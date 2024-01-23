UFC 300 gets a boost with BMF title fight

Justin Gaethje (blue gloves) reacts to defeating Dustin Poirier (red gloves) during UFC 291 at Delta Center.

We are here with another edition of Fights on Tap for you! This is a weekly roundup of all the fights booked in the UFC, Bellator and other promotions.

The UFC either announced or finalized 17 fights this week, and the newly crowned BMF champion has his first defense scheduled.

The UFC is still a few months away from UFC 300, its tricentennial event that Dana White promised would have ‘insane’ fights. So far, the UFC CEO has announced a couple, such as Zhang Weili vs. Yan Xiaonan, Charles Oliveira vs. Arman Tsarukyan and Jiri Prochazka vs. Aleksandar Rakic, which are all great fights. However, on Tuesday, White really upped the ante with a fight that is the very definition of insane when he announced that BMF champion Justin Gaethje would defend against Max Holloway.

In his most recent appearance, Gaethje won the BMF championship with a highlight-reel finish of Dustin Poirier at UFC 291 in July. Though the ‘Highlight’ thought he should get Islam Makhachev next, the promotion went a different direction. Now Gaethje faces a former UFC champion in Holloway, who comes into this fight months removed from a ‘Fight of the Night’ awarded performance against Chan Sung Jung at UFC Singapore.

I have to give props to Max Holloway for this because he really willed this fight into existence. A few months ago, ‘Blessed’ said his ideal fight was Gaethje at UFC 300, which was ‘short on guys’ at the time. I thought the promotion would have something else for Gaethje, so I figured Holloway was not an option. Then Dana White announced Islam Makhachev was recovering from an injury, Charles Oliveira vs. Arman Tsarukyan was the next No. 1 contender, and suddenly, Gaethje was in need of an opponent.

Holloway came in, and that was that. Regardless of your thoughts on this fight, it is fun for the fans.

Announced UFC fights

UFC Vegas 86 — February 10

UFC 298 — February 17

UFC Vegas 87 — March 2

UFC Vegas 88 — March 16

UFC Vegas 89 — March 23

Billy Quarantillo vs. Gabriel Miranda — featherweight (First rep. by Quarantillo on Twitter)

UFC Atlantic City — March 30

Ibo Aslan vs. Anton Turkalj — light heavyweight (First rep. by Team Turkalj)

UFC Vegas 90 — April 6

UFC 300 — April 13

Justin Gaethje vs. Max Holloway — lightweight

Bobby Green vs. Jim Miller — lightweight

UFC Fight Night — April 27

Anthony Hernandez vs. Ikram Aliskerov was one of the fights I was most excited to see at UFC 298 in February, so when Aliskerov withdrew due to a staph infection (speedy recovery to him!), I was disappointed. I got over it when I saw the short-notice replacement for Aliskerov was Roman Kopylov.

Hernandez and Kopylov are not only on four-fight win streaks, but they are also finishers, so you can expect some violence. Plus, this fight was already supposed to happen in September, so I am excited to finally see it.

Announced Professional Fighters League (PFL) fights

PFL vs. Bellator: Champions — February 24

Ryan Bader vs. Renan Ferreira — heavyweight (First rep. by Ariel Helwani)

Johnny Eblen vs. Impa Kasanganay — middleweight (First rep. by Ariel Helwani)

Jason Jackson vs. Magomed Magomedkerimov — welterweight (First rep. by Ariel Helwani)

Bruno Cappelozza vs. Vadim Nemkov — heavyweight (First rep. by Ariel Helwani)

Thiago Santos vs. Yoel Romero — light heavyweight (First rep. by Ariel Helwani)

Clay Collard vs. AJ McKee — lightweight (First rep. by Ariel Helwani)

Gabriel Braga vs. Aaron Pico — featherweight (First rep. by Ariel Helwani)

Biaggio Ali Walsh vs. Chris Morris — lightweight

Claressa Shields vs. Kelsey DeSantis — lightweight

Abdullah Al-Qahtani vs. Edukondala Rao — featherweight

2024 PFL Europe 1 — March 7

Cedric Doumbe vs. Baissangour Chamsoudinov — welterweight (First rep. by ARENA)

I was hoping Professional Fighters League (PFL) would give us more fights for the PFL vs. Bellator: Champions card, and they did! From Johnny Eblen vs. Impa Kasanganay to Clay Collard vs. AJ McKee, this card is shaping up nicely. However, I have my eyes on what they have set for Cedric Doumbe. In September, Doumbe appeared for the first time in the SmartCage, where he slept Jordan Zebo in nine seconds. NINE SECONDS! Afterwards, ‘Le Meilleur’ started campaigning for fights against prominent names such as Anthony Pettis.

Not sure when he gets those fights, but for now, I can appreciate the approach PFL is going with Doumbe.

Announced Cage Warriors fights

Cage Warriors 166 — February 23

Xavier Vines vs. Corvan Allen — bantamweight

Bobby Winther vs. Devin Goodale — welterweight

Diego Vazquez vs. Sean Rose — heavyweight

Cage Warriors 167 — March 15

Omiel Brown vs. Rafael Aronov — welterweight

Michael Pagani vs. Konstantinos Ntelis — lightweight

Cage Warriors 168 — March 16

Liam Gittins vs. Roberto Hernandez — bantamweight

Tom Nicholls Burton vs. Craig Rawlins — middleweight

Sam Kelly vs. Alessandro Giordano — bantamweight

Cage Warriors 169 — March 30

Jordan Vucenic vs. Simone D’Anna — featherweight

Cage Warriors 170 — April 6

Eimear Darcy vs. Jenny Line — flyweight

Listen. If I see an announcement regarding Jordan Vucenic, then I tune in. It is simple.

Announced KSW fights

KSW Epic — February 24

Piotr Kacprzak vs. Adam Brysz — lightweight

KSW 92 — March 16

Jakub Wikłacz vs. Zuriko Jojua — bantamweight

Good to see Jakub Wikłacz scheduled for another defense, especially after his most recent ended in a Draw. Now that the Sebastian Przybysz chapter of his career has closed (or has it? Perhaps they fight again, a la Brandon Moreno vs. Deiveson Figueiredo since Wikłacz and Przybysz are 1-1-1), I am ready to see what comes next. He and Zuriko Jojua were previously scheduled to fight until Jojua withdrew due to injury in June, so hopefully this was worth the wait.

