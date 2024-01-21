2 new UFC champions! – UFC 297: Strickland vs. Du Plessis results and post-fight analysis

Jasmin Frank / USA TODAY Network / IMAGO

We have two new champions crowned at UFC 297.

Dricus Du Plessis gets close win over Sean Strickland at UFC 297

Du Plessis ended up with a split decision victory in the main event against Sean Strickland, and while I do see how they got there and can’t say it’s a terrible decision, I still don’t quite agree with it.

Dricus Du Plessis kept swinging and missing big, and while looping arm punches shouldn’t score points, the visual probably had more of an effect on those judges. I personally felt that Sean Strickland landed not just more strikes, but also the better strikes for the most part. Two of the three judges clearly did not agree, and it only reminded me of Leonard Garcia’s past wins.

I kinda knew judges would award looping arm punches more because of the visual, rather than actual strikes landing. 🤷🏻‍♀️🤷🏻‍♀️ https://t.co/UHawcbJ7iA — Anton Tabuena (@antontabuena) January 21, 2024

Credit to Du Plessis though, as while I don’t think he should’ve won the decision, overall he did a really good job of throwing with enough volume and haymakers to stifle Strickland’s pressure game. He also showed improved wrestling skills with those brief takedowns, even if he wasn’t really able to do anything with them. At the end of the day, Strickland wasn’t able to impose his will and keep Du Plessis on his back foot, but that not only hurt his normal offensive output and probably contributed to the two judges’ decision as well.

Raquel Pennington won the belt at UFC 297. | Dan Hamilton / USA TODAY Network, IMAGO

New women’s champion crowned at UFC 297

I honestly wasn’t really excited to see Raquel Pennington in another five round fight because she wastes so much time on it with wall-n-stall, but it looks like we’re about to get more of it.

Even as Pennington landed a bunch of strikes and even hurt her in at least one occasion, she still defaulted to those bad habits of just clinching by the fence, where Bueno Silva is so much better. Pennington’s coaches kept screaming and imploring her to strike, but she just ignored them all and gave Bueno Silva so many chances to win.

Bueno Silva also showed some equally bad fight IQ as well. Apart from pretty bad striking technique and not at all reacting well to getting hit, she also overcommitted and fully squeezed on low percentage chokes that weren’t really locked. She tired herself out, and was left flopping down on the bottom, where she just gave away crucial rounds.

This is such a terrible fight. Bad fight IQ, bad cardio, bad technique all combined. So pretty much what we all kinda expected I guess. — Anton Tabuena (@antontabuena) January 21, 2024

I can’t mince words. It was honestly a horrible fight, but Pennington clearly performed better, made less mistakes, and was deservedly crowned the new champion. Hopefully for fans, things get better from here.

Neil Magny scores comeback to derail Mike Malott’s hype-train at UFC 297

Mike Malott came in with hype, but got what could be the hardest fight of his career, as Magny brought him into deep waters. Malott found a lot of success with early leg kicks and top pressure, clearly winning the first two rounds, but Magny weathered the storm and managed to turn it around very late.

Down on the cards and needed a finish, Magny showed that veteran savvy and got a clutch takedown, and eventually finishing with ground and pound with just 15 seconds left in the fight. Perhaps Malott tried too hard to finish and impress onlookers as he was ahead or he just slowed down and made a mistake, but Magny’s composure and veteran savvy got him an impressive late victory.

I don’t say this as an insult, but Neil Magny has been the gatekeeper to the elite, and he closed off that path and showed that Malott isn’t quite there yet.

Related: Neil Magny: Gatekeeper’s Lament

Evloev got a nice win, but grounded knees rule needs to change

Arnold Allen vs. Movsar Evloev produced some really nice scrambles, and even a slick ninja choke attempt, but it was Evloev that won most of those grappling exchanges at UFC 297. It’s a real quality win for the featherweight contender, who should enter the top 5 rankings now.

Also, it’s worth noting that the grounded knees rules just ruined Allen’s chances of a comeback. It was his best moment for offense, but Evloev trying to post his hand on the mat to stop the barrage of knees worked. Allen wasn’t deducted a point, and the referee didn’t deem it intentional, but he did lose that crucial position for offense.

Apparently Canada still uses the old rules, where they still don’t have the weight-bearing vs. non-weight bearing distinction and any third point of contact is still illegal. Either way, just scrap that entire thing to avoid ambiguity and lame gaming of the rules.

Just allow knees to the ground already and completely avoid all this BS touch the mat defense. — Anton Tabuena (@antontabuena) January 21, 2024

Chris Cutris is ‘sorry’ he didn’t die at UFC 297

After a slow opening round, Chris Curtis got a fun win over Marc-André Barriault, as he used his trademark counter game to win more of the exchanges and take home a split decision. Barriault found success by the end, but one might question if he could’ve won if he stuck to his normal game and pushed the pace from the get go instead.

After the win, he had a nice quip towards the local crowd.

”Canada, I love you, but you guys are blood thirsty,” Curtis said in his post-fight interview. “I’m sorry I didn’t die, we’ll try harder next time!”

Dominick Cruz really needs to understand the judging criteria better. He just kept confusing the audience by repeating throughout the night how sustaining a cut in one round will decide the entire fight. Worst thing about this is that for the most part, none of his colleagues in the commentary booth tried to correct him until the very last fight of the night, when Anik eventually did.

Cruz: “A cut typically makes you win if it goes to a split decision”



🤨🤔🤔🤔🤔 — Anton Tabuena (@antontabuena) January 21, 2024

Trent Reinsmith harped on this issue multiple times before, but how will the commentators be able to discuss and explain the rules to the wider casual audience properly, when they don’t even know it themselves?

Share this story

About the author