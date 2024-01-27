Free Live Stream: Oktagon 52 Magard vs. Cartwright prelims

OKTAGON 52 fight poster | Credit: OKTAGON MMA

Oktagon 52 goes down in Newcastle, England this weekend. The card has lots of local talent and is headlined by 11-1 Brit Jack Cartwright. He meets experienced Danish fighter Jonas Magard in the bantamweight division. Matthew Bonner defends home soil against the Czech talent Matej Penaz.

OKTAGON 52: Magard vs. Cartwright goes down on Sat., Jan. 27, live from the Utilita Arena in Newcastle, England. The event starts at 12 p.m. ET | 9 a.m. PT.

Oktagon 52 Free live stream

To watch the free preliminary portion of OKTAGON 52: Magard vs. Cartwright check out the stream below:

The main card airs exclusively on DAZN. You can sign up for the streaming service here. Prices for DAZN start at $19.99 USD | $24.99 CAD | £9.99 GBP | $13.99 AUD per month.

Fight card

Main card

Prelims

Early Prelims

