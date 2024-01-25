Sean Strickland vs Dricus Du Plessis: The MMA game won the fight at UFC 297

MMA: UFC 297 - Strickland vs Du Plessis Jan 20, 2024; Toronto, Canada, USA; Sean Strickland (red glove) fights Dricus Du Plessis (blue gloves) during UFC 297 at ScotiaBank Arena. Toronto ScotiaBank Arena Canada | Dan Hamilton / USA TODAY Network, IMAGO

Dricus Du Plessis combined takedowns and strikes at UFC 297

Dricus Du Plessis secured the middleweight championship title at UFC 297 by defeating Sean Strickland in a five-round contest. The judges gave Du Plessis the nod via split decision, marking the end of Strickland’s brief reign as middleweight champion.

The challenger’s game featured a combination of takedowns and kicks, with Du Plessis exerting pressure on Strickland during crucial exchanges. He caused cuts on Strickland’s face although he had to pay for his continuous pressure by receiving damage from Strickland’s jab.

Throughout the fight, Du Plessis displayed a variety of techniques, including changing stances and delivering left middle and high kicks, while Strickland utilized a conventional boxing stance with jabs and straight right hands, along with straight right snap kicks to the belly.

Sean Strickland’s defense was tight at UFC 297

Strickland’s defense was tight, as he was able to make the challenger miss again and again with his modified boxing shoulder roll that utilized his forearms and elbows to stop incoming punches. His defense against left middle and high kicks was lacking but he was able to consistently check low and calf kicks.

Throughout the fight both fighters had their moments. As the fight progressed, Du Plessis appeared more aggressive, but Strickland effectively defended himself and landed his jab. In the fourth round, Du Plessis increased his offensive output and clearly won the round. He was able to cut Strickland and thus compromised Strickland’s vision and his defense. As the champion’s vision began to deteriorate, Du Plessis started landing punches on his head.

Strickland came back in the fifth round and tried to finish with more aggression. The fight was closely contested, with Du Plessis ultimately emerging as the winner. The match was a striking war, and both fighters displayed impressive skills.

Du Plessis had some notable moments, including semi-landing kicks and punches, and securing single and double leg takedowns. However, he failed to keep Strickland down or do damage while pressuring his opponent against the fence.

UFC 297 main event was hard to score

Dan Hamilton / USA TODAY Network, IMAGO

This close fight was difficult to score, as both fighters had their strengths. I awarded Du Plessis round four and Strickland round five. If you value takedowns and spectacle, Du Plessis won the fight. However, if you prioritize consistent punching to the face, Strickland emerged as the victor.

I personally had Strickland barely winning the fight, but I enjoyed the fight and had no problem with Du Plessis getting the win. I am looking forward to seeing these two fighters compete against Israel Adesanya in the future, and I believe Strickland will remain a contender and probably fight for the title again. Overall, this was an entertaining striking war.

The main takeaway from Dricus Du Plessis’ win is that in MMA, the ability to effectively mix striking techniques with takedowns is crucial for success against skilled kick-boxers. Striking opens up opportunities for takedowns, while takedowns provide opportunities for striking. This combination allows a fighter to control the pace of the fight and maintain a balance between standing and ground combat.

Modern MMA fighters and coaches need to study the game of fighters from Dagestan and Eastern Europe: These fighters have a rich history of combining grappling and striking techniques, which can provide valuable insights for aspiring or active MMA fighters. Additionally, studying the strategies of UFC champions who utilized such a diverse MMA game like Georges St. Pierre and Jon Jones, can further enhance one’s understanding of the sport. There is a reason why MMA, not boxing, kickboxing or submission grappling is the most effective fighting art in the world.

