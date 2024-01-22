Dana White not giving Sean Strickland immediate rematch, despite scoring fight for him at UFC 297

Dana White | Louis Grasse / ZUMA Wire, IMAGO

UFC CEO Dana White made himself available to the press Saturday night following the UFC 297 main event. As always, there is a lot to parse in Dana’s remarks. And again as always, his statements are rarely internally consistent.

The Bald One is the final arbiter of which title fights merit and immediate rematch and which ones don’t Like for example in 2022 he called for an immediate rematch between Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira after their first bout resulted in a KO loss for Adesanya.

But after an extremely close split decision in the UFC 297 headliner that went in favor of challenger Dricus Du Plessis, Dana is saying “no” to an immediate rematch for ex-champ Sean Strickland.

And yet Dana White scored the UFC 297 main event for Sean Strickland

Let’s look at what Dana said post-fight. Turns out he scored the fight for former champ Sean Strickland. An opinion he shares with one of the three judges cage-side on Saturday.

“We were just looking at how the media had scored it and right down the middle,” White said at the UFC 297 post-fight press conference. “I had it 2-2 going into the last round and I thought that Strickland won the last round. Guys who were sitting at the same table had it the other way. It was a close fight.”

“I thought Strickland looked great in the first two rounds,” White said. “The jab was f****** beautiful. You don’t see jabs like that in MMA. The jab did what it was supposed to do. Both of [du Plessis’] eyes were swelling shut. He slowed down in the third and fourth, [and] du Plessis kept coming forward then started mixing up takedowns and punches.”

“I had it even going into the fifth round, and this is the round to see who wants it,” White said. “They both started to turn it up a little bit. It’s just one of those tight fights, but I’m also one of these guys I believe you’ve got to take it from the champion.”

“Eventually, these two are going to end up fighting again, I’m sure,” White said. “But we’re not thinking about an immediate rematch right now.”

Strickland fans going through the seven stages of grief

Starting with denial. At least that’s what MMA pundit Ben Fowlkes is tweeting.

It’s really something to watch the Sean Strickland fans experience the post-loss grief cycle. Petitions to overturn the decision. Zapruder film stuff on the “headbutt.” Deep state conspiracy theories. All the greatest hits. BJ Penn fans walked so Strickland fans could run. — Ben Fowlkes (@benfowlkesMMA) January 22, 2024

“It’s really something to watch the Sean Strickland fans experience the post-loss grief cycle. Petitions to overturn the decision. Zapruder film stuff on the “headbutt.” Deep state conspiracy theories. All the greatest hits. BJ Penn fans walked so Strickland fans could run,” Fowlkes tweeted.

Strickland refused ‘the coward’s way out’

For his part, ex-champ Sean Strickland posted this on Instagram:

“I didn’t take the cowards way out and tell the doctor I couldn’t see and got a no contest…. The only reason why you took a round from me is because I couldn’t see.. I won that fight, the world knows I won that fight……. The belt they gave you will never make you a champion, enjoy….

“They had to stitch through muscle to get it closed.

“Thank you to everyone your support has really kept my head up high through all this, grateful forever”

