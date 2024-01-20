Elle Brooke vs. AJ Bunker: Misfits Boxing 012: Live play-by-play results, stream

Jump to
Misfits Boxing X Series 12 Preview
Elle Brooke fights live tonight! The wildly popular OnlyFans star is suiting up for a fight in the co-main of Misfits Boxing X Series 012 opposite AJ Bunker.
You may be wondering who the heck Elle Brooke is, luckily we have you covered below:
And please don’t get mad at us over this, we brought this site back from the brink by ourselves, and this stuff brings in more traffic than all the APEX cards put together. We gotta do it to keep the lights on around here. If you don’t like it, tune out, and pay attention to all the legit combat sports we are covering today, like KSW 90, 2024 Hatsu Basho, Natasha Jonas vs. Mikaela Mayer and, of course, UFC 297.
If you like this sort of thing, then you’ll be pleased to know that, in addition to Elle Brooke (who lost last time out, but remains one of the biggest draws in cross-over boxing), this event will also feature Chase DeMoor (the moron who tried to fight Nate Diaz on Bourbon Street) and Not Logan Paul (the moron who got choked out by Nate Diaz on Bourbon Street). Enjoy!
Elle Brooke vs. A.J. Bunker live play-by-play
Round 1
Round 2
Round 3
Round 4
Official Decision
Misfits Boxing X Series 12 Quick Results
Check out the live results and highlights for this event here.
Main card
- – Ed Matthews 🏴 vs. Mystery Opponent
- – Elle Brooke 🏴 vs. AJ Bunker 🏴
- – Ashley Rak-Su 🏴 vs. OJ Rose 🇳🇬
- – Tristan Hamm 🇨🇦 vs. Not Logan Paul 🇺🇸
- – Chase DeMoor 🇺🇸 vs. Minikon 🇺🇸
- – Small Spartan J 🇵🇭 vs. Fox The G 🇺🇸
- – Ben Williams 🇮🇪 vs. Fes Batista 🏴
- – Most Wanted 🇸🇱 vs. Joey Knight 🏴
- – Myles RakSu 🏴 vs. DTG 🏴
Start date and time
Elle Brooke vs. AJ Bunker: Misfits Boxing X Series 012 goes down tonight (Sat., Jan. 20) live from the First Direct Arena in Leeds, England. The event starts at 7 p.m. locally, which is 2 p.m. ET | 11 a.m. PT.
Ringwalks for Brooke vs. Bunker are expected around 10 p.m. locally, or 5 p.m. ET | 2 p.m. PT.
Free Live stream
The Misfits Boxing X Series 012 countdown show can be streamed here for free:
The paid part of the show is available on DAZN.
To watch Elle Brooke vs. AJ Bunker: Misfits Boxing X Series 012, sign up for DAZN here. Prices for the streaming service start at $19.99 USD | $24.99 CAD | £9.99 GBP | $13.99 AUD per month.
