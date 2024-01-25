Appeal: Help family of amateur competitor who suffered ‘irreversible’ brain injury in kickboxing tournament

Lei Zhenhuan

Tragedy at amateur kickboxing event

An unimaginable tragedy struck a young athlete at an amateur kickboxing event in Vancouver, British Columbia.

Lei Zhenhuan suffered what doctors are calling an ‘irreversible’ brain injury. Lei, a PhD student studying at the University of British Columbia attended a hobbyist level kickboxing tournament on October 14, 2023. The bouts were advertised as “light” and “controlled” contact with participants competing in multiple bouts in the same day. Lei had three bouts. Shortly following his final bout Lei’s health rapidly deteriorated and he lost consciousness.

He was evacuated to a hospital where an acute subdural hematoma was diagnosed (a life-threatening traumatic brain bleed).

It has now been over three months. He lies in a vegetative state at Royal Colombian Hospital. It is unclear if or when he will regain consciousness. Lei was in Canada on a student visa. He has no family in town. His mother has flown from overseas to be by his bedside.

In case video helps spread the word better. pic.twitter.com/cXAnluWJr3 — Erik Magraken (@erikmagraken) January 14, 2024

His family needs help

In a recent filing in the BC Supreme Court for committeeship (an application for a family member to be appointed as a legal guardian to be able to look after his affairs) two treating physicians have called his injury “irreversible” noting that “there is very little likelihood that the condition…will improve or that he will be able to care for himself in the future.”

The family is facing significant expenses. While Canadian public insurance is in place for his hospital needs he likely will soon be transferred to long term care where private funding can pay for better conditions. Additionally, being in Canada on a student Visa means his family is facing the reality of getting Lei home. They have been told a medical transportation flight can cost north of $100,000.

I have launched a fundraiser for anyone who can assist. It can be found here:

https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-needed-after-kickboxing-tragedy



I’d like to thank Bloody Elbow for allowing me to write this guest post to help spread the word. Thank you to everyone who has shared this fundraiser, donated or both.

