UFC signs PFL star Kayla Harrison for surprising new division at UFC 300

PFL previously pinched UFC champ Francis Ngannou, and now UFC kinda got back at them by signing their biggest star ever. Interestingly enough, it’s on a completely new division for her.

Kayla Harrison to fight Holly Holm at UFC 300

According to Dana White, two-time PFL champion Kayla Harrison has signed on to fight Holly Holm at UFC 300.

“Alright guys, here’s another announcement for UFC 300,” Dana White said in a video published to social media. “Holly Holm, she was inducted in the boxing hall of fame in 2022. In the history of the women’s bantamweight division she is tied for 4th most wins, 6th most significant strikes landed, and has the 4th best takedown defense at 78%. Holly Holm is one of the baddest women to ever compete in combat sports, ever!

“She’s fought all the nastiest women in the world in boxing and in MMA, except for one. Holly will be taking on the only person in US history to win back-to-back Olympic gold medals in Judo. The UFC has officially signed Kayla Harrison.”

Kayla Harrison dropping down TWO divisions for UFC debut

Interestingly enough, White announced that Kayla Harrison will be dropping not one, but two divisions to compete in the UFC.

“Kayla is 16-1 with 12 finishes. Her takedowns, her ground-n-pound are nasty,” White said. “And this will be the first time she will be competing at bantamweight. So there you have it ladies and gentlemen. That fight is also at UFC 300.”

UFC has pretty much abandoned their featherweight division, but it is surprising that White announced her debut to be at 135 lbs.

Kayla Harrison will compete in a completely different division at UFC 300 | Matt Davies / ZUMA Wire, IMAGO

Can Kayla Harrison even make 135 lbs?

The biggest question heading into all this, is that can Kayla Harrison even make weight? She’s a career lightweight and fought at a 150 lb catchweight in her most recent bout in December 2023.

The two-time Olympic champion won all her gold medals in Judo at 78 kg (172 lbs), and already cuts weight to make 155 lbs in MMA. Dropping down to bantamweight would mean she would have to drop an additional 20 lbs to the weight on top of her usual weight cut.

To add context, fellow Olympic Judoka Ronda Rousey is an inch shorter and competed at 63 kg (138 lbs) and 70 kg (154 lbs) in Judo before cutting to 135 lbs in MMA.

UFC 300 is in less than three months, and it’ll be interesting to see things develop from here. Is it even possible for Harrison to make 135 lbs? If so, how will she even look and perform after such a huge cut?

No Kayla Harrison fight for Cris Cyborg

Another thing worth pointing out with this UFC signing, is that the highly anticipated Cris Cyborg vs. Kayla Harrison bout really isn’t happening. That could’ve been arguably the biggest women’s fight to make right now, and one of the best possible match ups outside the UFC, but it just never came to fruition.

Harrison publicly called for the match up in the past, but Cyborg has been claiming that she never really wanted to make it happen.

“PFL just acquired Bellator,” Harrison said, alluding to Cyborg, after defeating Aspen Ladd last November. “I heard there’s a girl in Bellator who thinks she’s a bad b—-. Why don’t we find out?”

I am disappointed to hear that after @PeteMurrayPFL offered me the date and location for a fight against @KaylaH and after we accepted the bout that she has now declined the offer. pic.twitter.com/c105tdyyH2 — CrisCyborg.Com (@criscyborg) January 3, 2024

Unfortunately it looks like Cyborg missed out on yet another super-fight against an Olympic Judoka, as both Rousey and Harrison match ups just never materialized.

UFC 300 fight card so far

Here is the current UFC 300 fight card, and how the landmark event is shaping up after Kayla Harrison’s bout being added:

Zhang Weili vs. Yan Xiaonan [115 lbs title]

Justin Gaethje vs. Max Holloway [BMF title]

Charles Oliveira vs. Arman Tsarukyan

Jiří Procházka vs. Aleksandar Rakić

Calvin Kattar vs. Aljamain Sterling

Bo Nickal vs. Cody Brundage

Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Cody Garbrandt

Jim Miller vs. Bobby Green

