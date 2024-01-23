What’s going on with Conor McGregor’s UFC sunset clause?

Conor McGregor speaks with the fans in Las Vegas at UFC 285 | Louis Grasse / Sports Press Photo, IMAGO

Does Conor McGregor have a sunset clause?

Conor McGregor is—and has been for years—one of the most enigmatic figures in combat sports. Hell, he’s one of the most enigmatic figures in all of sports. Much like Ronda Rousey, he’s had a transcendent career journey, crossing the threshold between sports and pop culture. And with pop culture actually driving the demand for more events, stars like Conor are gold mines.

Over the course of the better part of the last year, McGregor has been the source of much speculation as to when he’ll finally make his return to action, but the situation is mired in weird twists and turns, as well as a few incidents that required legal intervention. We even saw the UFC part ways with USADA over some misdeed to Conor that has yet to be fully explained.

In our latest episode, John Nash discusses the possibility of Conor McGregor having a sunset clause (theoretically, he should have one) and why we aren’t seeing him make the same exit Francis Ngannou did, albeit without the benefit of leaving with a belt. Nash gives possible reasons and/or conditions that may be holding the Irish superstar back from breaking the UFC chains that bind him.

What else did we discuss besides Conor McGregor?

We also have an update in the antitrust case from the hearing this past Friday and the honorable Judge Boulware’s latest comments after denying summary judgement to the defendants, as well as denying their request to exclude expert witness testimony. Here’s the topic list for that discussion:

What were the last few outstanding motions that we were waiting for that could have derailed or delayed a trial?

What is a motion of summary judgment and how did the Judge rule?

What experts were the defendants trying to exclude and why?

How did the judge rule regarding the experts?

When is the trial and how long is it expected to last?

What happens between now and the trial?

Should Dana White be thinking about it?

Will it be a jury or the judge that determines the case?

How big of a difference does it make that it is a jury?

What is at stake?

What is the potential outcome?

We weighed in on one other topic briefly, and that was the recent report that Saudi Arabia wasn’t happy with UFC matchmaking, which in turn forced the promotion to move the event from March to June. UFC’s Dana White denied the rumor, but Nash thinks there’s actually something to the report, that UFC maybe did acquiesce to the Saudis possible demand for a better card.

