UFC 297: Raquel Pennington vs. Mayra Bueno Silva live stream results and play-by-play

Raquel Pennington at UFC 289 | Andrew Chin / ZUMA Wire, IMAGO

Tonight, Raquel Pennington will challenge Mayra Bueno Silva for the bantamweight belt at UFC 297, which will kick off in Toronto for the first time in more than five years. The last time the promotion took their show to that neck of the woods was at UFC 231: Holloway vs. Ortega. They won’t be getting the feel-good, wholesomeness of that contest, though. And while the co-main event for this show isn’t even in the same ballpark as Valentina Shevchenko vs. Joanna Jędrzejczyk was on that night, it might end up being a little better than we expect.

Preview

When Amanda Nunes defeated Irene Aldana at UFC 289, the company was soon left without a champion, as she announced her retirement right there in the cage. Unlike most MMA retirements, I actually believe that Amanda won’t return to fighting action, but I digress. Immediately, Juliana Peña would start lobbing insults and declaring that Nunes was afraid to face her again (legit LOL).

Peña was unable to stay healthy, though, so the UFC booked Raquel Pennington and Mayra Bueno Silva for the vacant title, bringing us to where we are currently, with the two challengers ready to square off in the octagon later tonight. Pennington brings an ultra tough game to the table, being extremely difficult to finish (it took Nunes well into the fifth round to get it done), and at the same time, having her own battles with getting a finish.

Raquel Pennington talks title bout with Mayra Bueno Silva

As a matter of fact, in nine years, Pennington has only been able to pull off two finishes. For reference, she fought 14 times in that timeframe. Bueno Silva has only been in the UFC a little over five years, but in that space, she’s had five finishes in nine fights. Her last three bouts have all ended via submission, including one over Holly Holm, even if it was later overturned to a NC.

It’s anybody’s guess how this contest will go, but Raquel Pennington has been fighting since 2009 as an amateur, and 2012 as a pro. She has 11 bouts either as an amateur or as a contestant on TUF and bears the distinction of having finished Kim Couture in her very first pro bout. With 22 more pro fights since that night, it brings her fighting total to 34 bouts, most of which went the distance. “Rocky” has quite a bit of mileage on her, and at 35, time isn’t exactly on her side, either.

Mayra Bueno Silva has been in 14 pro bouts that stretch back to 2015. She has no ammy contests and no exhibition matches, so the wear and tear on her, at 32 years of age, pales in comparison to that of Pennington. And while Bueno Silva says that she’ll be the one to finally extract an exciting fight from Raquel, many a woman has said that same thing, only to find themselves the subject of angry talk around the water cooler on Monday morning. Is Raquel Pennington ripe to be finished, or will this be another grueling snoozer?

Raquel Pennington vs. Mayra Bueno Silva live play-by-play

Round 1

Pennington starts with a double jab that falls short. Bueno Silva returns fire but also falls short. Pennington with a one two that lands followed by a hard body kick. Bueno Silva has Pennington pressed on the cage and lands a nice knee in the clinch. Nice left by Mayra. Rocky goes for a single but Mayra is nailing her with elbows up top, punishing her for the effort. Knee to the body by Bueno Silva.

Bueno Silva gets the double leg and sits Pennington right down. Mayra has already taken the back and has both hooks in. Rocky is fighting her hands while Mayra is in the backpack position. Rocky elbowing Mayra in the thigh. Mayra is using the cage to stay posted on Pennington’s back. Now she’s working on another takedown and gets it.

Bueno Silva is seated against the cage with Pennington in front of her. Mayra is reaching around and punching Rocky in the face. Round over. Good round for Mayra.

Round 2

Pennington comes out with a triple jab. Mayra returns fire. Pennington is unleashing a small flurry and landing very well. Mayra pushes her up against the cage and is landing knees now. Pennington lands a knee of her own in the clinch. Another knee pelts Pennington’s gut. Pennington reverses and now Mayra is pinned to the cage.

Nice four-punch combo for Pennington pops Bueno Silva’s head back. Silva reverses and now Rocky is back on the cage. Silva working for a single unsuccessfully. Mayra throwing short knees and now working the body with punches. Pennington lands a big right and is doubling up the jab. Nice kick and an elbow after as she pins Mayra to the cage.

Rocky is teeing off a little but Mayra gets in a solid uppercut. Rocky breathing heavy as she leans on Bueno Silva. Mayra working to take her back. Mayra in the backpack position again and working to get the RNC but it’s not all the way in. Rocky drops down to shake her off but Mayra is like glue. Round over. Rocky’s round.

Round 3

Rocky comes out again with the triple jab. Mayra responds with a big leg kick. Rocky has Mayra pinned to the cage and is launching knees up the middle. Mayra reverses to get in one of her own. Reverse by Rocky, but Mayra spins her again. Rocky is landing nice knees, five of them, while pinned to the cage. Pennington working the takedown and manages to kick Mayra’s leg out from under her but she popped right back up.

Mayra snagged her head in front choke briefly but Rocky spins out. Mayra now has Rocky in 50/50 and landing knees. Rocky returning the knees. Nice paid of hard elbows by Mayra. Mayra briefly drags Rocky to the ground but Rocky pops up, then gets Mayra now and is working to achieve mount. Rocky on her feet but Bueno Silva laid on her back motioning Pennington in. The ref stood her up.

Mayra goes for the takedown and is met with a choke attempt from Rocky. Rocky gets her down and is working some ground and pound from the top. Round over. Another good round for Rocky.

Round 4

Rocky comes out with a nasty right-left that smashed into Mayra’s face. Mayra throwing some nice kicks. Rocky has her pinned to the fence and is throwing hard knees against her legs. They are stalled against the fence and the crowd is going nuts. Just kidding, they’re booing super loud.

Rocky working the body on the inside as Mayra answers with a sharp elbow. Mayra working to get Rocky down, but is struggling. Rocky with her back to the fencebut Mayra works her way around and gets behind her and sinks in a RNC. Rocky spins around and is now posted up on top of Mayra and punching here and there.

Rocky working to separate Mayra’s hands then goes back to hammerfisting while keeping a forearm across her throat. Bueno Silva trying to position for a triangle but Rocky is having none of it. Rocky posted up and just nailing her at will. Mayra looks absolutely worn out. Rocky landing punches and elbows from guard as the horn sounds. Another round for Rocky.

Round 5

Rocky starting the round potshotting and landing almost all of them. Mayra with a spinning backfist that barely grazes Rocky’s shoulder. Pennington again with a hard left. Rocky gets her down off a failed kneebar attempt. Rocky has an arm triangle locked in. Thumbs up by Mayra. Rocky working her way to side mount. Mayra punching Rocky’s ribs, but with no impact at all.

Rocky now working the ribs of Bueno Silva. Rocky adjusts herself to tighten up the choke. Mayra is struggling and managed to get herself out of hot water. Spoke too soon, Rocky locks in another one but it’s a little high. Rocky now just resting for a moment before posturing up to hit her a couple times to avoid ref intervention. Rocky now really pummeling her ribs and face with alternating elbows.

Rocky on her feet and diving down with big bombs. Mayra with an upkick attempt to no avail. Bueno Silva has been on her back for the last minute of the fight while Rocky beat her 6 ways from Sunday. Rocky’s fight, easily.

Official Decision

Raquel Pennington def. Mayra Bueno Silva via unanimous decision (49-46×2, 49-45)

ROCKY RUNS THE NORTH 🏆@RockyPMMA defeats Mayra Bueno Silva by unanimous decision to become the NEW bantamweight champion!



[ #UFC297 | B2YB @CryptoCom ] pic.twitter.com/i4IAHPKMO5 — UFC (@ufc) January 21, 2024

UFC 297 Quick Results

Main card

Prelims

Mayra Bueno Silva’s submission game

UFC 297: Strickland vs. Du Plessis takes place on January 20th, at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The main card starts at 10 p.m. ET. The early preliminary card begins at 6:30 p.m. ET, with the regular prelims kicking off at 8 p.m. ET.

Live streams

UFC 297: Strickland vs. Du Plessis is available on ESPN+ PPV for $79.99 for current subscribers. New subscribers can pay $124.98 for the UFC 291 pay-per-view and an ESPN+ annual subscription. The event is scheduled to start live at 10:00am ET, 7:00am PT, with the prelims on the ESPN+ streaming platform in the US, as well as Fight Pass. The PPV main card is to kick off at 2:00pm ET, 11:00am PT. For full streaming details, and compatible devices go here.

Bloody Elbow merch available

Bloody Elbow is pleased to announce our partnership with Revgear. They have been a pioneer in the MMA gear industry and have grown into a formidable brand and true leader in the market. Revgear now have Bloody Elbow t-shirts, hoodies and hats so you can show your support for independent MMA journalism.

Join the new Bloody Elbow

Bloody Elbow is an independent, reader supported publication. Please subscribe to our newsletter to keep up with our best work and learn how you can support the site. Please subscribe to our podcast Substack, as well. We’re constantly refining to try and provide our readers and listeners with the best, most current combat sports news and opinions.

You know you can count on us for quick, consistent quality UFC and MMA coverage. Our Substack is where we feature the work of writers like Zach Arnold, John Nash, Karim Zidan and Connor Ruebusch. We’re fighting for the sport, the fighters and the fans. Please help us by subscribing today.

Share this story

About the author