Elle Brooke vs. AJ Bunker: Misfits Boxing X Series 012: Live stream, results, highlights and discussion

Check out the results for tonight's Elle Brooke vs. AJ Bunker: Misfits Boxing X Series 012 live fight card.

By: Eddie Mercado | 18 mins
Elle Brooke vs. AJ Bunker headlines tonight's Elle Brooke vs. AJ Bunker: Misfits Boxing X Series 012 live fight card | IMAGO/DaniloxFernandes / ZUMA Wire, IMAGO

Join us today (January 20th) as we cover Elle Brooke vs. AJ Bunker: Misfits Boxing X Series 012, which is happening from the First Direct Arena in Leeds, England. The marquee matchup here will be a high stakes rematch between influencers Brooke and Bunker, when AJ puts her Misfits middleweight belt on the line. The start time for this fight card is set for 2:00 pm ET.

The first time Elle Brooke and AJ Bunker went at it was at a Kingpyn Boxing event in July of 2022. It was actually Elle’s boxing debut, and she took home a unanimous decision over AJ in what was a four-round affair. Since then, Bunker went 1-1 before defeating Arabella del Busso to capture Misfits inaugural middleweight title. As for Elle, she has gone 2-1 since her first encounter with AJ, including her first career setback in a decision loss to Jully Oliveira last July.

Rounding out the undercard here are the typical influencer matchups that we have grown accustom to from Misfits. Among those is Chase DeMoor, who if you remember correctly had that epic ground and pound finish against Gregory Knight at MF & DAZN X Series 6 back in April of last year, but ended up getting disqualified due to the matchup actually being a boxing contest, and not MMA. He’ll be taking on Malcolm Minikon, whose lone win came due to a DQ for excessive holding.

Elle Brooke vs. AJ Bunker: Misfits Boxing X Series 012 takes place on January 20th, at the First Direct Arena in Leeds, England. The card starts at 2 p.m. ET. The main event ring walks are scheduled for about 4:30 p.m. ET.

Elle Brooke vs. AJ Bunker: Misfits Boxing X Series 012 full fight card results

Main card

Live streams

Elle Brooke vs. AJ Bunker: Misfits Boxing X Series 012 is available for free to all current subscribers. To sign up for DAZN, click here. Prices for DAZN’s streaming service begin at $19.99 USD | $24.99 CAD | £9.99 GBP | $13.99 AUD per month. 

