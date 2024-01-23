For the UFC, bigotry is the main event

Sean Strickland (red glove) fights Dricus Du Plessis (blue gloves) during UFC 297 at ScotiaBank Arena. | Dan Hamilton / USA TODAY Network, IMAGO

This post was originally published on Karim Zidan’s Sports Politika Substack.

Bigotry took center stage at UFC 297

When Sean Strickland arrived at the UFC 297 pre-fight media event in Toronto last week clad in a T-shirt that read: “A woman in every kitchen, a gun in every hand,” it should have been abundantly clear what type of circus the UFC was bringing to town.

For years, Strickland—a self-professed former neo-Nazi—has fashioned himself as the organization’s far-right, xenophobic and chauvinistic fighter. Ahead of his previous fight at UFC 293 in Sydney, he made a series of sexist comments and bragged about punching a fan in the stomach, which government officials in New South Wales later condemned after facing pressure to defend spending $16m to bring the controversial sport to the state. He has also made a slew of racist comments and once tweeted that ‘if I had a gay son I would think I failed as a man to create such weakness…”

The latter statement would come back to haunt Strickland when journalist Alexander K. Lee questioned the UFC champ about the tweet and his overt anti-LGBTQ+ views. Strickland responded by launching into an homophobic tirade while singling Lee out as the “definition of weakness.”

“You’re part of the fucking problem,” Strickland said. “You elected Justin Trudeau, and he seized the bank accounts. You’re just fucking pathetic. And the fact that you have no fucking backbone, and have him shut down your country and seize fucking bank accounts, and you ask me some stupid shit like that? Go fuck yourself.”

Lee, who managed to remain composed despite Strickland’s attack, followed up with a question about Bud Light, a UFC sponsor that the fighter had previously criticized for supporting a trans influencer. Strickland doubled down with an unhinged transphobic rant.

“Here’s the thing about Bud Light,” Strickland said. “Ten years ago, to be trans was a mental fucking illness. And all of a sudden, people like you have fucking weaselled your way in the world. You are an infection. You are the definition of weakness. Everything that is wrong with the world is because of fucking you. And the best thing is, the world’s not buying it. The world’s not buying your fucking bullshit that you’re fucking peddling. The world is not saying, ‘you know what, you’re right, chicks have dicks.’

“The world’s not saying that. The world’s saying, ‘there are two genders, I don’t want my kids being taught about who they can fuck in school, I don’t want my kids being taught about their sexual preference.’ Like, this guy [pointing to Lee] is a fucking enemy. You want to look at the enemy to our world? It’s that motherfucker right there. Asking me stupid fucking questions.”

Strickland’s deranged statements about a marginalized community made headlines—almost all of which were negative—but did not lead to any consequences from the UFC or its media partner ESPN. UFC President Dana White later claimed that Strickland was “baited” into an exchange with Lee and that he has no intention to “control what people say.”

Sean Strickland prepares to fight Israel Adesanya (not pictured) during UFC 293 at Qudos Bank Arena. | Jasmin Frank / USA TODAY Network, IMAGO

The UFC’s distance from its own Code of Conduct policy

Of course, this is a typical response from the UFC—an organization where bigotry is a feature, not a bug.

Strickland would go on to lose his UFC middleweight title in a split decision loss to South Africa’s Dricus Du Plessis on Saturday night—a result that appears to be karmic justice. However, Du Plessis, a white Afrikaners, has also made some racially charged statements disregarding the African lineage of several Black UFC fighters, including former champs Kamaru Usman and Israel Adesanya, both of whom were born in Nigeria.

“Did those belts ever go to Africa?” Du Plessis asked reporters at UFC 285 media day. “As far as I know, they came to America and New Zealand. I’m going to take a belt to Africa. I’m the African fighter in the UFC.”

When a reporter then asked White about the potential “racial undertones” of Du Plessis’ words, the UFC president shut down the question, adding “who gives a shit, this is the fight business.”

The problem is that the UFC did give a shit once upon a time. The organization even had an official “Athlete Conduct Policy,” which deemed that UFC fighters “shall conduct themselves in accordance with commonly accepted standards of decency, social conventions and morals, and will not commit any act or become involved in any situation or occurrence or make any statement which will reflect negatively upon or bring disrepute, contempt, scandal, ridicule, or disdain to the athlete or UFC.” The UFC utilized this policy in 2013 when it suspended Nate Diaz for using a homophobic slur in a social media post.

Now, however, the policy is not worth the paper it is written on. Much of this is due to the organization’s hands-off approach to hateful conduct—a strategy motivated by the UFC’s determination to present itself as an alternative for conservative audiences dissatisfied with the rise of social justice narratives in leagues such as the NFL and NBA.

To read the rest of this feature, please subscribe to Sports Politika.

Sports Politika is the home of Karim Zidan’s original content that focuses on the intersections between sports and politics. At Sports Politika, you can find Zidan covering topics you may be familiar with from the world of MMA and boxing. However, Sports Politika also goes beyond the ring and the cage, covering stories of sportswashing across the world.

Bloody Elbow merch available

Bloody Elbow is pleased to announce our partnership with Revgear. They have been a pioneer in the MMA gear industry and have grown into a formidable brand and true leader in the market. Revgear now have Bloody Elbow t-shirts, hoodies and hats so you can show your support for independent MMA journalism.

Share this story

About the author