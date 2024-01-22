Punisher Bass, Josh Samman, Bloody Elbow and me

Josh Samman at the TUF 17 finale. | Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports / USA TODAY Network, IMAGO

We’re coming up on the first anniversary of my involuntary departure from Vox Media. BloodyElbow.com followed me six weeks later.

January has always been a melancholy time for me. A time to look back at the old year and take stock of the wins and losses. A time to look ahead in trepidation, bracing for challenges expected and not.

This January has been especially melancholic. As some of you may be aware, our long time site moderator Derek “Punisher Bass” Schott passed away suddenly this month.

Derek had let me know he wasn’t feeling well but I assumed it was just normal cold and flu type stuff that would pass.

I certainly didn’t expect to wake up last Monday to an urgent email from his sister asking me to call her as soon as possible. And I certainly didn’t expect to make that call only to find out that Derek had had a massive heart attack and was brain-dead with no chance to recover.

Over the course of the week as the community mourned together in the comments section of our farewell post, I spent more time thinking about Derek than I had in the entire 10 years he’d worked for me as a site moderator and contributor.

To say I took him for granted is an understatement.

Derek was one of those staffers who pushed his way onto the team by doing the work, going the extra mile and then some and basically forcing me to hire him for a small stipend. The dude was above and beyond, not only tirelessly moderating the comments section of the site but also zapping hundreds of spammers who signed up with every UFC pay-per-view.

I remember how excited he was when I offered to pay him a little bit for the hours of tedious work he was already doing. I also vaguely recall that he created some kind of kerfluffle with our Vox sister site MMA Mania, but I can’t for the life of me remember what that was all about.

That wouldn’t be the last kerfluffle Derek found himself in the middle of during his decade with Bloody Elbow. As a moderator he was in a public facing role and became a lightning rod for criticism.

Personally, I didn’t love his moderating style all that much but I sure wasn’t going to spend hours and hours in the comments section every day making sure nothing too horrible was going on.

Honestly, I was pretty checked out of the site at that point because it had been made clear to me that no one at Vox Media wanted Kid Nate doing too much talking about the UFC.

An illustration of Derek Schott (right) and Victor Rodriguez (left) by Chris Rini.

Getting to know Derek’s sister and learning more about his life was intense. And the outpouring of grief and respect for Derek’s work from the team and community made me appreciate the miracle that was the Bloody Elbow community back in the day.

Between that and my almost random decision to read The Housekeeper by the late Josh Samman, I’ve had Bloody Elbow auld lang syne up to my eyeballs.

Josh was a member first of the Bloody Elbow community, then he joined the staff as a writer. I was happy to have him on board but kept our relationship pretty terse and task-focused so I never really got to know him.

Josh was also a contender in the UFC middleweight division and a veteran of The Ultimate Fighter and I’ve been putting off reading Josh’s book since his sudden, untimely death in October, 2016.

He’d already moved on, away from Bloody Elbow to take a gig at UFC.com as a writer. I was proud of him as I am of all the Bloody Elbow alumni who’ve gone on to bigger if rarely better things in their MMA journalism careers.

His death came as an enormous shock to everyone in MMA and especially the BE community and team.

After he was gone I bitterly regretted not getting to know him better and bought his book which I’d “yea, yea’d” when he was alive.

Josh Samman’s highlight reel win over Eddie Gordon. | Joe Camporeale / USA TODAY Network, IMAGO

For whatever reason I noticed it on my bookshelf last Sunday, picked it up and started reading. It’s a very well-written book and the story is powerful. Josh told of his battles with substance abuse and his love for his girlfriend eloquently.

I haven’t got to the part when she dies in a one-car accident while texting with him yet but I’m bracing for it with every turn of the page.

Josh managed to learn from that nightmare and processed his grief by writing a book that I’m told has a redemptive arc as he marshaled his grief.

Unfortunately, my awareness of the post-script to his book shrouds the book in dread and sadness.

On the other hand, it was pretty cool when he mentioned Bloody Elbow in the book. And it was pretty overwhelming realizing how much Bloody Elbow and its community meant to Derek.

In a lot of ways Derek and Josh were very different. Derek was a homebody in a small town in the mid-west where he provided care for his mother and battled obesity and (undiagnosed) diabetes.



Josh was a professional fighter in the UFC as well as a writer, fight promoter, ladies man, and party animal who’d battled addiction issues since he was a tween.

In meatspace they had nothing in common and would never have crossed paths, but on BloodyElbow.com they came together as peers in the community and interacted in the comments.

Being on BloodyElbow last week as we remembered Derek reminded me of the days after Josh’s overdose death.

I remember when Josh passed, Derek wrote me a nice note of consolation and mentioned how proud the whole community had been of Josh and how deep and sincere the grief for Josh was on the site.

I wish Derek could have known that his passing would see a comparable outpouring of grief and love.

I’ve got a lot of grief around Bloody Elbow. Constant reminders of all the creators we’ve had and lost. Bitterness for how the Vox Media hope and hype played out for me and the site. Nostalgia for what BE was at its peak.

But that’s all bullshit.

What I’m reminded of, just as I was a year ago this time when the team and community reacted to my layoff, is that Bloody Elbow really can and does matter to people.

That’s the kind of motivation I need to keep this fucking thing going.

