Floyd Mayweather sued for allegedly ordering assault in restaurant

Floyd Mayweather Jr. makes his Crime Desk debut this week. He’s the target of a lawsuit which claims he ordered a bodyguard to attack a man inside a crowded LA restaurant. Also featured, in this weekly round-up of combat sports and martial arts crime stories, we have a high school wrestling coach getting banned for life and an MMA trainer brawling on the streets of Bali.

Floyd Mayweather accused of ordering bodyguard to assault person

Floyd Mayweather Jr. at a Lakers game this week. | Javier Rojas / ZUMA Wire, IMAGO

According to TMZ Floyd Mayweather Jr. is being sued by Eduardo Andres Torres Martinez of Los Angeles, CA over an alleged 2022 incident that took place at the Yard house restaurant, which is located close to the Crypto.Com Arena (formerly known as The Staples Center).

The lawsuit alleges that Martinez was shooting Mayweather and his entourage with his cellphone camera when the boxing legend entered the restaurant. Martinez claims Mayweather noticed him filming and signalled for one of his bodyguards to intervene.

Martinez further claims that this bodyguard knocked him down to the ground, with a strike, and then wrestled the phone away from him.

Martinez is suing Mayweather, his company and the Yard House for damages.

At the time of the alleged assault Martinez filed a battery report with the Los Angeles Police Department.

LAPD sources have allegedly told TMZ that a witness contradicted Martinez’s story.

Man banned from coaching in Idaho after punching student

This past weekend Russell Brunson, a high school wrestling coach, disrupted a bout involving his son during a meet at Skyview high School in Nampa, ID. Video below shows Brunson, wearing black, crawl towards two wrestlers who are competing. He then appears to try and break one of the wrestler’s holds and appears to strike at one of them.

Brunson argued that he attempted to break the hold because he believed his son was the victim of an illegal choking maneuver. Brunson has since received a lifetime ban from coaching in the state.

Video: Heavyweight boxer cracks jokes after assault arrest

Jarrell Miller when he was due to fight Anthony Joshua. | Alan Stanford / Focus Images, IMAGO

Heavyweight boxer Jarrell Miller, who recently boxed on the Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder undercard in Saudi Arabia, was arrested earlier this month for a suspected assault on a car dealership employee.

Recently TMZ released video of the arrest, which features Miller cracking jokes with the arresting officers.

Crime Blotter

Boxing legend says he’s still mates with alleged Hutch gang leader

Popular Irish boxer Joe Egan was quoted by the Irish Mirror this week talking up his existing friendship with Gerry Hutch, who is accused of leading the Hutch Gang. The Hutch Gang have violently feuded with the Kinahan Organized Crime Group for the past decade. That feud included the Regency Hotel Shooting in 2016, which caused the death of alleged Kinahan lieutenant David Byrne (who Egan said he was also friends with). (full story)

Former boxer accused of kidnapping, attempted murder with a hatchet

Corben Wayne Page, 28, was arrested in Trinity County, California this week. The 6-21-1 boxer faces charges of kidnapping and attempted murder after he allegedly broke into a residence and attacked a person with a hatchet. (full story)

Video: MMA trainer caught in Bali street brawl

A local MMA trainer named as Komang was captured on a viral video this week on the streets of Badung, Bali after he was involved in a violent incident at a red light. The video shows Komang reportedly responding to two motorcycle riders who were making disparaging remarks to a woman. What followed was a brutal beat down.

(full story)

Palate Cleanser

As the father of a young child, I will add my voice to the already enormous chorus of parents who sing the praises of Bluey. I feel such relief when my child asks for Bluey over Peppa Pig, The Wiggles or any number of other shows. It’s so watchable and also has lots of parenting tips, too. Enjoy.

Survivors of sexual assault can find support via the following organizations:

US – Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network (RAINN)’s National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). RAINN also has an online chat service.

Love is Respect, 1-866-331-9474. They can also be reached via online chat or by texting LOVEIS to 22522.

End Rape on Campus (EROC), 1-424-777-EROC (3762).

Canada – Canadian Resource Centre for Victims of Crime, 1-877-232-2610.

UK – UK Says No More.

Rest of the World – International Rape Crisis Hotlines.

