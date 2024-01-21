Subscribe
‘That’s how you scrap!’ — UFC 297: Pros react to Dricus Du Plessis dethroning Sean Strickland in close fight

See how fans and fighters reacted to what happened between Sean Strickland and Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 297 this Saturday.

By: Kristen King | 50 seconds
UFC 297's Dricus Du Plessis (blue gloves) reacts after defeating Robert Whittaker (red gloves) during UFC 290 at T-Mobile Arena. | Stephen R. Sylvanie / USA TODAY Network, IMAGO

Dricus Du Plessis dethrones Sean Strickland at UFC 297

Dricus Du Plessis has earned his first UFC championship after dethroning Sean Strickland at UFC 297 this past Saturday. After five close rounds, ’Stillknocks’ did enough to get the win via the judges’ scorecards, ending the now short-lived reign of Strickland. In his post-fight interview, Du Plessis already set his sights on his first challenger, a former UFC champion in Israel Adesanya.

Here is how Round 1 went, courtesy of the play-by-play provided by our own Stephie Haynes:

Stricland with a quick left jab to start the action that falls short. Dricus with a low kick that misses. Strickland with a good body kick. Good jab to follow it. Left jab again finds its mark by Strickland. Dricus starting to throw over the top now and is landing. Dricus spun around but didn’t throw the backfist. Looks like he stooped too close and thought better of it. Nasty high kick by Dricus lands. Another high kick by Dricus finds its mark.

Dricus bleeding from the nose from all Strickland’s jabs. Strickland checks another low kick. Strickland lands a nice straight and Dricus missed with his overhand right. Dricus gets the double leg and dumps Sean on his butt. Nice body kick sneaks through for Dricus. A welt is forming under the right eye of Dricus.

Dricus lands two more of those body kicks to Sean’s ribs. Big right hand lands for Strickland but only on the shoulder and Dricus flurries behind it as the horn sounds.

Thanks, Stephie!

Pros react to Du Plessis’ win at UFC 297

See how Twitter reacted to Dricus Du Plessis’ win against Sean Strickland at UFC 297:

UFC 297 Full Results

Main Card

  • Dricus Du Plessis def. Sean Strickland by split decision (48-47, 47-48, 48-47)
  • Raquel Pennington def. Mayra Bueno Silva by unanimous decision (49-46, 49-46, 49-45)
  • Neil Magny def. Mike Malott by TKO (punches) at 4:45 of Round 3
  • Chris Curtis def. Marc-Andre Barriault by split decision (30-27, 28-29, 30-27)
  • Movsar Evloev def. Arnold Allen by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Preliminary Card

  • Garrett Armfield def. Brad Katona by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)
  • Sean Woodson def. Charles Jourdain by split decision (28–29, 29–28, 29–28)
  • Ramon Taveras def. Serhiy Sidey by split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)
  • Gillian Robertson def. Polyana Viana by TKO (punches) at 3:12 of Round 2

Early Preliminary Card

  • Sam Patterson def. Yohan Lainesse by submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:03 of Round 1
  • Jasmine Jasudavicius def. Priscila Cachoeira by submission (anaconda choke) at 4:21 of Round 3
  • Jimmy Flick def. Malcolm Gordon by submission (arm-triangle choke) at 1:17 of Round 2

