Free Live Stream: ONE 165 Superlek vs. Takeru prelims

ONE 165 is live tonight, featuring one of the most stacked cards in ONE FC history. Unfortunately the event airs at 3 a.m. ET. But if you are staying up, you’ll be treated to Superlek vs. Takeru in kickboxing action. There’s also Kade Ruotolo defending his grappling title against Tommy Langaker. There’s also Shinya Aoiki vs. Sage Northcutt and Yoshihiro Akiyama vs. Nicky Holzken.
Start date and time
ONE 165: Superlek vs. Takeru goes down on Sun., Jan. 28, live from the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan. The event starts at 5 p.m. locally, which is 3 a.m. ET | 12 a.m. PT.
ONE 165: Superlek vs. Takeru Free live stream
Fight card
Main card
- – Superlek Kiatmoo9 🇹🇭 vs. Takeru Segawa 🇯🇵; flyweight (Kickboxing)
- – Kade Ruotolo 🇺🇸 vs. Tommy Langaker 🇳🇴; lightweight (Submission Grappling)
- – Shinya Aoki 🇯🇵 vs. Sage Northcutt 🇺🇸; lightweight
- – Yoshihiro Akiyama 🇯🇵 vs. Nieky Holzken 🇳🇱; 187.25-pound catchweight
- – Marat Grigorian 🇦🇲 vs. S. Sitsongpeenong 🇹🇭; 156.5-pound catchweight (Kickboxing)
- – Garry Tonon 🇺🇸 vs. Martin Nguyen 🇦🇺; featherweight
- – Itsuki Hirata 🇯🇵 vs. Ayaka Miura 🇯🇵; atomweight
Prelims
- – Danny Kingad 🇵🇭 vs. Yuya Wakamatsu 🇯🇵; flyweight
- – Rade Opacic 🇷🇸 vs. Irak Azizpour 🇮🇷; heavyweight (Kickboxing)
- – Bokang Masunyane 🇿🇦 vs. Keito Yamakita 🇯🇵; strawweight
- – Hiroba Minowa 🇯🇵 vs. Gustavo Balart 🇨🇺; strawweight
