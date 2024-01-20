Elle Brooke vs. AJ Bunker: Misfits Boxing X Series 012: Live streams, fight card, start time

The Misfits Boxing X Series 012 poster featuring Elle Brooke vs. AJ Bunker | Credit: Misfits Boxing

Elle Brooke vs. AJ Bunker II is featured at the next Misfits Boxing and DAZN event, MF & DAZN: X Series 012 tonight! When her fight against Astrid Wett at Ed Matthews vs. Simple Simon got canceled, Brooke got paired against Bunker, who she defeated via unanimous decision. Fast forward a few months, and the pair eventually found their way to Misfits Boxing, where they are now scheduled to rematch.

After their first fight, Brooke went on to fight under other promotions such as Rage Combat and Kingpyn, where she recently competed in the 2023 Kingpyn High Stakes Tournament. After a win against Aleksandra Daniel in April, she suffered a loss to Jully Oliveira in July. Brooke has not fought since then.

As for Bunker, she eventually captured her first MF & DAZN championship when she defeated Arabella del Busso. She defends for the first time against Brooke.

Also featured at MF & DAZN: X Series 012 is Ed Matthews, who is expected to headline against a Mystery Opponent.

Elle Brooke vs. AJ Bunker: Misfits Boxing X Series 012 goes down tonight (Sat., Jan. 20) live from the First Direct Arena in Leeds, England. The event starts at 7 p.m. locally, which is 2 p.m. ET | 11 a.m. PT.

Ringwalks for Brooke vs. Bunker are expected around 10 p.m. locally, or 5 p.m. ET | 2 p.m. PT.

