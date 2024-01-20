UFC 297: Raquel Pennington vs. Mayra Bueno Silva live stream results and play-by-play

Raquel Pennington at UFC 289 | Andrew Chin / ZUMA Wire, IMAGO

Tonight, Raquel Pennington will challenge Mayra Bueno Silva for the bantamweight belt at UFC 297, which will kick off in Toronto for the first time in more than five years. The last time the promotion took their show to that neck of the woods was at UFC 231: Holloway vs. Ortega. They won’t be getting the feel-good, wholesomeness of that contest, though. And while the co-main event for this show isn’t even in the same ballpark as Valentina Shevchenko vs. Joanna Jędrzejczyk was on that night, it might end up being a little better than we expect.

Preview

When Amanda Nunes defeated Irene Aldana at UFC 289, the company was soon left without a champion, as she announced her retirement right there in the cage. Unlike most MMA retirements, I actually believe that Amanda won’t return to fighting action, but I digress. Immediately, Juliana Peña would start lobbing insults and declaring that Nunes was afraid to face her again (legit LOL).

Peña was unable to stay healthy, though, so the UFC booked Raquel Pennington and Mayra Bueno Silva for the vacant title, bringing us to where we are currently, with the two challengers ready to square off in the octagon later tonight. Pennington brings an ultra tough game to the table, being extremely difficult to finish (it took Nunes well into the fifth round to get it done), and at the same time, having her own battles with getting a finish.

Raquel Pennington talks title bout with Mayra Bueno Silva

As a matter of fact, in nine years, Pennington has only been able to pull off two finishes. For reference, she fought 14 times in the timeframe. Bueno Silva has only been in the UFC a little over five years, but in that space, she’s had five finishes in nine fights. Her last three bouts have all ended via submission, including one over Holly Holm, even if it was later overturned to a NC.

It’s anybody’s guess how this contest will go, but Raquel Pennington has been fighting since 2009 as an amateur, and 2012 as a pro. She has 11 bouts either as an amateur or as a contestant on TUF and bears the distinction of having finished Kim Couture in her very first pro bout. With 22 more fights since that night, “Rocky” has quite a bit of mileage on her. At 35, time isn’t exactly on her side, either.

Mayra Bueno Silva has been in 14 pro bouts that stretch back to 2015. She has no ammy contests and no exhibition matches, so the wear and tear on her, at 32 years of age, pales in comparison to that of Pennington. And while Bueno Silva says that she’ll be the one to finally extract an exciting fight from Raquel, many a woman has said that same thing, only to find themselves the subject of angry talk around the water cooler on Monday morning. Is Raquel Pennington ripe to be finished, or will this be another grueling snoozer?

Raquel Pennington vs. Mayra Bueno Silva live play-by-play

Round 1

Coming soon…

Round 2

Coming soon…

Round 3

Coming soon…

Round 4

Coming soon…

Round 5

Coming soon…

Official Decision

Coming soon…

UFC 297 Quick Results

Main card

Prelims

Mayra Bueno Silva’s submission game

UFC 297: Strickland vs. Du Plessis takes place on January 20th, at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The main card starts at 10 p.m. ET. The early preliminary card begins at 6:30 p.m. ET, with the regular prelims kicking off at 8 p.m. ET.

Live streams

UFC 297: Strickland vs. Du Plessis is available on ESPN+ PPV for $79.99 for current subscribers. New subscribers can pay $124.98 for the UFC 291 pay-per-view and an ESPN+ annual subscription. The event is scheduled to start live at 10:00am ET, 7:00am PT, with the prelims on the ESPN+ streaming platform in the US, as well as Fight Pass. The PPV main card is to kick off at 2:00pm ET, 11:00am PT. For full streaming details, and compatible devices go here.

