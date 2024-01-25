The biggest UFC fight of the year won’t happen in a cage

From left , UFC executives Lorenzo Fertitta, Lawrence Epstein and Dana White in 2015. | Adolphe Pierre-Louis ZUMA Wire, IMAGO

Vegas to host the biggest UFC fight of the year

This April, the city of Las Vegas is poised to host the largest money fight in Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) history. But it won’t be taking place in the Octagon but instead in a Federal courtroom. After almost a decade, the Le et al v Zuffa, LLC (the company that does business as the UFC) lawsuit will finally be heard in front of a jury, where the UFC will be defending itself against accusations of suppressing fighters’ pay, with potentially billions of dollars and the future of the sport hanging in the balance.

Las Vegas’ Clark County Courthouse. | ZUMA Wire, IMAGO

The original complaint was filed by Cung Le, Jon Fitch, and Nate Quarry back on December 16, 2014, with the other named Plaintiffs – Kyle Kingsbury, Brandon Vera, and Javier Vazquez – filing additional complaints seeking class action status. This was granted by federal judge Richard F. Boulware II only last August. The Plaintiffs now include the 1,214 fighters who competed in bouts for Zuffa from December 16, 2010, to June 30, 2017. However, another group of plaintiffs whose identities were allegedly exploited in merchandise, marketing, and video games by the UFC was denied class certification by the Judge.

At the core of the case are allegations that the UFC utilized long-term, exclusive contracts to impede free agency, coerced fighters into re-signing deals, and acquired or shut down competing MMA promoters in violation of antitrust laws. The Plaintiffs argue that these actions by the UFC have resulted in the exercise of “monopsony power,” allowing the organization to purchase labor below market value.

The final pre-trial hurdle has been cleared

What should have been the final hurdle to any trial (although Zuffa has indicated they plan to a file a motion requiring the Plaintiff’s amend their class notice) was the Defendant’s motion for Summary Judgment and a trio of motions to exclude the Plaintiffs’ experts’ testimony. On Thursday, Judge Boulware denied the motion for Summary Judgment as well as the motions looking to exclude Hal Singer and Andrew Zimbalist. At a hearing on Friday, the motion to exclude a third expert, Guy Davis, was deferred for now.

Former owners of ZUFFA LLC Frank Fertitta III and Lorenzo Fertitta | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sport / USA TODAY Network, IMAGO

The Court, in denying summary judgment for the UFC, emphasized “direct evidence of market power,” rejecting the argument that the increased raw numbers for fights, promotions, and compensation disproved allegations of wage suppression, citing the recent Epic Games, Inc v Apple Inc ruling by the 9th circuit. Responding to claims that the UFC promotes competition, “the Court finds that Plaintiffs have presented evidence that Zuffa ‘foreclosed’ a large share of fighters (greater than 90 percent), especially top-ranked fighters (91–99 percent), from the market.”

When refusing to exclude key expert opinions, Judge Boulware emphasized the more exacting standard of preponderance in antitrust cases compared to summary judgment. Among the experts, Dr. Hal Singer’s testimony, which forms a central part of the plaintiffs’ case, was deemed reasonable by the court.

The UFC’s aggressive defense in high stakes trial

In response to the allegations, the UFC staunchly defends its practices, arguing that they promote competition and are justified by legitimate business concerns. The organization contends that exclusive long-term contracts are necessary to allow promoters to invest in fighters, ultimately leading to more and higher-quality events. Defendant’s lead counselWilliam A. Isaacson of the law firm Paul, Weiss, asserted that the organization pays its fighters more than any other MMA promotion and criticized the Plaintiffs’ expert’s damages estimates of $811 million to $1.6 billion as flawed. However, the court rejected these arguments, finding “Plaintiffs had provided sufficient evidence to establish direct evidence of market power” and paving the way for the upcoming trial.

With a four-week trial scheduled to commence on April 15, the stakes are high, with the Plaintiffs’ damage estimations a staggering $811 million to $1.6 billion. In addition, damages awarded by a jury in an antitrust case are trebled, or tripled, so the UFC could potentially be looking at almost $5 billion in damages.

Even a win for fighters won’t force the UFC to change its model

The awarding of such massive damages would obviously have broader implications, potentially impacting the business operations of TKO Group, a sports entertainment company born out of the recent merger of the UFC and WWE. Analysts for TD Cowen have identified this trial as an “under-appreciated risk catalyst,” suggesting it could affect investor focus and act as an impediment to share repurchases.

Endeavor at the The New York Stock Exchange. | Levine-Roberts, IMAGO

Wolfe Research’s analysis came to a similar conclusion, with JaguarAnalytics summarizing it as “a court decision in the fighters’ favor would pressure the UFC to pay a greater percentage of revenue to avoid future conflict with fighters or a potential criminal lawsuit.”

Both analyses are probably overestimating the threat posed by the current suit. While the damages could be eye-catching it would not fundamentally change the way the UFC does business. That would require injunctive relief which the Plaintiffs have decided not to seek in this case. As William A. Isaacson of the law firm Paul, Weiss and lead counsel to the Defendant stated to Seeking Alpha, “TD Cowen’s report does not reflect the latest developments in the litigation. The plaintiffs recently dropped their request for injunctive relief in the Le case – meaning the April trial will not involve changes to UFC’s business model going forward.”

You know you can count on us for quick, consistent quality UFC and MMA coverage. Bloody Elbow is an independent, reader supported publication. Please subscribe to our newsletter to keep up with our best work and learn how you can support the site.

Join the new Bloody Elbow

Our Substack is where we feature the work of writers like Zach Arnold, John Nash and Karim Zidan. We’re fighting for the sport, the fighters and the fans. Please help us by subscribing today.

Share this story

About the author