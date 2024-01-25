OKTAGON 52: Magard vs. Cartwright: Live streams, fight card, start time 

OKTAGON 52 fight poster | Credit: OKTAGON MMA

OKTAGON has its first event of 2024 and it features a highly anticipated fight at OKTAGON 52 this Saturday. Jonas Magard has had Jack Cartwright in his crosshairs for years, so when his rival joined the promotion, he lined himself up for the fight he wanted. Shortly after Cartwright dispatched Junior Assis via first-round finish at OKTAGON 48, Magard entered the cage with a challenge.

OKTAGON wasted no time scheduling Magard vs. Cartwright, which has a lot on the line personally and professionally.

“I want to fight everybody in the division, I’m not bothered, I’ll fight any man, anywhere, but Jonas is next,” said Cartwright ahead of the fight. “Jonas says he’s wanted to fight me for a long time, but he could’ve fought me three years ago. He’s a liar. He annoys me, he’s got a punchable face, and when I hit him, he’ll know he’s made a mistake. Jonas, you’ve made a mistake.”

As for Magard, the ‘Shark’ says Cartwright is in for a tough time.

“I’ve always had my eyes on him, and I’ve always known that I could beat him,” said Magard. “That time is now. I’m the best version of myself, and not a man on this planet can beat me. I’m coming there to take his head off.”

The winner of Magard vs. Cartwright could get a championship opportunity against OKTAGON champion Felipe Lima, so tune in to see who cements themselves as the next No. 1 contender.

Watch Jonas Magard and Jack Cartwright face off ahead of OKTAGON 52.

OKTAGON 52: Magard vs. Cartwright full fight card

Main card

Prelims

Early Prelims

Jonas Magard, (Magard) of Danmark celebrates victory after the fights with Czech Filip Macek during the Oktagon Prime 4 event, in Pardubice, Czech Republic, November 6, 2021. | David Tanecek of CTK Photo, IMAGO

OKTAGON 52: Magard vs. Cartwright goes down on Sat., Jan. 27, live from the Utilita Arena in Newcastle, England. The event starts at 12 p.m. ET | 9 a.m. PT.

Tickets

Purchase tickets for OKTAGON 52: Magard vs. Cartwright here.

Live streams

To watch the free preliminary portion of OKTAGON 52: Magard vs. Cartwright, head to the official YouTube channel of OKTAGON.

The main card airs exclusively on DAZN. You can sign up for the streaming service here. Prices for DAZN start at $19.99 USD | $24.99 CAD | £9.99 GBP | $13.99 AUD per month.

DAZN can be viewed on the following devices: Mobile Devices, TV/Streaming Devices, and Gaming Consoles.

