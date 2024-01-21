‘That’s how you scrap!’ — UFC 297: Pros react to Dricus Du Plessis dethroning Sean Strickland in close fight

UFC 297's Dricus Du Plessis (blue gloves) reacts after defeating Robert Whittaker (red gloves) during UFC 290 at T-Mobile Arena. | Stephen R. Sylvanie / USA TODAY Network, IMAGO

Dricus Du Plessis dethrones Sean Strickland at UFC 297

Dricus Du Plessis has earned his first UFC championship after dethroning Sean Strickland at UFC 297 this past Saturday. After five close rounds, ’Stillknocks’ did enough to get the win via the judges’ scorecards, ending the now short-lived reign of Strickland. In his post-fight interview, Du Plessis already set his sights on his first challenger, a former UFC champion in Israel Adesanya.

Here is how Round 1 went, courtesy of the play-by-play provided by our own Stephie Haynes:

Stricland with a quick left jab to start the action that falls short. Dricus with a low kick that misses. Strickland with a good body kick. Good jab to follow it. Left jab again finds its mark by Strickland. Dricus starting to throw over the top now and is landing. Dricus spun around but didn’t throw the backfist. Looks like he stooped too close and thought better of it. Nasty high kick by Dricus lands. Another high kick by Dricus finds its mark. Dricus bleeding from the nose from all Strickland’s jabs. Strickland checks another low kick. Strickland lands a nice straight and Dricus missed with his overhand right. Dricus gets the double leg and dumps Sean on his butt. Nice body kick sneaks through for Dricus. A welt is forming under the right eye of Dricus. Dricus lands two more of those body kicks to Sean’s ribs. Big right hand lands for Strickland but only on the shoulder and Dricus flurries behind it as the horn sounds. Thanks, Stephie!

Pros react to Du Plessis’ win at UFC 297

See how Twitter reacted to Dricus Du Plessis’ win against Sean Strickland at UFC 297:

😴 — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) January 21, 2024

What a fight! I feel like Du Plessis is earning every bit of that title! #UFC297 — Dustin Jacoby (@thehanyakdj) January 21, 2024

That’s how you scrap great 1st title defense for Sean Strickland they left it all out there respect true warriors — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) January 21, 2024

Really didn’t expect Dricus to be able to fight that hard 25 minutes. Very impressed. — Funky (@Benaskren) January 21, 2024

This fight shows how important a cut man can be. Blood looks bad and it never stopped once he got cut. It could have an affect on the scoring in close fights — Josh Thomson (@THEREALPUNK) January 21, 2024

🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦 — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) January 21, 2024

Fuck Sean Strickland. — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) January 21, 2024

See you soon biplisi ufc300 🫡 — Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) January 21, 2024

Easy work — Bo Nickal (@NoBickal) January 21, 2024

South Africa, you have a champion! 👏🏻



DDP looked great tonight.. cardio was solid, patient, and very smart, mixing in those takedowns and showing different looks..



Very impressive performance 👏🏻 #UFC297 — Megan Anderson (@MeganAnderson) January 21, 2024

And at this moment . We knew what it was … 😂 #UFC297 pic.twitter.com/ILR6l6LFkJ — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) January 21, 2024

Congratulations @dricusduplessis on becoming Champion of the world 🇿🇦 — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) January 21, 2024

👏 — Imavov Nassourdine (@imavov1) January 21, 2024

UFC 297 Full Results

Main Card

Dricus Du Plessis def. Sean Strickland by split decision (48-47, 47-48, 48-47)

Raquel Pennington def. Mayra Bueno Silva by unanimous decision (49-46, 49-46, 49-45)

Neil Magny def. Mike Malott by TKO (punches) at 4:45 of Round 3

Chris Curtis def. Marc-Andre Barriault by split decision (30-27, 28-29, 30-27)

Movsar Evloev def. Arnold Allen by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Preliminary Card

Garrett Armfield def. Brad Katona by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Sean Woodson def. Charles Jourdain by split decision (28–29, 29–28, 29–28)

Ramon Taveras def. Serhiy Sidey by split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

Gillian Robertson def. Polyana Viana by TKO (punches) at 3:12 of Round 2

Early Preliminary Card

Sam Patterson def. Yohan Lainesse by submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:03 of Round 1

Jasmine Jasudavicius def. Priscila Cachoeira by submission (anaconda choke) at 4:21 of Round 3

Jimmy Flick def. Malcolm Gordon by submission (arm-triangle choke) at 1:17 of Round 2

