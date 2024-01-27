Subscribe
ONE 165: Superlek vs. Takeru Grappling Kickboxing ONE Championship
Free Live Stream: ONE 165 Superlek vs. Takeru prelims

ONE 165 is live tonight! Check out this free live stream of a stacked ONE card, featuring Superlek, Takeru, Kade Ruotolo, Sage Northcutt and more.

By: Tim Bissell | 51 seconds
Superlek when he fought Rodtang. | Amphol Thongmueangluang / SOPA Images, IMAGO

ONE 165 is live tonight, featuring one of the most stacked cards in ONE FC history. Unfortunately the event airs at 3 a.m. ET. But if you are staying up, you’ll be treated to Superlek vs. Takeru in kickboxing action. There’s also Kade Ruotolo defending his grappling title against Tommy Langaker. There’s also Shinya Aoiki vs. Sage Northcutt and Yoshihiro Akiyama vs. Nicky Holzken.

MMA: UFC Fight Night-Boise-Northcutt vs Ottow, July 14, 2018; Boise, ID, USA; Sage Northcutt (red gloves) defeats Zak Ottow (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at CenturyLink Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports, 14.07.2018 22:16:38, 10953277, UFC Fight Night, MMA PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY 10953277
Sage Northcutt in UFC action back in 2018. | Kyle Terada / USA TODAY Network, IMAGO

Start date and time

ONE 165: Superlek vs. Takeru goes down on Sun., Jan. 28, live from the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan. The event starts at 5 p.m. locally, which is 3 a.m. ET | 12 a.m. PT. 

ONE 165: Superlek vs. Takeru Free live stream

Fight card

Main card

Prelims

ONE 165 poster

