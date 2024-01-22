Lazy Liars induct Frankie Edgar into UFC Hall of Fame

The Company Line

UFC 297 is in the books and it’s was a grueling week leading up to that event. I disagreed strongly with Sean Strickland’s opinons on whether certain children deserve their parents’ love and was met with over 900 comments on twitter, many of them backing up the former middleweight champion. I wonder if he’ll ever fight for a title again. Oh well.

Midway through UFC 297 Jon Anik announced that Frankie Edgar would join the UFC’s 2024 Hall of Fame class as a “first ballot” inductee. Daniel Cormier then added the remarkable piece of trivia that Edgar had fought for UFC titles in all three weight classes which he competed in. None of these statements were true and it got under my skin. Let’s figure out where things went sideways.

Who Is Frankie Edgar?

Frankie Edgar is a former lightweight champion. A gritty wrestler known for high volume striking and busy footwork, Edgar was not a particular fan favorite when he originally challenged BJ Penn for the lightweight title, winning a close if not controversial decision. The UFC ran it back and Penn seemed not-quite-present throughout the rematch, losing a unanimous decision. Edgar’s next fight was a career defining title defense against Gray Maynard. The challenger beat the living daylights out of Edgar, at one point upercutting him so hard he tubmled backwards across the octagon.

Edgar somehow survived a brutal 10-8 round on all the judges cards to duck under a punch, lift Maynard over head head and come crashing back to the canvas. The takedown electrified the crowd and in that instant the legend of Frankie Edgar was born.

When he is inducted into the UFC HoF in July you will hear endless exhortations over his workmanlike, blue collar, lunchpail, gritty, tough, metaphor, similie, exhortation… and they’ll all be true. Frankie Edgar was never the best fighter, but he put the screws to everyone who stood across the octagon from him. 2010 through 2017 were his prime years and you can see him go to war with the best fighters of his era (and Jeremy Stephens).

Who Isn’t Frankie Edgar?

The UFC has twisted itself into a strange situatin where the brand simultaneously is the sport of Mixed Martial Arts, and also doesn’t give a damn about the sport. The promotion is perpetually focused on the future, towards the next fight, the next pay-per view, the next prospect, these are the things fans should care about because these are the things they’re selling.

Conversely they do not have much love for the past and especially for the history of mixed martial arts. This is something I take great issue with because I grew up a baseball fan, a sport with enormous reverence for its history and the factual documentation thereof. How does this relate to Frankie Edgar? Hear me out:

The UFC Just Says Stuff to Sound Official

The broadcast team made special note that Frankie Edgar was a “first ballot” hall of famer. This is a meaningless statement. There are no ballots, there are no eligibility requirements, everything about the UFC Hall of Fame is arbitrary at best and capricious at worst.

Ballots are used in baseball because there are currently 389 voting members of the Baseball Writers Association of America. If a player receives a 75% majority on their first year of eligibility, they are a first ballot hall of famer. Frankie Edgar got one vote, from Dana White, when Dana White decided it was time to induct him.

Lies, or just Lazy?

Daniel Cormier extolled the accomplishments of Frankie Edgar as having fought for titles in all three weight classes that he competed in. This is just untrue.

Edgar fought in nine UFC championshp bouts as both champion and challenger, going 3-5-1. His championship fights are admirable but his resume is where his legacy is cemented. He has notched wins over BJ Penn, Charles Oliveira, Chad Mendes, Cub Swanson, Urijah Faber, and Yair Rodriguez. His resume is one of the strongest you’ll find in all of MMA, but the UFC can never quite give a damn about the past.

Daniel Cormier was the perfect man to botch these details as he’s long been criticized by his own coworkers for not doing enough research for his job, and last Saturday was no different. Everyone in the booth knew this moment was going to happen, make some notes. Maybe a quip, even.

Rewriting History

It’s so strange to watch what should be a nostalgic moment and feeling like: wait, that’s not how I remember things.

Frankie Edgar was a great fighter and an extremely exciting one. He was never lauded as the guy who showed everyone you needed wrestling, or to mix the martial arts. Frank Shamrock (notoriously absent from the UFC HoF) was doing that in the 90’s in the UFC. While it was remarkable that Edgar achieved such heights as an undersized fighter, being smaller was an integral part of Royce Gracie’s participation in the very first UFC event, selling the virtues of Brazilian Jiu Jitsu.

The UFC has a great product. The sport of mixed martial arts has an amazingly entertaining, rich, and colorful history full of exciting fights, entertaining and crazy fighters. It’s a shame there isn’t an unbiased or unbranded place for fans to absorb that history without being sold next week’s Apex event.

Did Jon Jones really make more money than his brother who played in the NFL. Is the UFC really a free speech company, or have they done some things in the past that would suggest otherwise? I’m working on a couple stories over at the bloodyelbow substack and you should join us over there for some fantastic, in-depth work by the crew.

