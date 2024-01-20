UFC 297: Sean Strickland vs. Dricus Du Plessis live stream results and play-by-play

Sean Strickland at UFC 293 | DAN HIMBRECHTS / AAP, IMAGO

UFC 297 will feature middleweight champion Sean Strickland making the first defense of his belt against South Africa’s Dricus Du Plessis in the headliner. The two have been engaged in an acrimonious feud (or is it?) for several weeks, even brawling in the stands at UFC 296. Now, with just hours to go before fight time, it’s anybody’s guess which man will end up with that hunk of gold around their waist.

Preview

Sean Strickland arrived at his champion status via one of the biggest upsets in UFC history. He wasn’t able to finish the “Last Stylebender” but he did manage to put an epic beating on him, the kind that changes a man’s confidence and makes them think twice about ever being within shouting distance of their newly minted nightmare. With that finish coming so soon after the one Alex Pereira handed him, it came as no surprise when Israel Adesanya announced that it would be “a long time” before he came back to UFC action.

Since defeating Adesanya, Strickland has been on a lightning rod’s journey, seemingly on every influencer’s social media timeline, doing interviews here, there and everywhere, fighting in stands, and sending death threats along the way. Has he even had time to train amid his obsession with saying every dumb, incendiary, hateful piece of rhetoric he knows? That’s the $64,000 question.

Dricus Du Plessis hasn’t exactly been innocent in all of this, either. It was his choice to go for the throat when he told Sean that he would beat him so bad that it would evoke memories of his long-deceased abusive father, that he would beat Sean worse than his father had. It’s a step down into the muck and mire that resulted in a brief, physically violent exchange between them last month.

While Du Plessis has made the media rounds, he’s been much more low key than Sean. If I were to pick the one that seems more focused on the task at hand, I’d have to go with Dricus. Strickland’s emotional meter tends to run close to boiling at all times, whether that be performative or genuine. How many times have we seen the loser of a fight say they went into the fight with the wrong mindset, or they let their emotions get the best of them? Tonight we’ll find out which man was better prepared.

UFC 297: Strickland vs. Du Plessis takes place on January 20th, at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The main card starts at 10 p.m. ET. The early preliminary card begins at 6:30 p.m. ET, with the regular prelims kicking off at 8 p.m. ET.

Live streams

UFC 297: Strickland vs. Du Plessis is available on ESPN+ PPV for $79.99 for current subscribers. New subscribers can pay $124.98 for the UFC 291 pay-per-view and an ESPN+ annual subscription. The event is scheduled to start live at 10:00am ET, 7:00am PT, with the prelims on the ESPN+ streaming platform in the US, as well as Fight Pass. The PPV main card is to kick off at 2:00pm ET, 11:00am PT. For full streaming details, and compatible devices go here.

