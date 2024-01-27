Free Live Stream: ONE 165 Superlek vs. Takeru prelims

Superlek when he fought Rodtang. | Amphol Thongmueangluang / SOPA Images, IMAGO

ONE 165 is live tonight, featuring one of the most stacked cards in ONE FC history. Unfortunately the event airs at 3 a.m. ET. But if you are staying up, you’ll be treated to Superlek vs. Takeru in kickboxing action. There’s also Kade Ruotolo defending his grappling title against Tommy Langaker. There’s also Shinya Aoiki vs. Sage Northcutt and Yoshihiro Akiyama vs. Nicky Holzken.

Sage Northcutt in UFC action back in 2018. | Kyle Terada / USA TODAY Network, IMAGO

ONE 165: Superlek vs. Takeru goes down on Sun., Jan. 28, live from the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan. The event starts at 5 p.m. locally, which is 3 a.m. ET | 12 a.m. PT.

ONE 165: Superlek vs. Takeru Free live stream

Fight card

Main card

Prelims

