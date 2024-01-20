Free live stream | Elle Brooke vs. AJ Bunker: Misfits Boxing X Series 12 prelims and countdown show

Watch this event live on DAZN tonight! It’s time for Elle Brooke vs. A.J. Bunker at Misfits Boxing X Series 012! Those influencers are throwing down in the UK tonight with the world’s most popular cross-over boxing outfit, KSI’s Misfits Boxing. Also on the card are Misfits regulars Minikon, Chase DeMoor and OJ Rose. There’s […]

It’s time for Elle Brooke vs. A.J. Bunker at Misfits Boxing X Series 012!

Those influencers are throwing down in the UK tonight with the world’s most popular cross-over boxing outfit, KSI’s Misfits Boxing. Also on the card are Misfits regulars Minikon, Chase DeMoor and OJ Rose. There’s also the guy Nate Diaz choked out on Bourbon Street.

Elle Brooke vs. AJ Bunker: Misfits Boxing X Series 012 goes down tonight (Sat., Jan. 20) live from the First Direct Arena in Leeds, England. The event starts at 7 p.m. locally, which is 2 p.m. ET | 11 a.m. PT.

Ringwalks for Brooke vs. Bunker are expected around 10 p.m. locally, or 5 p.m. ET | 2 p.m. PT.

Elle Brooke when she fought Jully Poca. | Icon Sportswire, IMAGO

Elle Brooke vs. AJ Bunker: Misfits Boxing X Series 12 Free live countdown stream

Check out the free countdown stream for X Series 12 below:

To watch Elle Brooke vs. AJ Bunker: Misfits Boxing X Series 012, sign up for DAZN here. Prices for the streaming service start at $19.99 USD | $24.99 CAD | £9.99 GBP | $13.99 AUD per month.

The Misfits Boxing X Series 012 poster featuring Elle Brooke vs. AJ Bunker | Credit: Misfits Boxing

Fight card

Main card

Minikon when he fought former NBA player Nick Young. | Tom Hogan / Hoganphotos, IMAGO

