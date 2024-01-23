Kenshiro Teraji defeats Carlos Canizales in early FOTY candidate: Full results, highlights

Champion Kenshiro Teraji won the WBC-WBA light flyweight title boxing bout at Ariake Arena on September 18, 2023 in Tokyo, Japan. | AFLOSPORT, IMAGO

Kenshiro Teraji vs. Carlos Canizales Preview

Kenshiro Teraji puts his WBA and WBC light flyweight titles on the line versus Carlos Canizales today (Tuesday, January 23) live in Osaka, Japan. The event goes down first thing in the morning for those of us on the east coast.

The 22-1 Teraji is coming off a tKO win over Hekkie Butler in September, when he defended his titles for the third time. The Venezuelan Canizales is a former WBA light flyweight champ. He’s on a four fight win streak, rebounding from his sole pro loss (to Esteban Bermudez), back in 2021.

Kickboxing superstar Tenshin Nasukawa is also on this card. He’s boxing Luis Robles, who is ranked 14th at bantamweight by the WBA. The unusually stacked boxing card also features WBA flyweight champion Artem Dalakian defending his title (and undefeated pro record) against Seigo Yuri Akui.

Live results and highlights

Kenshiro Teraji vs. Carlos Canizales fight card poster | Credit: World Boxing Council

Main card

– Kenshiro Teraji (23-1) 🇯🇵 def. Carlos Cañizales (26-2-1) 🇻🇪 via majority decision (113-113, 114-112, 114-112); light flyweight

– Tenshin Nasukawa (3-0) 🇯🇵 def. Luis Robles Pacheco (15-3-1) 🇲🇽 via retirement, round three (3:00); super bantamweight

– Seigo Yuri Akui (18-2-1) 🇯🇵 def. Artem Dalakian (22-0) 🇺🇦 via unanimous decision (116-112, 117-111, 119-109); flyweight

– Juiki Tatsuyoshi (15-0-1) 🇯🇵 def. Yuki Yonaha (13-6-1) 🇯🇵 via majority decision (76-76. 77-75, 77-75); super bantamweight

Prelims

Tenshin Nasukawa at the weigh ins this week. | AFLOSPORT, IMAGO

Kenshiro Teraji vs. Carlos Canizales goes down on Tues., Jan. 23, live from the EDION Arena Osaka in Osaka, Japan. The undercard starts at 4 a.m. ET | 1 a.m. PT, while the main card follows at 5 a.m. ET | 2 a.m. PT.

Ringwalks for Teraji vs. Canizales are expected around 7:30 a.m. ET | 4:30 p.m. PT.

Live streams

For US viewers, Teraji vs. Canizales airs exclusively on ESPN+, the streaming service you can sign up for at $10.99 USD a month. You can stream ESPN+ on the following devices:

