of writers like Zach Arnold, John Nash and Connor Reubusch. We’re fighting for the sport, the fighters and the fans. Please help us by subscribing today. Subscribe now!

Share this story

About the author