Kenshiro Teraji vs. Carlos Canizales
Kenshiro Teraji vs. Carlos Canizales: Live stream, results, highlights and discussion

It's Kenshiro Teraji time! The WBA and WBC light flyweight champ takes on Carlos Canizales in Osaka today!

By: Tim Bissell
Kenshiro Teraji vs. Carlos Canizales: Live stream, results, highlights and discussion
Kenshiro Teraji vs. Carlos Canizales Preview

Kenshiro Teraji puts his WBA and WBC light flyweight titles on the line versus Carlos Canizales today (Tuesday, January 23) live in Osaka, Japan. The event goes down first thing in the morning for those of us on the east coast.

The 22-1 Teraji is coming off a tKO win over Hekkie Butler in September, when he defended his titles for the third time. The Venezuelan Canizales is a former WBA light flyweight champ. He’s on a four fight win streak, rebounding from his sole pro loss (to Esteban Bermudez), back in 2021.

Kickboxing superstar Tenshin Nasukawa is also on this card. He’s boxing Luis Robles, who is ranked 14th at bantamweight by the WBA. The unusually stacked boxing card also features WBA flyweight champion Artem Dalakian defending his title (and undefeated pro record) against Seigo Yuri Akui.

Start time and date

Kenshiro Teraji vs. Carlos Canizales goes down on Tues., Jan. 23, live from the EDION Arena Osaka in Osaka, Japan. The undercard starts at 4 a.m. ET | 1 a.m. PT, while the main card follows at 5 a.m. ET | 2 a.m. PT.

Ringwalks for Teraji vs. Canizales are expected around 7:30 a.m. ET | 4:30 p.m. PT.

Live streams

For US viewers, Teraji vs. Canizales airs exclusively on ESPN+, the streaming service you can sign up for at $10.99 USD a month. You can stream ESPN+ on the following devices:

