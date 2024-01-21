UFC CEO Dana White: No Conor McGregor return in June

Conor McGregor and Dana White in 2017 | Tom Szczerbowski / USA TODAY Network, IMAGO

Conor McGregor announces UFC return set in June

After months and months of teasing, Conor McGregor finally announced when he would return to the Octagon. To start 2024, the ex-UFC champion posted a video on X (formerly Twitter) that was full of details regarding who, when and where he would return.

“Ladies and gentlemen, a Happy New Year to you all,“ said McGregor. “I’d like to announce the return date for myself, ‘The Notorious’ Conor McGregor, for the greatest comeback of all time. It will take place in Las Vegas for International Fight Week on June the 29th. And the opponent, Michael Chandler. And the weight, Mr. Chandler… 185 pounds.“

Though most people were excited to see a McGregor-related fight announcement, some were skeptical. Aside from his video, there was no official announcement from the UFC, no video from UFC CEO Dana White from the War Room, nothing. As it turned out, those who were skeptical were right to be, because White has officially pumped the breaks on McGregor’s return.

UFC CEO Dana White pumps the breaks on McGregor’s return

As all long-time UFC fans know, Dana White believes in controlling the narrative and maintaining his sole status as arbiter of all things true or false regarding upcoming UFC matchups. When it comes to a fight as big as the return of Conor McGregor, you know Dana’s got to insert himself in the mix.

“No,” said White when asked if McGregor was returning in June. “When Conor is ready to fight, you know we’ll announce it. That’s what we’ll do.”

Only a few days earlier though, White was much less definitive. Although it’s almost cruel to toy with Michael Chandler, who’s been staking everything on a big payday bout against McGregor. Chandler and McGregor coached opposite each other on the most recent season of The Ultimate Fighter, and those coaching pairings almost always end in a coach vs coach bout in the UFC Octagon.

“So, McGregor will be back this year, possibly him and Chandler,” said White during an interview with Tim Micallef of Sportsnet. “We’ll see how this whole thing plays out.”

Is Conor McGregor really returning to the UFC?

Those of us who’ve been following McGregor since the beginning, who saw the meteoric rise and the long-slow and very painful decline are not holding our breath. McGregor hasn’t been relevant as a competitor in the UFC since 2018 when he challenged Khabib Nurmagomedov for the lightweight title.

Following his leg break in his most recent loss to Dustin Poirier in 2021, McGregor has undergone a physical transformation. The kind that made the UFC’s former drug testing partners at USADA salivate with big plans for surprise urine tests.

He’s also made time for any number of self-defeating incidents that have cost him deals and sponsorships. Basically what I’m trying to say is that while it’s still kind of amusing to keep up with Conor’s latest antics, I’m not going to be holding my breath awaiting his return to the Octagon.

