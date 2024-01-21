UFC 297: Strickland vs. Du Plessis: Live stream, results, highlights and discussion

Sean Strickland vs. Dricus Du Plessis headlines tonight's UFC 297 live mma fight card | IMAGO/LouisxGrasse / ZUMA Wire, IMAGO

Join us tonight (January 20th) as we cover UFC 297: Strickland vs. Du Plessis, which is happening live from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada with two titles will be up for grabs. In the UFC 297 main event, middleweight champion Sean Strickland will settle things with his rival Dricus Du Plessis, and then the co-main is getting a vacant women’s bantamweight title fight between the #2 ranked 135-pounder, Raquel Pennington, and the #3 ranked, Mayra Bueno Silva. The start time for this UFC PPV fight card is set for 10:00 pm ET.

I’m not really sure what to expect in the UFC 297 main event from Strickland vs. Du Plessis, aside from chaos. Pressure vs. pressure is going to materialize into a car crash, and that makes this contest a bit challenging for me to predict. What’s easy to prognosticate is the boat loads of fun this should be. Oh, and the UFC’s middleweight title is on the line, which somehow feels like it has taken a backseat to the Sean/Dricus beef… and I’m okay with that.

Speaking of backseats, the UFC’s women’s bantamweight belt has been living in its car since the retirement of the great Amanda Nunes. Barring a draw or a no contest, the 135-pound strap should find a new home tonight, whether around the waist of former title challenger, Raquel Pennington, or the Dana White’s Contender Series vet, Mayra Bueno Silva. Mayra has been on a mean finishing streak, and although I personally favor her here, Rocky isn’t typically someone that just get’s ran through.

UFC 297: Strickland vs. Du Plessis takes place on January 20th, at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The main card starts at 10 p.m. ET. The early preliminary card begins at 6:30 p.m. ET, with the regular prelims kicking off at 8 p.m. ET.

Dricus Du Plessis when he defeated Robert Whittaker | StephenxR.xSylvanie / USA TODAY Network, IMAGO

UFC 297: Strickland vs. Du Plessis Full fight card results

Main card

– Dricus Du Plessis def. Sean Strickland by split decision (48-47 x2, 47-48): Middleweight Title

– Raquel Pennington def. Mayra Bueno Silva by unanimous decision (49-46 x2, 49-45): Vacant (W) Bantamweight Title

"I have climbed mountains to get back here."



It's been 5 years since @RockyPMMA had her shot at a title fight. #UFC297 pic.twitter.com/wWHAW0y1BX — UFC (@ufc) January 21, 2024

– Neil Magny def. Mike Malott by TKO at 4:45 of round 3: Welterweight

– Chris Curtis def. Marc-André Barriault by split decision (30-27 x2, 28-29 ): Middleweight

https://twitter.com/ufc/status/1748923997084078216

– Movsar Evloev def. Arnold Allen by unanimous decision (29-28 x3): Featherweight

EIGHT IN A ROW 🤯@MovsarUFC remains undefeated in the UFC ‼️



[ #UFC297 | Watch LIVE on @ESPNPlus PPV NOW ] pic.twitter.com/yilrR4AgoY — UFC (@ufc) January 21, 2024

Prelims

This one went the distance 😮‍💨



Ramon Taveras wins his UFC debut by split decision



[ #UFC297 | Watch NOW on @ESPNPlus ] pic.twitter.com/VmcWNAMF3Y — UFC (@ufc) January 21, 2024

– Gillian Robertson def. Polyana Viana by TKO at 3:12 of round 2: Strawweight

GILLIAN ROBERTSON'S COACH WAS FILMING A SELFIE DURING THE TKO 😅 #UFC297 pic.twitter.com/EVYcm3aOTm — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) January 21, 2024

Gillian Robertson with a shutdown TKO 💪#UFC297 is LIVE NOW on ESPN 📺 pic.twitter.com/oQM7Fef7Mp — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) January 21, 2024

– Sam Patterson def. Yohan Lainesse by submission (RNC) at 2:03 of round 1: Welterweight

First submission win for Sam Patterson in the UFC 🔒#UFC297 is LIVE NOW on @ESPNPlus 📺 pic.twitter.com/xFsDjrW5Do — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) January 21, 2024

– Jasmine Jasudavicius def. Priscila Cachoeira by submission (D’arce) at 4:21 of round 3: (W) Flyweight

ABSOLUTE DOMINANCE FROM JASMINE JASUDAVICIUS 😤#UFC297 is LIVE NOW on @ESPNPlus 📺 pic.twitter.com/XJxpgIEM0z — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) January 21, 2024

– Jimmy Flick def. Malcolm Gordon by submission (Arm Triangle) at 1:17 of round 2: Flyweight

All it took was TWO ROUNDS 👀@JimmyFlick gets the second round submission!



[ #UFC297 | Watch LIVE on @ESPNPlus ] pic.twitter.com/lNb1eSrFlw — UFC (@ufc) January 20, 2024

JIMMY FLICK GETS THE UPSET 😤#UFC297 is LIVE NOW on @ESPNPlus 📺 pic.twitter.com/G43rMqHe6q — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) January 20, 2024

Sean Strickland after winning UFC gold in Sydney. | DANxHIMBRECHTS / AAP, IMAGO

PPV price and Live streams

UFC 297: Strickland vs. Du Plessis is available on ESPN+ PPV for $79.99 for current subscribers. New subscribers can pay $124.98 for the UFC 291 pay-per-view and an ESPN+ annual subscription. The event is scheduled to start live at 10:00am ET, 7:00am PT, with the prelims on the ESPN+ streaming platform in the US, as well as Fight Pass. The PPV main card is to kick off at 2:00pm ET, 11:00am PT. For full streaming details, and compatible devices go here.

