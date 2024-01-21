Streamer uses Brazilian jiu-jitsu to submit man who attacked them during an interview

Streamer uses jiu-jitsu to lock heel hook on man who attacked him.

Knowing some jiu-jitsu comes in handy when streaming

The Osidelocos seem to be your usual run-of-the-mill streamers. You know they type, they go around asking attractive young people stupid questions, then post the results on various social media platforms.

Something went dreadfully wrong in one of their recent interviews as the streamer is attacked by a man his interview subject calls “babe.” Fortunately, the streamer knows some jiu-jitsu and was able to subdue the attacker by locking on a heel hook. Fortunately for the assailant, the streamer also showed some serious restraint as he didn’t crank the hold and tear up his attacker’s knee.

Streamer gets attacked during an interview and heel hooks the assailant pic.twitter.com/v42NydneHn — Bloody Elbow (@BloodyElbow) January 21, 2024

