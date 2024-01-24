Neil Magny’s UFC trash talk blunder was worse than we knew

Neil Magny makes his way to the UFC Octagon. | Corey Perrine / USA TODAY Network, IMAGO

Neil Magny almost caused himself serious harm with UFC 292 trash talk

Going into UFC 292, Neil Magny made himself a showcase for terrible trash talk by making references to “whooping” his son while hyping his bout with Ian Machado Garry.

“There’s the whooping that you give somebody in high school or in grade school,” Magny explained to the attending media ahead of UFC 292. “Was when, ‘He talkin’ about my mom!’ And you put a beating on him there. And there’s a whooping that you give your son, now. Like, to kinda teach him life, a little bit. Being a father, I’ve become quite accustomed to that kind of whooping now. That’s the kind of whooping I’m looking forward to giving [Ian Machado Garry] on Saturday.”

Magny’s UFC 292 opponent, the relatively media-savvy Ian Machado Garry, was quick to turn Magny’s comments against the journeyman fighter, dropping a video in which he held his own child and asked “Do you want me to beat (Magny) up? I’ll beat him up, because apparently he beat his son up.”

Unfortunately for Magny it wasn’t just Ian Garry that used it against him though, his ex’s attorney used it against him in a custody battle.

“It was a very uneasy feeling,” Magny said in a recent interview on the MMA Hour (transcript via MMA Fighting), where he revealed that his quotes were used against him in a recent custody battle. “To have an opponent take that lightly and make it a gimmick, and some of the things you’re saying in press conferences are being quoted in emails for my partner’s attorney to use in court and that kind of stuff. It was just a very uneasy feeling for me.

“This is beyond fighting. This is my actual life. Forget legacy, forget wins, forget record, forget all that stuff. My sole purpose on Earth is to be the best father as possible to my kids and the things said in that press conference being quoted and being put in a position to use against me in court, that was just an uneasy feeling. I didn’t like it at all. It took a huge toll on me.”

Magny wouldn’t wish the experience on UFC rival Garry

Fortunately for Neil, he didn’t lose split-custody of his kids. And how he hopes Garry doesn’t have to go through the same thing.

“To go through that experience and see what that had the potential of doing, there’s no way I could turn around and say, ‘I wish this person goes through it now,’” Magny said. “That’s just nothing I’d ever want to go through again, nor would I wish anyone else to go through that, especially when you have an innocent child that’s in the middle of it that doesn’t deserve one parent or another being taken away from unjust causes.”

“It was a great play by my ex-wife’s attorney, but at the end of the day, I was very fortunately that I have a very level-headed judge that oversaw it all and it didn’t affect his decision at all, as far as allowing me to have 50-50 custody with my children.”

Following a one-sided loss to Machado Garry at UFC 292, Magny got his fighting career back on track with a last-minute comeback TKO win over Mike Malott at UFC 297.

