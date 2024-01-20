Subscribe
MF & DAZN: X Series Celebrity Boxing Elle Brooke vs. AJ Bunker | MF & DAZN: X Series 012
0

Free live stream | Elle Brooke vs. AJ Bunker: Misfits Boxing X Series 12 prelims and countdown show

Watch this event live on DAZN tonight! It’s time for Elle Brooke vs. A.J. Bunker at Misfits Boxing X Series 012! Those influencers…

By: Tim Bissell | 17 seconds
Free live stream | Elle Brooke vs. AJ Bunker: Misfits Boxing X Series 12 prelims and countdown show
Watch this event live on DAZN tonight! It’s time for Elle Brooke vs. A.J. Bunker at Misfits Boxing X Series 012! Those influencers are throwing down in the UK tonight with the world’s most popular cross-over boxing outfit, KSI’s Misfits Boxing. Also on the card are Misfits regulars Minikon, Chase DeMoor and OJ Rose. There’s […]

Watch this event live on DAZN tonight!

It’s time for Elle Brooke vs. A.J. Bunker at Misfits Boxing X Series 012!

Those influencers are throwing down in the UK tonight with the world’s most popular cross-over boxing outfit, KSI’s Misfits Boxing. Also on the card are Misfits regulars Minikon, Chase DeMoor and OJ Rose. There’s also the guy Nate Diaz choked out on Bourbon Street.

And please don’t get mad at us over this, we brought this site back from the brink by ourselves, and this stuff brings in more traffic than all the APEX cards put together. We gotta do it to keep the lights on around here. If you don’t like it, tune out, and pay attention to all the legit combat sports we are covering today, like KSW 90, 2024 Hatsu Basho, Natasha Jonas vs. Mikaela Mayer and, of course, UFC 297.

Elle Brooke vs. AJ Bunker: Misfits Boxing 012: Live play-by-play results, stream

Start date and time

Elle Brooke vs. AJ Bunker: Misfits Boxing X Series 012 goes down tonight (Sat., Jan. 20) live from the First Direct Arena in Leeds, England. The event starts at 7 p.m. locally, which is 2 p.m. ET | 11 a.m. PT. 

Ringwalks for Brooke vs. Bunker are expected around 10 p.m. locally, or 5 p.m. ET | 2 p.m. PT.

DUBLIN, IRELAND - JULY 15: (L-R) Elle Brooke punches Jully Poca during the Kingpyn Boxing: Semifinal High Stakes tournament event on July 15, 2023, at Three Arena in Dublin, Ireland. (Photo by Danilo Fernandes PxImages Icon Sportswire) BOXING: JUL 15 Kingpyn Boxing High Stakes Tournament EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon230715311
Elle Brooke when she fought Jully Poca. | Icon Sportswire, IMAGO

Elle Brooke vs. AJ Bunker: Misfits Boxing X Series 12 Free live countdown stream

Check out the free countdown stream for X Series 12 below:

To watch Elle Brooke vs. AJ Bunker: Misfits Boxing X Series 012, sign up for DAZN here. Prices for the streaming service start at $19.99 USD | $24.99 CAD | £9.99 GBP | $13.99 AUD per month. 

DAZN can be viewed on the following devices:

Mobile DevicesTV/Streaming DevicesGaming Consoles
iPhoneAmazon Fire TVPlayStation® 4
iPadAmazon Fire TV StickPlayStation® 5
Android PhonesAndroid TVXbox One
Android TabletsApple TVXbox Series X|S
Amazon Fire TabletGoogle Chromecast
LG Smart TV
LG Smartcast
Panasonic Smart TV
Roku TV
Roku Stick
Samsung Smart TV
Sony Smart TV
VIZIO SmartCast TV
Xfinity X1
Xfinity flex
Thanks June!
The Misfits Boxing X Series 012 poster featuring Elle Brooke vs. AJ Bunker
The Misfits Boxing X Series 012 poster featuring Elle Brooke vs. AJ Bunker | Credit: Misfits Boxing

Fight card

Main card

September 10 2022,Los Angeles,Kalifornien,California,Banc of California Stadium,Social Gloves,Next Gen Boxing,Fightnight,Fight NIght,Klage,Action,Swaggy P,Nick Young,Minikon,Malcolm Minikon Los Angeles California USA SocialGloves_Hoganphotos6188
Minikon when he fought former NBA player Nick Young. | Tom Hogan / Hoganphotos, IMAGO

You know you can count on us for quick, consistent quality MMA, martial arts, boxing (and whatever Misfits Boxing is) coverage. Bloody Elbow is an independent, reader supported publication. Please subscribe to our newsletter to keep up with our best work and learn how you can support the site.

Join the new Bloody Elbow

Our Substack is where we feature the work of writers like Zach Arnold, John Nash and Karim Zidan. We’re fighting for the sport, the fighters and the fans. Please help us by subscribing today.

Subscribe now!

Bloody Elbow merch available

Bloody Elbow is pleased to announce our partnership with Revgear. They have been a pioneer in the MMA gear industry and have grown into a formidable brand and true leader in the market. Revgear now have Bloody Elbow t-shirts, hoodies and hats so you can show your support for independent MMA journalism.

Screenshot 2023 11 13 at 1.31.05 PM
Share this story
About the author
Tim Bissell
Tim Bissell

Tim Bissell is a writer, editor and deputy site manager for Bloody Elbow. He has covered combat sports since 2015. Tim covers news and events and has also written longform and investigative pieces. Among Tim's specialties are the intersections between crime and combat sports. Tim has also covered head trauma, concussions and CTE in great detail.

Tim is also BE's lead (only) sumo reporter. He blogs about that sport here and on his own substack, Sumo Stomp!

Email me at [email protected]. Nice messages will get a response.

More from the author

Bloody Elbow Podcast
Subscribe
Related Stories
Elle Brooke vs. AJ Bunker: Misfits Boxing X Series 012: Live streams, fight card, start time
Elle Brooke vs. AJ Bunker: Misfits Boxing X Series 012: Live streams, fight card, start time
Kristen King | January 20, 2024
0
Elle Brooke vs. AJ Bunker: Misfits Boxing 012: Live play-by-play results, stream
Elle Brooke vs. AJ Bunker: Misfits Boxing 012: Live play-by-play results, stream
Nate Wilcox | January 20, 2024
0
Elle Brooke vs. AJ Bunker: Misfits Boxing X Series 012: Live stream, results, highlights and discussion
Elle Brooke vs. AJ Bunker: Misfits Boxing X Series 012: Live stream, results, highlights and discussion
Eddie Mercado | January 20, 2024
0
Read more stories