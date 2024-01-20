Subscribe
MF & DAZN: X Series Elle Brooke vs. AJ Bunker | MF & DAZN: X Series 012
Elle Brooke vs. AJ Bunker: Misfits Boxing 012: Live play-by-play results, stream

It's time for Elle Brooke to take on A.J. Bunker at Misfits Boxing & DAZN: X Series 012! Check out all the crossover boxing action…

By: Nate Wilcox | 7 mins
Elle Brooke vs. AJ Bunker: Misfits Boxing 012: Live play-by-play results, stream
Elle Brooke before she fought at the Kingpyn High Stakes tournament. | Inpho Photography, IMAGO

Misfits Boxing X Series 12 Preview

Elle Brooke fights live tonight! The wildly popular OnlyFans star is suiting up for a fight in the co-main of Misfits Boxing X Series 012 opposite AJ Bunker.

You may be wondering who the heck Elle Brooke is, luckily we have you covered below:

Who is Elle Brooke? The very NSFW OnlyFans star who is throwing down in Kingpyn Boxing

And please don’t get mad at us over this, we brought this site back from the brink by ourselves, and this stuff brings in more traffic than all the APEX cards put together. We gotta do it to keep the lights on around here. If you don’t like it, tune out, and pay attention to all the legit combat sports we are covering today, like KSW 90, 2024 Hatsu Basho, Natasha Jonas vs. Mikaela Mayer and, of course, UFC 297.

If you like this sort of thing, then you’ll be pleased to know that, in addition to Elle Brooke (who lost last time out, but remains one of the biggest draws in cross-over boxing), this event will also feature Chase DeMoor (the moron who tried to fight Nate Diaz on Bourbon Street) and Not Logan Paul (the moron who got choked out by Nate Diaz on Bourbon Street). Enjoy!

Elle Brooke vs. A.J. Bunker live play-by-play

Round 1

Coming soon…

Round 2

Coming soon…

Round 3

Coming soon…

Round 4

Coming soon…

Official Decision

Coming soon…

Misfits Boxing X Series 12 Quick Results

Check out the live results and highlights for this event here.

Main card

September 10 2022,Los Angeles,Kalifornien,California,Banc of California Stadium,Social Gloves,Next Gen Boxing,Fightnight,Fight NIght,Klage,Action,Chase Demoor,Cory Wharton Los Angeles California USA SocialGloves_Hoganphotos6348
Reality star Chase DeMoor, before stinking up the ring. | Tom Hogan / Hoganphotos, IMAGO

Start date and time

Elle Brooke vs. AJ Bunker: Misfits Boxing X Series 012 goes down tonight (Sat., Jan. 20) live from the First Direct Arena in Leeds, England. The event starts at 7 p.m. locally, which is 2 p.m. ET | 11 a.m. PT. 

Ringwalks for Brooke vs. Bunker are expected around 10 p.m. locally, or 5 p.m. ET | 2 p.m. PT.

DUBLIN, IRELAND - JULY 15: (L-R) Elle Brooke punches Jully Poca during the Kingpyn Boxing: Semifinal High Stakes tournament event on July 15, 2023, at Three Arena in Dublin, Ireland. (Photo by Danilo Fernandes PxImages Icon Sportswire) BOXING: JUL 15 Kingpyn Boxing High Stakes Tournament EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon230715311
Elle Brooke when she fought Jully Poca. | Icon Sportswire, IMAGO

Free Live stream

The Misfits Boxing X Series 012 countdown show can be streamed here for free:

The paid part of the show is available on DAZN.

To watch Elle Brooke vs. AJ Bunker: Misfits Boxing X Series 012, sign up for DAZN here. Prices for the streaming service start at $19.99 USD | $24.99 CAD | £9.99 GBP | $13.99 AUD per month. 

DAZN can be viewed on the following devices:

Mobile DevicesTV/Streaming DevicesGaming Consoles
iPhoneAmazon Fire TVPlayStation® 4
iPadAmazon Fire TV StickPlayStation® 5
Android PhonesAndroid TVXbox One
Android TabletsApple TVXbox Series X|S
Amazon Fire TabletGoogle Chromecast
LG Smart TV
LG Smartcast
Panasonic Smart TV
Roku TV
Roku Stick
Samsung Smart TV
Sony Smart TV
VIZIO SmartCast TV
Xfinity X1
Xfinity flex
Thanks June!
The Misfits Boxing X Series 012 poster featuring Elle Brooke vs. AJ Bunker
The Misfits Boxing X Series 012 poster featuring Elle Brooke vs. AJ Bunker | Credit: Misfits Boxing

