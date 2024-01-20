Sumo Stomp! 2024 Hatsu Basho: Day 7 results, highlights and analysis

Preview

The 2024 Grand Tournament of Sumo kicks off this Sunday (January 14) in Tokyo and will continue for 15 straight days. This is your home for all the results, along with some highlights and analysis of what all goes down.

The 2024 hatsu basho (New Year Tournament) is exciting for a number of reasons, but chief among them is that ozeki Kirishima can seal a promotion to yokozuna if he wins the whole thing. There are number of other wrestlers looking to make waves in this tournament, you can read about them in my preview below:

Banzuke

Result East Rank West Result 5-2 Terunofuji 🇲🇳 Yokozuna 6-1 Kirishima 🇲🇳 Ozeki Hoshoryu 🇲🇳 5-2 Ozeki Takakeisho 🇯🇵 2-2-3 6-1 Kotonowaka 🇯🇵 Sekiwake Daieisho 🇯🇵 5-2 2-3-2 Takayasu 🇯🇵 Komusubi Ura 🇯🇵 1-6 4-3 Wakamotoharu 🇯🇵 M1 Atamifuji 🇯🇵 2-5 2-5 Midorifuji 🇯🇵 M2 Abi 🇯🇵 1-6 2-5 Gonoyama 🇯🇵 M3 Hokutofuji 🇯🇵 4-3 3-4 Tobizaru 🇯🇵 M4 Shodai 🇯🇵 4-3 3-4 Ryuden 🇯🇵 M5 Nishikigi 🇯🇵 4-3 3-4 Kinbozan 🇰🇿 M6 Shonannoumi 🇯🇵 1-6 3-4 Ichiyamamoto 🇯🇵 M7 Asanoyama 🇯🇵 7-0 2-4-1 Hokuseiho 🇯🇵 M8 Hiradoumi 🇯🇵 4-3 4-3 Mitakeumi 🇯🇵 M9 Meisei 🇯🇵 4-3 4-3 Tamawashi 🇲🇳 M10 Sadanoumi 🇯🇵 2-5 2-5 Tsurugisho 🇯🇵 M11 Oho 🇯🇵 5-2 4-3 Takanosho 🇯🇵 M12 Myogiryu 🇯🇵 2-5 4-3 Churanoumi 🇯🇵 M13 Endo 🇯🇵 1-6 5-2 Kotoshoho 🇯🇵 M14 Onosho 🇯🇵 6-1 1-6 Tomokaze 🇯🇵 M15 Onosato 🇯🇵 6-1 3-4 Takarafuji 🇯🇵 M16 Bushozan 🇯🇵 4-3 4-3 Shimazuumi 🇯🇵 M17 Aoiyama 🇧🇬 0-7

Results, Highlights and Analysis

Day 1

Results

Shimazuumi def. Aoiyama via yorikiri (frontal force out)

Onosato def. Bushozan via hatakikomi (slap down)*

Takarafuji def. Tomokaze via okuridashi (rear push out)

Kotoshoho def. Onosho via oshidashi (frontal push out)

Churanoumi def. Endo via yorikiri

Takanosho def. Myogiryu via oshidashi

Oho def. Tsurugisho via sukuinage (beltless arm throw)

Sadanoumi def. Tamawashi via okuridashi*

Mitakeumi def. Meisei via oshidashi*

Hiradoumi def. Hokuseiho via yorikiri

Asanoyama def. Ichiyamamoto oshidashi

Kinbozan def. Shonannoumi via yorikiri

Nishikigi def. Ryuden via suikuinage*

Shodai def. Tobizaru via oshidashi

Takayasu def. Hokutofuji via oshidashi*

Daieisho def. Gonoyama via tsukiotoshi (thrust down)*

Kotonowaka def. Abi via oshidashi

Takakeisho def. Midorifuji via oshidashi*

Hoshoryu def. Atamifuji via yorikiri*

Kirishima def. Wakamotoharu via hikiotoshi (hand pull down)*

Terunofuji def. Ura via oshidashi*

*Must see bouts

Quick Analysis

Sumo is back!

And on Day 1 of the Hatsu Basho, Terunofuji was back too (and he looked like a killer). He was given a softball to start the tournament, with newly promoted komusubi Ura. Teru is 6-1 versus Ura and he showed why. Ura couldn’t move the big man an inch. Terunofuji went for the kimedashi, which is what he used to win last time they met.

But Ura was able to pull out his arm. However, that lead to Terunofuji focusing off his ire onto a single arm of Ura’s, bending it back and threatening to destroy his shoulder. Ura went into panic mode to protect his limb and made himself an easy target for a push out. Check out the whole bout below:

Terunofuji (blue) defeats Ura (pink).

And here’s the replay, you can see how Terunofuji is able to steer Ura around with that arm lock and almost launch him out the ring when he releases him.

Terunofuji (black) defeats Ura (pink).

Kirishima, who is hoping to join Terunofuji in the yokozuna rank, got a win over Wakamotoharu to start his campaign. To win, he stood up his opponent and then hopped way out of danger, leaving Wakamotoharu fighting a ghost and inevitably falling through thin air.

Kirishima (foreground) defeats Wakamotoharu.

The other ozeki got wins on Day 1, too. Takakeisho faced Midorifuji. The little man faked a false start to try and hide his intention to henka Keisho, but it didn’t work. Takakeisho read the situation and was braced for the henka. After that he rushed Midorifuji to the boundary and got an easy shove out.

Hoshoryu picked up his first ever win against Atamifuji. The first time they met, in November, he was cocky in trying to rush out the bigger and stronger man. This time out, though, he showed more respect and elected to try and win with his next level judo prowess.

Hoshoryu (blue) defeats Atamifuji (red).

Hot shot rookie Onosato is also off to a winning start (in his top division debut). He schooled Bushozan with a slick hatakikomi.

Onosato (blue) defeats Bushozan (grey).

Day 2

Results

Takarafuji def. Aoiyama via okuridashi via hikkake (arm grabbing force out)

Shimazuumi def. Bushozan via yorikiri (frontal force out)

Onosato def. Kotoshoho via oshitaoshi (frontal push down)*

Onosho def. Tomokaze via oshidashi (frontal push out)

Endo def. Takanosho via oshidashi

Churanoumi def. Myogiryu via okuridashi (rear push out)

Tamawashi def. Oho via oshidashi

Tsurugisho def. Sadanoumi via oshitaoshi

Hokuseiho def. Meisei via uwatenage (over arm throw)*

Hiradoumi def. Mitakeumi via oshidashi*

Asanoyama def. Kinbozan via yorikiri*

Shonannoumi def. Ichiyamamoto via hatakikomi (slap down)

Tobizaru def. Nishikigi via tsukiotoshi (thrust down)

Shodai def. Ryuden via sukuinage (beltless arm throw)*

Hokutofuji def. Ura via hatakikomi*

Kotonowaka def. Gonoyama via uwatenage*

Daieisho def. Abi via oshidashi*

Kirishima def. Takayasu via oshidashi*

Takakeisho def. Atamifuji via yorikiri*

Hoshoryu def. Midorifuji via oshidashi

Wakamotoharu def. Terunofuji via yorikiri*

*Must see bouts!

Quick Analysis

Wow. Only Day 2 of sumo in 2024 and we have a fascinating tournament on our hands, after Terunofuji was beaten by Wakamotoharu in an incredibly exciting bout. Check it out in all its glory below.

Wakamotoharu (black) defeats Terunofuji (blue).

Wakamotoharu. who is coming off his worst performance in the last 12 months, showed a ton of guts and steel in this bout taking the fight to the monster Terunofuji. Terunofuji withstood the opening pressure (because he’s Terunofuji) and then drove Wakamotoharu back to the straw.

The Wakamotoharu we saw in Kyushu would have given up there, but 2024’s version dug in and fought with all he had. This was such a welcome sight after I felt legitimately concerned for the now former sekiwake in November.

After he stopped Terunofuji’s first assault, we had a stalemate. But it was Wakamotoharu who seized initiative and tried to end that stalemate, twice. The second time he bucked and drove forwards he was able to get a tired (and probably) hurting Terunofuji to the boundary and, lightly, over the straw. That’s the first kinboshi of Wakamotoharu’s career and, from a narrative point, probably his best and biggest win ever, too.

Terunofuji faltering means he gives all the ozeki a leg up on the competition. They all ran through their opposition today. Takakeisho put on a gutsy and powerful display against Atamifuji, Hoshoryu horsed a tricky Midorifuji off the ring and Kirishima surprised by out-muscling Takayasu.

Kirishima (black) defeats Takayasu (burgundy).

Takakeisho (black) defeats Atamifuji (red).

Elsewhere we had Kotonowaka looking masterful in defeating a pesky Gonoyama. Daieisho and Abi also had a fun fire fight in their 21st ever meeting. Battle Pug won to give him the 11-10 advantage in their head-to-head record.

Daieisho (magenta) defeats Abi (black).

Day 3

Results

Bushozan def. Aoiyama via oshidashi (frontal push out)

Shimazuumi def. Takarafuji via yorikiri (frontal force out)*

Onosho def. Onosato via oshidashi*

Kotoshoho def. Tomokaze via hikkake (arm grabbing force out)*

Myogiryu def. Endo via tsukiotoshi (thrust down)

Takanosho def. Churanoumi via oshidashi

Oho def. Sadanoumi via okuridashi (rear push out)

Tamawashi def. Tsurugisho via yorikiri*

Meisei def. Hiradoumi via oshidashi*

Mitakeumi def. Hokuseiho via oshidashi

Asanoyama def. Shonannoumi via yorikiri

Kinbozan def. Ichiyamamoto via oshidashi

Nishikigi def. Shodai via yorikiri

Tobizaru def. Ryuden via yorikiri*

Gonoyama def. Takayasu via fusen (default)

Hokutofuji def. Daieisho via oshidashi*

Kotonowaka def. Midorifuji via katasukashi (under shoulder swing down)*

Hoshoryu def. Ura via sukuinage (beltless arm throw)*

Kirishima def. Atamifuji via yorikiri*

Wakamotoharu def. Takakeisho via tsukidashi (frontal thrust out)

Terunofuji vs. Abi via tottari (arm bar throw)*

*Must see bouts!

Quick Analysis

Kirishima is go good, guys. He’s so so good. He’s fighting like a yokozuna in the making and has gotten to 3-0 without breaking a sweat. On Day 2 he shoved out a master shover and on Day 3 he got Atamifuji with a yorikiri (something the youngster has already shown he’s one of the best at). It feels like he’s not even gotten out of first gear yet, which could be a pretty scary thing for the competition.

Hoshoryu is also 3-0. He beat Ura after Ura went for a 360 reverse lay-up when a simple two-handed dunk would have sufficed.

Wakamotoharu built on his morale boosting win over Terunofuji to score a relatively simple push out on Takakeisho in what is usually an all-violence match-up.

Terunofuji rebounded with a win over Abi, but I think he was pretty lucky to get it. Abi was able to get Terunofuji to the boundary and, if he were a stronger man, could have had him out there. Abi also exposed how frightening slow Teru’s foot speed has become. At one point Abi pulled away and it seemed like he almost had to wait for Teruonofuji to catch-up and re-engage. I think we’re going to see Terunofuji lose a few more bouts in the next couple of days ahead of a possible face-saving tournament pull out (if not out-right retirement).

Further down the banzuke there were some great, and really competitive, bouts.

Kotonowaka got Midorifuji with the katasukashi (Midorifuji’s favourite move!).

Kotonowaka (teal) defeats Mirodifuji (green).

Meisei regrouped to beat a very tough Hiradoumi.

Meisei (black) defeats Hiradoumi (purple).

Asanoyama looked dominant in handling Shonannoumi.

Asanoyama (purple) defeats Shonannoumi (black).

And Shimazuumi got the better of the veteran Takarafuji.

Shimazuumi (green) defeats Takarafuji (blue).

The biggest bummer of the day is Takayasu sitting out due to a, hopefully, minor back issue.

Day 4

Results

Daiamami def. Aoiyama via oshidashi (frontal push out)

Bushozan def. Takarafuji via oshidashi*

Onosato def. Shimazuumi via oshidashi*

Churanoumi def. Tomokaze via oshidashi

Onosho def. Endo via oshdashi

Kotoshoho def. Myogiryu via oshidashi

Oho def. Takanosho via oshidashi

Mitakeumi def. Tsurugisho via okuridashi (rear push out)*

Meisei def. Sadanoumi via oshidashi

Hiradoumi def. Tamawashi via yorikiri (frontal force out)*

Asanoyama def. Hokuseiho via yorikiri*

Ryuden def. Ichiyamamoto via tsukidashi (frontal thrust out)

Nishikigi def. Shonannoumi via yorikiri

Tobizaru def. Kinbozan via okuridashi*

Hokutofuji def. Abi via tsukiotoshi (thrust down)*

Kotonowaka def. Atamifuji via katasukashi (under shoulder swing down)*

Daieisho def. Shodai via oshidashi*

Ura def. Takakeisho via fusen (defualt)

Hoshoryu def. Wakamotoharu via okurinage (rear throw down)*

Midorifuji def. Kirishima via katasukashi*

Terunofuji def. Gonoyama via uwatenage (over arm throw)*

Quick Analysis

Well Gonoyama continues to prove he’s not afraid of anything. The youngster faced his first ever yokozuna this day and responded to the challenge head on. Just like he has whenever he’s faced the ozeki for the first time, Gonoyama speared forwards hoping to smash into his opponent. Unfortunately, Terunofuji is not one for being speared out the ring. He slipped the charge and pulled off a quick and brutal uwatenage. I like the moxie from Gonoyama, though. He’s shown in his young career that he will come at every bout with intensity and often respond to defeats positively. I hope Terunofuji sticks around long enough to see what happens if they fight again.

Terunofuji (left) defeats Gonoyama (right).

I jinxed Kirishima! He lost to Midorifuji on Day 4, with Terunofuji’s stable-mate hitting his favourite under shoulder swing down move. Midorifuji has given Kirishima problems in the past and this time around he was able to stall Kirishima long enough to get his favourite position and yank him down for the win. The loss is a hiccup for Kirishima, but he can’t afford many more if he wants to win this thing.

Midorifuji (green) defeats Kirishima (black).

Wakamotoharu took the fight to Hoshoryu on Day 4 with a stiff forearm shot off the tachiai and then a hard thrust to Hoshoryu’s jaw. Hoshoryu was able to weather the storm, though, and get an angle for a throw. Wakamotoharu evaded getting set up for a standard technique, though, and wriggled into a position to try a last ditch shove. However, Hoshoryu’s balance is god-tier and he was able to execute an unorthodox throw and maintain balance on one foot.

Hoshoryu (blue) defeats Wakamotoharu (black).

Takakeisho didn’t show up for his bout with Ura. He’s dealing with a nerve issue and might return in a few days.

Other bouts of note from the day were the fire fight between Hokutofuji and Abi (Hokutofuji looks back to full strength now) and Tobizaru’s mischievous win over the hard charging Kinbozan.

Hokutofuji (grey) defeats Abi (black).

Tobizaru (purple) defeats Kinbozan (grey).

Kotonowaka is looking like an ozeki in waiting with his performances so far. He punked Atamifuji with his second katasukashi of the tournament. Atamifuji is winless after facing a murderers’ row to start this basho.

Kotonowaka (teal) defeats Takanosho (red).

Day 5

Results

Onosato def. Aoiyama via oshidashi (frontal push out)

Tomokaze def. Shimazuumi via katasukashi (under shoulder swing down)

Onosho def. Bushozan via oshidashi

Takarafuji def. Endo via yorikiri (frontal force out)

Kotoshoho def. Churanoumi via oshidashi*

Oho def. Myogiryu via oshidashi*

Takanosho def. Sadanoumi via yorikiri

Meisei def. Tsurugisho via tsukidashi (frontal thrust out)

Tamawashi def. Mitakeumi via oshidashi

Asanoyama def. Hiradoumi via yorikiri*

Hokuseiho def. Shonannoumi via shitatenage (underarm throw)

Ichiyamamoto def. Nishikigi via oshidashi

Ryuden def. Kinbozan via okuridashi (rear push out)

Shodai def. Midorifuji via oshidashi*

Atamifuji def. Tobizaru via oshidashi*

Daieisho def. Wakamotoharu via tsukiotoshi (thrust down)*

Kotonowaka def. Ura via okuridashi*

Kirishima def. Abi via tsukiotoshi*

Gonoyama def. Hoshoryu via yorikiri*

Terunofuji def. Hokutofuji via yorikiri

*Must see bouts!

Quick Analysis

Gonoyama was ready for this one. After losing to Hoshoryu in Kyushu, which involved a long and awkward stare down (which saw Hoshoryu dressed down by his stablemaster), Gonoyama took the fight to the ozeki and ran him out the ring.

I think sometimes Hoshoryu tries to win the bout during the pre-fight ritual and can be over confident at times. It was quite satisfying to see him put in his place by a young man who just commits to every bout, regardless who he is facing. Gonoyama is often the forgotten man in his generation, but he keeps showing, out of all the youngsters right now, he’s the one who is sticking around and staying competitive against the best of the division.

Gonoyama (left) defeats Hoshoryu (right).

With Hoshoryu taking his first loss of the tournament, he was unable to keep the pace with our two leaders; Kotonowaka and Asanoyama.

Both of them have looked excellent so far. Asanoyama ran through Hiradoumi (who was off to one of the best starts of his career). He swiftly seized upon a split second of indecision from Hiradoumi and stormed him across the ring and out.

Asanoyama (left) defeats Hiradoumi (right).

Kotonowaka was given the tricky task of containing the slippery and incredibly unpredictable Ura. He passed the test and showed plenty of ring awareness and reaction speed along the way.

Kotonowaka (teal) defeats Ura (pink).

Both of them are now at 5-0, but Kotonowaka’s wins have come against much better opposition and he’s showed a lot more craft and variety along the way. Asanoyama’s wins have looked mostly the same; quick and foreceful yorikiri. Asanoyama is of course a former ozeki, so I don’t believe he will fade away once he’s matched with higher ranked foes.

Terunofuji got a good win on Day 5, stuffing a spirited Hokutofuji and working him to the boundary and out.

Terunofuji (blue) defeats Hokutofuji (grey).

Also, I need to share this gif from Churanoumi vs. Kotoshoho. These clashes of heads are way too common in sumo.

Churanoumi (blue) vs. Kotoshoho (teal).

Day 6

Results

Mitoryu def. Shimazuumi via oshidashi (frontal push out)

Bushozan def. Tomokaze via oshitaoshi (frontal push down)

Onosato def. Takarafuji via oshidashi

Kotoshoho def. Aoiyama via oshidashi

Onosho def. Myogiryu via tsukidashi (frontal thrust out)

Takanosho def. Tsurugisho via yorikiri (frontal force out)

Oho def. Endo via oshidashi

Churanoumi def. Sadanoumi via yorikiri

Meisei def. Tamawashi via yorikiri

Ichiyamamoto def. Mitakeumi via hikiotoshi (hand pull down)*

Hiradoumi def. Shonannoumi via yorikiri

Ryuden def. Hokuseiho via fusen (default)

Asanoyama def. Nishikigi via shitatenage (under arm throw)*

Kinbozan def. Shodai via okuridashi (rear push out)

Hokutofuji def. Midorifuji via hatakikomi (slap down)*

Takayasu def. Ura via uwatenage (over arm throw)*

Wakamotoharu def. Kotonowaka via oshidashi*

Atamifuji def. Daieisho via tsukiotoshi (thrust down)

Abi def. Hoshoryu via hikiotoshi*

Kirishima def. Gonoyama via yorikiri*

Terunofuji def. Tobizaru via oshidashi*

*Must see bouts!

Quick Analysis

Oh boy, that was a spicy day on the doyho. Terunofuji vs. Tobizaru was an epic contest and there is a lot of bad blood there. Check out the bout below and then I’ll hit you with the backstory.

Terunofuji (blue) defeats Tobizaru (purple).

As you can see, these two don’t like each other much, as evidenced by the staredown from Terunofuji after the fact and the minimal, bordering on disrespectful, bow from Tobi at the end there.

The last time these two fought it was at the Nagoya basho last year. Tobizaru won that fight thanks to a hard leg kick to one of Teru’s wounded knees (that was the yokozuna‘s first tournament since returning from double knee surgery). After that kick rocked Terunofuji, Tobizaru was able to force him out to earn his second career kinboshi. Teruonofuji dropped out of the tournament a day later due to injury (though he would say it was his back, not the knee Tobizaru targeted). This is the first tournament Terunofuji has fought in since then.

After that happened, Terunofuji punished Tobizaru during a public exhibition event. He overworked Tobizaru with brutal pushing drills known as butsukari. Tobizaru needed hospitalization for dehydration after that display.

Terunofuji released a statement around that time about how he was angered by opponents not having a tight mawashi. He didn’t mention Tobizaru by name, but it seemed pretty clear he was talking about their bout, where Terunofuji pulled Tobizaru’s belt up to his chest.

In this match, Tobizaru again targeted Terunofuji’s knee, hitting it twice, before the yokozuna could get the extra forceful push out. There might be some reprucussions behind closed doors for both men after this.

Terunofuji moves to 5-1 with the win and joins a crowded pack of wrestlers with that record. All of them are one win behind Asanoyama, who stayed perfect at 6-0, with a great win over Nishikigi.

An almost fully healed Nishikigi is the toughest test Asanoyama has had this tournament so far. Asanoyama was able to drive Nishikigi back to the straw, but Nishikigi (who is a brick wall when fully fit) was able to halt him there and respond. Some slick grappling later and Asanoyama was able to execute a nifty throw along the boundary.

Asanoyama (purple) defeats Nishikigi (green).

Among the 5-1 wrestlers is the rookie Onosato, who is beasting his way through the competition (albeit against the lowest ranked wrestlers available). On Day 6 he blasted through former sekiwake Takarafuji.

Onosato (right) defeats Takarafuji (left).

We had another injury pull out on Day 6, with Hokueseiho sitting out due to a knee issue.

Takayasu did return on Day 6, though. He fought Ura in a bout that landed with a sickening thud. Takayasu scored the win, but I hope Ura is ok after he landed on his head and appeared to really crunch his neck.

Takayasu (burgondy) defeats Ura (pink).

The two remaining ozeki in the tournament had mixed results on Day 6. Kirishima horsed out Gonoyama, with a bit of a needless extra push at the end. And Hoshoryu got tricked by Abi (for Abi’s first win of the basho).

Kirishima (black) defeats Gonoyama (blue).

Abi (black) defeats Hoshoryu (blue).

Day 7

Results

Onosho def. Aoiyama via fusen (default)

Shimazuumi def. Kotoshoho via oshitaoshi (frontal push down)

Bushozan def. Churanoumi via oshitaoshi

Myogiryu def. Takarafuji via yorikiri (frontal force out)

Onosato def. Oho via yorikiri

Tsurugisho def. Tomokaze yorikiri

Sadanoumi def. Endo via yorikiri

Tamawashi def. Takanosho via oshidashi (frontal push out)

Asanoyama def. Meisei via yorikiri*

Ichiyamamoto def. Hiradoumi via hatakikomi (slap down)

Mitakeumi def. Shonannoumi via oshidashi

Nishikigi def. Kinbozan via oshidashi

Midorifuji def. Gonoyama via yorikiri*

Atamifuji vs. Abi via oshidashi*

Wakamotoharu def. Takayasu via yorikiri*

Daieisho def. Ura via tsukidashi (frontal thrust out)

Kotonowaka def. Ryuden via yorikiri

Kirishima def. Hokutofuji via yorikiri*

Hoshoryu def. Hoshoryu via yorikiri

Shodai def. Terunofuji via yoritaoshi (frontal crush out)*

*Must see bouts!

Quick Analysis

Terunofuji took his second loss of the tournament on Day 7. This one came against Shodai, someone who has had a lot of success against the yokozuna in his career. Shodai is now 11-9 [-3] against Terunofuji, with two of his wins coming while Terunofuji has held the yokozuna rank.

Shodai is a bad match-up for Terunofuji because he’s a big strong, and slow, pusher. He doesn’t make the fast movements that Terunofuji seizes upon to lock up painful holds. Shodai instead grips and barely move as he works for a push out. Shodai’s speed disadvantage has caused him problems against the rest of the field, but against Terunofuji (who’s beat up knees mean he moves at a snail’s pace) he doesn’t get exposed.

Check out below as he slowly, but powerful, puts Big Teru out for an increasingly rare statement win.

Shodai (black) defeats Terunofuji (blue).

With Terunofuji falling back in the leaderboard, he gets leapfrogged by a shrinking group of wrestlers who are on six wins or more.

Those wrestlers are Kirishima, who beat Hokutofuji in a bizarre match which saw the gyoji go splat along the boundary. The ref falling seemed to distract both men, perhaps Kirishima more so, but the ozeki was able to gut out a good performance and get out a very strong looking Hokutofuji.

Kirishima (black) defeats Hokutofuji (grey).

Kotonowaka got to 6-1, too, after he handled a tricky Ryuden. Ryuden gave his all in the bout, but Kotonowaka’s mix of strength and very heady footwork/arm placement was too much for him.

Onosho and Onosato are also on 6-1, though they are yet to beat anyone in the upper half of the rankings.

Asanoyama won again on Day 7 to keep sole ownership of the lead. He scored yet another textbook yorikiri, this time against a very game Meisei. It’s starting to look like anyone else who wants the first Emperor’s Cup of the year will need to get through him.

Asanoyama (purple) defeats Meisei (black).

