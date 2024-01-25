Terrible title fights: Anderson Silva vs. Demian Maia at UFC 112

Sports: The ESPYS-Red Carpet, Jul 10, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; UFC fighter Anderson Silva arrives on the red carpet | Kirby Lee / USA TODAY Network, IMAGO

We’re barely into the new year and UFC has already left us high and dry just two weeks after returning from a month-long drought. But lucky for you, our terrific trio are here to get you through this week with a re-watch of three godawful title fights. If the Apex were a thing back in the good old days, we’re certain this is where these three bouts would belong.

Listen to the FREE preview of our Anderson Silva vs. Demian Maia re-watch

Anderson Silva vs. Demian Maia

The first of the trio is a contest between Anderson Silva and Demian Maia, back in 2008 at UFC 112. This would be the UFC’s first event in Abu Dhabi. In the fight, Anderson Silva looked quick and deadly in the first couple rounds, often clowning Maia and showboating. By the third round, something had changed, and it was not for the betterment of this contest.

Silva had begun circling and taunting Maia, but wasn’t engaging in the fight. Soon, the crowd that had been going nuts just a few moments before, were now booing and started siding with the challenger. Dana White would be seen handing Silva’s manager, Ed Soares, the belt, and was later quoted as saying he’d “never been so embarrassed” since becoming president of the promotion. He also declined to put the belt around Silva’s waist, which had been his custom for the title events he attends.

Highlights from Anderson Silva vs. Demian Maia

What other fights did you re-watch?

The guys also covered two other terrible fights. The first, a bout between Jens Pulver and Dennis Hallman which went to a truly depressing decision that Jens won. It happened on the UFC’s 33rd numbered event, and after reading some fan takes in play-by-play write-ups, I came to the conclusion that they were really hot under the collar about this one. Apparently, UFC snipped part of Chuck Liddell’s fight to fully air this one. “They cut out a round of Liddell-Bustamante and left this boring-ass fight intact?”

The final fight for this triumvirate of terribleness is Pat Miletich vs. Mikey Burnett. This bout happened in the larval stage of the UFC back in 1998 at UFC 17.5 (yes, they had a half-number). Burnett would lose a controversial split-decision and later inspired our trio of of analysts to point and laugh nearly 30 years later. Now, that’s a bad fight!

