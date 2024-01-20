Natasha Jonas vs Mikaela Mayer: results, highlights, live play-by-play

Natasha Jonas vs. Mikaela Mayer fight poster | Credit: ESPN Press Room

Natasha Jonas and Mikaela Mayer meet today in what should be a solid, entertaining matchup to kick off women’s boxing main-event schedule for the year.

Mayer (19-1-0, 5KOs) is making a big jump in weights here, having fought at super-featherweight until her loss to Alycia Baumgardner in 2022. She took 2023 to bulk up a bit, taking an interim title fight at 130lbs and then a catchweight 142lbs fight, but Jonas is her first top-level opponent since that loss.

She won’t be as physically outmatched as that might make it sound, though, since Jonas (14-2-1, 9KOs) is actually the shorter of the two and previously campaigned at super-featherweight herself, before challenging Katie Taylor in the division above and making a leap to super-welter after she lost there. Having collected three belts pretty quickly there, she dropped down to welter in July last year to win the belt she now defends.

Both women typically turn up to fight, and both, having lost to previous elite opponents, have something to prove, so we should be in for a fun one here.

The undercard isn’t the flashiest, with Boxxer apparently saving their biggest names for the Joshua Buatsi vs Dan Azeez card in two weeks time- but it should still be entertaining, with Jack Cullen and Zak Chelli fighting for Cullen’s British and Commonwealth super-middleweight titles in the co-main. We’ll also see some promising prospects in Aaron McKenna, Kariss Artingstall, and Mark Jeffers, although McKenna’s tasty-looking bout with Linus Udofia was scrapped as Udofia came down sick shortly before the fight. He fights Mickey Ellison instead.

The card starts at 2pm ET (7pm British time), with main event ringwalks expected at around 5.30pm (10.30 British time). The prelims start at 12pm ET (5pm British). The card airs on ESPN+ in the US and on Sky in the UK, although all but the main event will be on youtube as well. The stream is below- as a Sky stream we’ll see if it’s available internationally, but fingers crossed.

update: looks like it is geoblocked. Well, we’ll keep you updated with results and highlights if you can’t see the fights.

IBF women’s welterweight title: Natasha Jonas vs Mikaela Mayer

British and Commonwealth super-middleweight titles: Jack Cullen vs Zak Chelli

Middleweight: Aaron McKenna vs Mickey Ellison.

Women’s featherweight: Karriss Artingstall vs Lila dos Santos Furtado

Middleweight: Stephen Clarke vs Vasif Mamedov

Cruiserweight: Jack Massey vs Steve Eloundou Ntere

Some heat in the buildup in this one to give it some spice, but realistically Massey should be beating Ntere pretty comfortably. This is more of a tune-up on his return to cruiserweight after giving heavyweight a go in losing to Joe Parker last year. He’s a few pounds over here, but it’s not for a title or anything.

And there we go, Massey wins in one against an overmatched opponent.

Super-middleweight: Mark Jeffers UD-10 Germaine Brown 99-92, 98-93, 98-93

Early appearance on the card for the promising Jeffers (19-0-0). This is for the English title. It’s a little weird that Chelli is in the co-main for British and Commonwealth belts when Jeffers beat him him for this title last year, but hey, boxing. Jeffers will presumably be calling out the winner of that fight.

Brown (13-2-0) shouldn’t cause him serious trouble, but he’s not here to lie down either. He’s been around the block multiple times, and he’s held this belt before. So he’ll want it back.

As expected, a good start by Jeffers, who has extremely smooth footwork and some classy mid-range combinations, for an English-level super-middleweight. Brown did get a bit more work done after the first couple of rounds, but probably not enough to win any. Jeffers’ defence is very good.

The pattern continued for the whole fight, with Brown occasionally showing flashes of success but mostly handled pretty comfortably by Jeffers.

It’ll be interesting for Jeffers if Jack Cullen wins that co-main vs Chelli, since they’re team-mates. Supposedly it won’t be a problem though- the gym is run by a pair of brothers, and they say they’ll take one fighter each and happily get it made. And if Chelli wins, it’s the big rematch.

Flyweight: Mikie Tallon UD-4 Adam Yahaya 40-30 (ref’s score)

The 19-year old Tallon is 3-0 as a pro, but Yahaya (23-11-2) is his first opponent with a winning record. This is his first appearance on TV (well, on tape- this bit isn’t televised), it seems, but he’s picked up a bit of a reputation on small-hall shows apparently, and sold a few tickets here- which is unusual for a flyweight in the UK this early. We’ll see how he shapes up.

No real danger of a stoppage, but a comfortable performance by the youngster. Some accurate punching, a few classy catch-and-counters, and seamless stance switching. Too early to say what his ceiling is, but he’s promising.

