Boxing
Jamie Munguia vs. John Ryder: Live streams, fight card, start time

Get all the details on how to watch Jamie Munguia vs. John Ryder, which goes down on Sat., Jan. 27, live from the Footprint Center…

By: Kristen King | 1 hour
Jamie Munguia vs. John Ryder fight poster | Credit: World Boxing Council

Watch this event live on DAZN!

Preview

Jamie Munguia is preparing for his next challenge, which comes against John Ryder this Saturday. After spending most of his career at light middleweight and middleweight, Munguia moved to super middleweight, with his first introduction scheduled for June. The 27-year-old got the ‘excting fight’ he hoped for, getting a win against Sergiy Derevyanchenko in a 2023 ‘Fight of the Year’ candidate. Since then, Munguia has not fought. 

“I am very happy to return to the ring, and I’m excited to be with my people from Phoenix,” said Munguia via release. “We know that Ryder is a dangerous rival, but we are prepared for it. We have not stopped training and preparing. I am also very happy to have added Freddie Roach and his team to my camp. We are going to give a great night of boxing to everyone watching, and if we overcome this great test, I hope to see you all again in May. Viva Tijuana and Viva Mexico!”

After rattling off five consecutive wins, Ryder earned a championship opportunity against Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez in May. The ‘Gorilla’ failed to dethrone the champion, falling to Alvarez via decision. Now, Ryder wants to return to the win column, and he expects to do so against Munguia. 

“I’m glad this fight has been made. I’m looking to kick 2024 off with a bang and make a statement come January 27,” said Ryder. 

Watch Jamie Munguia get some training in with Freddie Roach.

Jamie Munguia vs. John Ryder full fight card

Main card

Undercard

Start time and date

Jamie Munguia vs. John Ryder goes down on Sat., Jan. 27, live from the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. The under card starts at 5 p.m. ET | 2 p.m. PT, while the main card follows at 8 p.m. ET | 5 p.m. PT.

Ringwalks for Munguia vs. Ryder are expected around 11:15 p.m. ET | 8:15 p.m. PT.

Tickets

Purchase tickets for Jamie Munguia vs. John Ryder here

Live streams

The undercard of Jamie Munguia vs. John Ryder streams live on the official Golden Boy Boxing YouTube channel. 

The main card airs exclusively on DAZN. You can sign up for the streaming service here. Prices for DAZN start at $19.99 USD | $24.99 CAD | £9.99 GBP | $13.99 AUD per month. 

DAZN can be viewed on the following devices:

Mobile DevicesTV/Streaming DevicesGaming Consoles
iPhoneAmazon Fire TVPlayStation® 4
iPadAmazon Fire TV StickPlayStation® 5
Android PhonesAndroid TVXbox One
Android TabletsApple TVXbox Series X|S
Amazon Fire TabletGoogle Chromecast
LG Smart TV
LG Smartcast
Panasonic Smart TV
Roku TV
Roku Stick
Samsung Smart TV
Sony Smart TV
VIZIO SmartCast TV
Xfinity X1
Xfinity flex
