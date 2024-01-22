Sean Strickland issues first statement since losing belt at UFC 297

Sean Strickland was bloodied up at UFC 297. | DanxHamilton / USA TODAY Network, IMAGO

After a close and somewhat arguable split decision, Sean Strickland lost his middleweight championship to Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 297. He didn’t attend the post-fight press conference after the defeat, but he did issue a pretty brief statement on social media afterwards.

Sean Strickland cited a headbutt and a cut on his eye as being a factor for his performance.

”Well f—k haha… man that headbutt really made it difficult to see but I thought we got the job done. Blood and all!!!” Strickland wrote on Twitter. “Onto the next one!!! Thanks everyone who supported me!!!!!!”

Apart from losing his belt, the loss snapped Sean Strickland’s three-fight winning streak and dropped his overall record to 28-6.

Sean Strickland out-landed Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 297

While he didn’t have his hand raised, it was a very close fight and most pundits were also split on who should’ve won the decision.

Statistically, Strickland did outland Du Plessis in both significant strikes and total strikes at 173 to 137 and 183 to 140, respectively. Going round per round, Strickland landed more significant and total strikes in 4 of the 5 rounds, with Round 2 only being the only exception.

All three judges were uniform on four of the five rounds, and were only split in Round 3. For every judge, Rounds 1 and 5 were Strickland’s, while Rounds 2 and 4 were Du Plessis’. Two of the three judges scored Round 3 for Du Plessis, which gave him the close victory.

There were zero takedowns and control time at Round 3, and strike counts were much closer, with Strickland landing just two more strikes than Du Plessis.

Of course strikes only give one side of the picture, and Du Plessis still ended up the victor and the new champion.

